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WKN: 915246 | ISIN: US6153691059 | Ticker-Symbol: DUT
Tradegate
25.06.26 | 21:50
387,00 Euro
+0,26 % +1,00
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386,00390,0010:57
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.06.2026 08:06 Uhr
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Coop Pank AS: Moody's has upgraded Coop Pank's covered bonds rating to Aaa

Moody's Ratings has upgraded the rating of the covered bonds issued by Coop Pank AS (Coop Pank), raising it from the previous level of Aa1 to the highest possible level Aaa.

When upgrading the rating, the international rating agency Moody's has analyzed Coop Pank's covered bond issue, taking into account, among other things, the credit quality of the mortgage loans used as collateral, the issuer's activities and the Estonian legal framework, as well as market risks and the economic environment.

Read more: https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-Ratings-upgrades-AS-Coop-Panks-Mortgage-covered-bonds-Rating-Action--PR_525761

According to Coop Pank's CFO Paavo Truu, it is notable that Coop Pank has achieved the maximum possible Aaa rating with its covered bonds. The upgrade of the covered bond rating follows the recent upgrade of the Coop Pank's credit rating.

Within its €750 million covered bond programme, Coop Pank has issued its first two series of covered bonds totalling €450 million. The covered bonds are listed on the Euronext Dublin exchange.

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 234,500. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people's homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 320 stores.

Additional information:
Paavo Truu
CFO
Phone: 5160 231
E-mail: paavo.truu@cooppank.ee


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.