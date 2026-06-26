Urumqi, China--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2026) - The 9th China-Eurasia Expo recently opened in Urumqi, Xinjiang. As an important economic and trade platform under the Belt and Road Initiative, the Expo brings together business representatives and industry partners from across Eurasia to explore new opportunities for industrial cooperation. Backed by BAIC Group's strong industrial chain and comprehensive product capabilities, BAIC International is showcasing its overseas brands, including STELATO, ARCFOX and BAIC, highlighting its latest global development achievements while further strengthening trade cooperation with partners across Eurasian markets.

At this year's Expo, BAIC International presents a diversified product portfolio featuring the STELATO S9, ARCFOX V9, ARCFOX T1, ARCFOX S3, B40 PRO and B30. Covering premium smart luxury mobility, intelligent new energy vehicles, off-road SUVs and urban SUVs, the lineup demonstrates BAIC International's comprehensive product capabilities across multiple market segments. STELATO delivers premium intelligent luxury experiences, ARCFOX focuses on innovative new energy mobility, while BAIC builds on its strong off-road heritage and diversified mobility lineup to provide solutions for city commuting, family travel and outdoor exploration.

Leveraging the China-Eurasia Expo as an important platform for international exchange and Belt and Road cooperation, BAIC International is engaging with partners from Central Asia, the Middle East and other Belt and Road markets to explore opportunities in market expansion, channel development, localization and industrial collaboration. During the Expo, the BAIC International booth has attracted strong interest from international visitors, reflecting growing recognition of Chinese automotive brands and strong enthusiasm for future cooperation across Eurasian markets.

Supporting BAIC International's steady global growth is BAIC Group's continuously evolving innovation ecosystem. Through six technology centers across China, Latin America, Africa, Southeast Asia, Europe and the MENA region, BAIC has established a global innovation network covering product development, component engineering, intelligent connectivity, vehicle design and testing. Backed by a portfolio of more than 35,000 patents and advanced technologies including Kosmos AI Chassis, L3 ADAS and Kosmos Cabin, BAIC International continues to enhance its competitiveness in global markets.

BAIC International remains committed to the principles of open cooperation and shared growth, working hand in hand with partners across Belt and Road markets to seize opportunities throughout Eurasia and expand its global presence. The company is advancing innovation across six key areas, including sales networks, service support systems, smart factories, delivery capabilities, financial resources and talent development, to ensure the efficient operation of its global business.

Committed to promoting trade connectivity and industrial collaboration, BAIC International continues to deepen economic exchanges across Eurasian markets. Looking ahead, the company will further strengthen its diversified product portfolio, global footprint and open partnership ecosystem while expanding its presence in Eurasia and beyond. With a renewed brand image and fresh momentum, it is entering a new stage of global development.

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Source: Hmedium