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WKN: A2DRQF | ISIN: US56782V1070 | Ticker-Symbol:
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MARIMED INC Chart 1 Jahr
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MARIMED INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.06.2026 20:54 Uhr
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MariMed Inc.: MariMed Submits DEA Registration Applications For State-Licensed Medical Cannabis Businesses

NORWOOD, Mass., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed Inc. ("MariMed" or the "Company") (CSE: MRMD) (OTCQB: MRMD), a leading multi-state cannabis operator, today announced the Company has submitted applications with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency ("DEA") to register certain state-licensed medical cannabis operations. Registering the Company's medical cannabis licenses with the DEA is a requirement to qualify for protections provided by the federal rescheduling of medical marijuana to Schedule III of the Controlled Substances Act.

"DEA registration of certain of our medical businesses marks an important step forward for MariMed as we move the Company toward becoming a federally legal business," said MariMed CEO Jon Levine.

About MariMed
MariMed Inc. is a leading multi-state cannabis operator, known for developing and managing state-of-the-art cultivation, production, and retail facilities. Our award-winning portfolio of cannabis brands, including Betty's Eddies, Bubby's Baked, Vibations, InHouse, and Nature's Heritage, sets us apart as an industry leader. These trusted brands, crafted with quality and innovation, are recognized and loved by consumers across the country. With a commitment to excellence, MariMed continues to drive growth and set new standards in the cannabis industry. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com

Company Contact:
Howard Schacter
Chief Communications Officer
Email: hschacter@marimedinc.com
Phone: (781) 277-0007


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.