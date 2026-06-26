Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2026) - HEALWELL AI Inc. (TSX: AIDX) (OTCQX: HWAIF) ("HEALWELL" or the "Company"), a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care, is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of the shareholders of the Company held on June 25, 2026 (the "Meeting"). Shareholders representing approximately 66.83% of the votes attributable to HEALWELL's outstanding shares attended the Meeting in person or were represented by proxy.

All matters of business set out in the Company's management information circular dated May 20, 2026 (the "Circular") were passed at the Meeting, including: fixing the number of directors at seven; re-electing the seven incumbent directors; re-appointing Deloitte LLP as auditor of the Company; and re-approving the Company's equity incentive plan, including the 10% rolling limit on the number of Class A Subordinate Voting Shares that may be issued under the plan and all unallocated options, rights and entitlements under the plan.

Additional detail on the voting is set out below.

Election of Directors

387,110,853 votes, or approximately 99.90% of the votes cast at the Meeting, were cast in favour of the fixing the number of directors of the Company at seven.

The details of the proxy voting for the election of the seven director nominees are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Alexander Dobranowski 382,486,194 99.88% 442,699 0.12% Tina Raja 382,654,288 99.93% 274,605 0.07% Sam Englebardt 382,782,549 99.96% 146,344 0.04% Hamed Shahbazi 382,380,081 99.86% 548,812 0.14% Erik Danudjaja 382,328,496 99.84% 600,397 0.16% Ian Kidson 382,759,329 99.96% 169,564 0.04% Brad Porter 382,416,772 99.87% 512,121 0.13%

Re-appointment of Auditors

387,188,429 votes, or approximately 99.92% of the votes cast at the Meeting, were cast in favour of re-appointing Deloitte LLP as the external auditor of the Company and authorizing the Company's board of directors to fix their remuneration.

Re-approval of Equity Incentive Plan

382,167,598 votes, or approximately 99.80% of the votes cast at the Meeting, were cast in favour of re-approving the Company's equity incentive plan dated December 22, 2020, including the rolling 10% limit on the number of Class A Subordinate Voting Shares that may be issued under the plan and all unallocated rights, options and entitlements under the plan.

For more information on the resolutions and the business of the Meeting, readers should refer to the Circular, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

James Lee

Chief Executive Officer

HEALWELL AI Inc.

About HEALWELL AI

HEALWELL is a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care. Its mission is to improve healthcare and save lives through early identification and detection of disease. Using its own proprietary technology, the Company is developing and commercializing advanced clinical decision support systems that can help healthcare providers detect rare and chronic diseases, improve efficiency of their practice and ultimately help improve patient health outcomes. HEALWELL is executing a strategy centered around developing and acquiring technology and clinical sciences capabilities that complement the Company's road map. HEALWELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "AIDX" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "HWAIF". To learn more about HEALWELL, please visit https://healwell.ai/.

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Source: HEALWELL AI