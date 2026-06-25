MariMed Inc.: MariMed Submits DEA Registration Applications For State-Licensed Medical Cannabis Businesses

NORWOOD, Mass., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed Inc. ("MariMed" or the "Company") (CSE: MRMD) (OTCQB: MRMD), a leading multi-state cannabis operator, today announced the Company has submitted applications with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency ("DEA") to register certain state-licensed medical cannabis operations. Registering the Company's medical cannabis licenses with the DEA is a requirement to qualify for protections provided by the federal rescheduling of medical marijuana to Schedule III of the Controlled Substances Act.

"DEA registration of certain of our medical businesses marks an important step forward for MariMed as we move the Company toward becoming a federally legal business," said MariMed CEO Jon Levine.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc. is a leading multi-state cannabis operator, known for developing and managing state-of-the-art cultivation, production, and retail facilities. Our award-winning portfolio of cannabis brands, including Betty's Eddies, Bubby's Baked, Vibations, InHouse, and Nature's Heritage, sets us apart as an industry leader. These trusted brands, crafted with quality and innovation, are recognized and loved by consumers across the country. With a commitment to excellence, MariMed continues to drive growth and set new standards in the cannabis industry. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com

