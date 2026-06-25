DLH Holdings Corp.: DLH Contract Award Opens New Growth Channels with U.S Navy

ATLANTA, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) ("DLH" or the "Company"), a leading provider of digital transformation and cybersecurity, systems engineering and integration, and science research and development, today announced that it has been awarded a multiple-award indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity ("MAC ID/IQ") contract to provide a full range of logistics information technology services for U.S. Navy integrated platforms and DevSecOps pipelines. The Logistics IT Integration and Support (LIIS) Capability Modernization Deployment, and Support MAC is administered by Naval Air Systems Command ("NAVAIR").

Through task orders to be competed under this contract, DLH will have the opportunity to implement agile development processes and adaptable architecture to enable continuous systems modernization, integration, sustainment, and migration, all in the aim of accelerating speed to fleet of Navy logistics capabilities. Services may include design, development, testing and evaluation, training, service desk request fulfillment, deployment, hardware and software configuration, and other related tasks.

DLH is one of multiple prime awardees on the contract, which includes a base period of five years. The contract has a ceiling of $250 million for all awardees. Task orders are expected to be released under the contract, for which DLH expects to compete.

"DLH delivers innovative logistics, engineering, and integration services to safeguard the American warfighter's ability to out-detect, out-think, and outmaneuver our adversaries," said Billy Burnett, President of DLH's National Security Programs Operations Center. "Through this award, DLH will implement mission-driven, interoperable, and cost-effective solutions for our customers as they confront critical system integration challenges."

About DLH

DLH (NASDAQ: DLHC) enhances technology, public health, and cyber security readiness missions through science, technology, cyber, and engineering solutions and services. Our experts solve some of the most complex and critical missions faced by federal customers, leveraging digital transformation, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, cloud-based applications, telehealth systems, and more. With a world-class workforce dedicated to the idea that "Your Mission is Our Passion," DLH brings a unique combination of government sector experience, proven methodology, and unwavering commitment to innovative solutions to improve the lives of millions. For more information, visit www.DLHcorp.com.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Chris Witty

(646) 438-9385

cwitty@darrowir.com

Media

communications@dlhcorp.com

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or DLH's future financial performance. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances or that are not statements of historical fact (including without limitation statements to the effect that the Company or its management "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions) should be considered forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or DLH's actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among others, statements regarding the anticipated use of proceeds. These statements reflect our belief and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Our actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including: the failure to achieve the anticipated benefits of any future acquisition (including anticipated future financial operating performance and results); the inability to retain employees and customers; contract awards in connection with re-competes for present business and/or competition for new business; our ability to manage our debt obligations; compliance with bank financial and other covenants; changes in client budgetary priorities; government contract procurement (such as bid and award protests, small business set asides, loss of work due to organizational conflicts of interest, etc.) and termination risks; significant delays or reductions in appropriations for our programs and broader changes in U.S. government funding and spending patterns; legislation that amends or changes discretionary spending levels or budget priorities; legal, regulatory, and political changes from the federal government that could result in economic uncertainty; the impact of inflation and higher interest rates; and other risks described in our SEC filings. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's periodic reports filed with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, as well as interim quarterly filings thereafter. The forward-looking statements contained herein are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections about our industry and business.

Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and may become outdated over time. The Company does not assume any responsibility for updating forward-looking statements.