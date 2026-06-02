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WKN: A1C7HT | ISIN: EE3100007857 | Ticker-Symbol:
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.06.2026 07:06 Uhr
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Completion of the First Stage of Coop Pank AS Share Buyback Programme

Pursuant to the resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders of Coop Pank AS (hereinafter Coop Pank) adopted on 8 April 2026 and the resolution of the Supervisory Board of Coop Pank dated 9 April 2026, Coop Pank AS carried out the first stage of its share buyback programme (hereinafter the First Buyback Programme) from 9 April until 31 May 2026.

In repurchasing its own shares, Coop Pank relied on the authorisation granted by the Estonian Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority (Finantsinspektsioon) on 16 March 2026, permitting the Bank to acquire up to 3,109,716 Coop Pank shares for a maximum aggregate consideration of EUR 3,000,000.

During the First Buyback Programme, Coop Pank acquired 183,669 of its own shares for a total consideration of EUR 429,122.36. Throughout the First Buyback Programme, Coop Pank published stock exchange announcements every Monday disclosing summary information on the share acquisition transactions carried out during the preceding week.

Comment by Paavo Truu, Chief Financial Officer of Coop Pank:

"The objective of the First Buyback Programme was to acquire the Bank's own shares on the market for the purpose of covering shares to be issued under the Bank's share option programme. Given the relatively short buyback period, the Bank was able to repurchase only part of the shares required to cover the options exercisable in 2026. The remaining portion will be covered through the issuance of new shares. The current authorisation granted by Finantsinspektsioon allows the Bank to repurchase shares until 16 March 2027. The Bank intends to continue share repurchases. Our objective is to fully cover the options exercisable in 2027 with treasury shares acquired under the share buyback programme. The commencement of a new buyback programme will be announced separately by way of a stock exchange announcement."

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The bank has 232,800 clients who use everyday banking services. Coop Pank uses the synergy created between retail trade and banking and brings everyday banking solutions closer to people. The majority shareholder of the Bank is a domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, the sales network of which comprises 330 stores.

Additional information:
Paavo Truu
CFO
Phone: 5160 231
E-mail: paavo.truu@cooppank.ee


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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