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WKN: A42711 | ISIN: US60785L3069 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
25.06.26 | 22:00
4,120 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
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MODULAR MEDICAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
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ACCESS Newswire
26.06.2026 14:02 Uhr
79 Leser
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Modular Medical, Inc.: Modular Medical Announces Shipment of Pivot Tubeless Patch Pumps

Pivot starter kits are now shipping to multiple endocrinology practices

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2026 / Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD) ("Modular Medical" or the "Company"), a leader in innovative, patient-centric insulin delivery technology, today announced that the Pivot tubeless insulin patch pump is now shipping to physician offices for training. Upon completion of training, these pumps will be presented to potential patients in the next few days and weeks. The Company intends to expand the roster of practices that offer Pivot over the coming months.

This is another significant milestone in the deployment of Pivot. Modular Medical looks forward to updating the market when these first patients are using the pump to deliver insulin.

The Pivot pump is purpose-built for adults with diabetes on daily injections who have faced cost, complexity, and usability barriers with traditional pump systems. This group represents an estimated 70% of insulin-dependent adults who remain on multiple daily injections, a multi-billion-dollar opportunity within the diabetes technology market.

Full commercial launch is expected to roll out in phases, initially targeting select high-volume endocrinology practices and expanding across select metropolitan markets by late 2026.

For more information on the Pivot system, visit the dedicated site: PivotPump.com and YouTube Pivot Insulin Delivery System channel searchable @ModularMedical.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, trends, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including but not limited to, the Company's ability to convert patients to use its Pivot pump product; the Company's commercial deployment plan and its ability to increase the number of practices offering the Pivot product to patients; successful development of Modular Medical's proprietary technologies; whether the market will accept Modular Medical's products and services, anticipated consumer demand for the Company's products; whether Modular Medical can successfully manufacture its products at high volumes; and general economic, and industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally, as well as other risk factors and business considerations described in Modular Medical's SEC filings, including its annual report on Form 10-K. Any forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated in light of these important risk factors. In addition, any forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Modular Medical's views only as of the date of its publication and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Modular Medical assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq:MODD) is a commercial-stage medical device company that is commercializing the next generation of insulin delivery technology. Using its patented technologies, the Company seeks to eliminate the tradeoff between complexity and efficacy, thereby making top quality insulin delivery both affordable and simple to learn. Its mission is to improve access to the highest standard of glycemic control for people with diabetes taking it beyond "superusers" and providing "diabetes care for the rest of us."

Modular Medical was founded by Paul DiPerna, a seasoned medical device professional and microfluidics engineer. Prior to founding Modular Medical, Mr. DiPerna was the founder (in 2005) of Tandem Diabetes and invented and designed its t:slim insulin pump. More information is available at https://modular-medical.com.

Pivot is a trademark of Modular Medical in the United States. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Company Contact:

Jeb Besser
Chief Executive Officer
Modular Medical, Inc.
+1 (617) 399-1741
IR@modular-medical.com

Investor Contact:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director
KCSA Strategic Communications
ModularMedical@KSCA.com

SOURCE: Modular Medical, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/modular-medical-announces-shipment-of-pivot-tubeless-patch-pumps-1181878

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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