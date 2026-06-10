Coop Pank AS consolidated results for May 2026

Coop Pank's financial results in May 2026:

In May, number of the bank's clients increased by 1,700 and number of active clients increased by 700. By the end of the month number of clients reached 234,500 and number of active clients reached 111,100. Over the year, customer base has grown by 9%.

Volume of the bank's customer deposits increased by 57 million euros in May, reaching 2.15 billion euros by the end of month. Deposits of corporate customers increased by 19 million and deposits of private customers increased by 1 million euros. The volume of deposits attracted from international platforms increased by 37 million euros. Over the year, volume of bank deposits increased by 23%.

The bank's loan portfolio increased by 41 million euros over the month and reached 2.22 billion euros by the end of May. The home loan portfolio increased by 11 million euros, the corporate loan portfolio by 26 million euros, the leasing portfolio by 2 million euros, and the consumer finance portfolio by 2 million euros. Over the year, the bank's loan portfolio has increased by 17%.

In May, the loan impairment cost was 0.56 million euros.

Compared to the first five months of last year, the bank's net income has increased by 10% and expenses have increased by 12% during the same period this year.

The bank earned net profit of 2.8 million euros in May. During the first five months of the year, the bank generated a net profit of 13.9 million euros, representing an increase of 14% compared with the same period last year.

In May, Coop Pank's return on equity was 13.9% and the cost-income ratio was 47%.



Comment by Paavo Truu, CFO of Coop Pank:

"In May, Coop Pank continued to deliver strong growth in business volumes across all key business lines. The home loan portfolio increased by €11 million, the corporate loan portfolio by €26 million, the leasing portfolio by €2 million, and the consumer finance portfolio by €2 million. Alongside the growth in the loan portfolio, deposits increased by €57 million. Asset quality remained strong, with the increase in loan loss provisions largely driven by new lending and portfolio growth.

The bank's profitability remains strong and is improving in line with expectations compared with previous periods. As a result, capitalisation remains robust, enabling the bank to continue growing while paying dividends in accordance with its dividend policy.

In May, Moody's upgraded Coop Pank's long-term deposit rating to Baa1 from Baa2, with a stable outlook. This upgrade confirms that, alongside growth and profitability, risks are being managed effectively and that the bank has become increasingly reliable and resilient over the years.

May also marked the first anniversary of the launch of the Kasulik banking plan. During this period, we have returned more than half a million euros to customers' accounts in the form of purchase rewards. This demonstrates that customers actively use our day-to-day banking services and value solutions that provide clear and measurable benefits. Enhancing the customer experience remains one of the bank's strategic priorities. At the beginning of June, we launched the new Piirideta banking plan, tailored for customers with active lifestyles."

Monthly and quarterly reports of Coop Pank are available at: https://www.cooppank.ee/en/financial-reports

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 234,500. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people's homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 320 stores.

Additional information:

Paavo Truu

CFO

Phone: +372 5160 231

E-mail: paavo.truu@cooppank.ee