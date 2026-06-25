Base Carbon Inc.: Base Carbon Announces Annual General Meeting Results

TORONTO, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Base Carbon Inc. (Cboe CA: BCBN) (OTCQX: BCBNF) with operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Base Carbon Capital Partners Corp. (together, with affiliates, "Base Carbon", or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting").

A total of 51,205,311 common shares, representing 50.777% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, were represented at the Meeting. Six (6) directors were elected to the Company's board for the ensuing year. The following is a tabulation of the votes submitted in person and by proxy:

Director Nominee # of Votes in Favour % of Votes in Favour # of Votes Withheld % of Votes Withheld Catherine Flax 46,684,011 99.971% 13,466 0.029% Margot Naudie 45,192,288 96.782% 1,502,666 3.218% Bruce Tozer 46,684,806 99.978% 10,347 0.022% Michael Costa 46,693,281 99.996% 1,872 0.004% Andrew Fedak 46,174,787 98.886% 520,366 1.114% Adrian Morante 46,684,811 99.978% 10,346 0.022%

Shareholders voted in favour of appointing BDO Canada LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration:

# of Votes in Favour % of Votes in Favour # of Votes Withheld % of Votes Withheld 51,175,032 99.941% 30,279 0.059%

For more information refer to the management information circular dated May 13, 2026, available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Base Carbon

Base Carbon provides capital, development expertise and management operating resources to projects involved in the global carbon markets. We endeavor to be the preferred carbon project partner in providing capital and management resources to carbon removal and reduction projects globally and, where appropriate, will utilize technologies within the evolving environmental industries to enhance efficiencies, commercial credibility, and trading transparency. For more information, please visit www.basecarbon.com.

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