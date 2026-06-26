Scandic Hotels Group AB: Scandic strengthens position in northern Norway with new franchise hotel

In the Arctic region of Northern Norway, in the small coastal town of Finnsnes, Scandic will open a new franchise hotel in summer 2028. The establishment will further strengthen Scandic's position in Northern Norway and its offering to both leisure and business travelers.

Finnsnes is the gateway to the island of Senja, often described as "Norway in miniature." The area is a melting pot of some of Northern Europe's most spectacular natural experiences, including the Northern Lights, the midnight sun, and authentic hiking. Through a franchise agreement with Norlandia Hotel Group, Scandic is establishing another hotel under the Scandic brand in a region characterized by strong growth. The hotel will offer 154 rooms, a restaurant, and meeting facilities.

"The franchise concept means that the hotel is welcomed into the Scandic family and gains access to all the benefits of our strong brand. For guests, this translates into a familiar hotel experience with the quality and service associated with Scandic. I am pleased that we once again demonstrate how we can grow with our partners and prove the competitiveness of our franchise offering, while strengthening Scandic's position in Northern Norway," says Jens Mathiesen, President and CEO of Scandic Hotels Group.

Scandic Finnsnes is the second new franchise hotel in a short period to be operated in collaboration with Norlandia Hotel Group. Scandic offers one of the strongest franchise concepts in the Nordics, where hotels are integrated into Scandic's ecosystem of benefits, including partnerships with SAS and Scandic Friends - one of the largest loyalty programs in the Nordics - while retaining the flexibility to operate based on local conditions.

"Finnsnes and Senja have strong potential within the hotel and tourism industry. The new hotel will become a landmark building in Finnsnes and is expected to attract many guests. Scandic's strong brand, combined with the owners' high level of commitment, provides a solid recipe for a successful hotel project," says Morten A. Kahrs, CEO of Norlandia Hotel Group which will operate the hotel as franchisee.

"Senjen Holding owns adjacent commercial properties to the new hotel totaling 14,000 sqm - a key part of the ambition to develop Finnsnes town center into a vibrant and modern urban district. This will create an environment where businesses play a central role while meeting a rapidly growing visitor market. Through long-term agreements with Norlandia Hotel Group and Scandic, the conditions for achieving these goals are strengthened, while ensuring that products and services for the hotel and tourism industry are of high quality and delivered in an environmentally sustainable way," says Ole Martin Lund Andreassen of Senjen Holding AS, which owns the hotel property.

Finnsnes, which is also a stop on the Hurtigruten coastal route, has a varied coastal climate and rich wildlife. Among the steep mountains rising directly from the sea, surrounded by fjords, sandy beaches, and forest-covered hills, one quickly becomes aware of both the grandeur and fragility of nature. Scandic's environmental work is a central part of its business strategy and also includes franchise hotels. Like the majority of Scandic's hotels, Finnsnes will therefore be certified with the Nordic Swan Ecolabel, one of the toughest environmental certifications in the industry.

For more information, please contact:

Malin Selander, Communications Director, Scandic Hotels Group

Email: malin.selander@scandichotels.com

Phone: +46 70 426 40 06

About Scandic Hotels Group

Scandic is the largest hotel company in the Nordic countries with a network of about 320 hotels with 68,000 rooms in operation and under development, in more than 150 destinations. The company is the leader when it comes to integrating sustainability in all operations and its award- winning Design for All concept ensures that Scandic hotels are accessible to everyone. Well loved by guests and employees, the Scandic Friends loyalty program is the largest in the Nordic hotel industry and the company is one of the most attractive employers in the region. Scandic is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.scandichotelsgroup.com