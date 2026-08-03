Modular Medical, Inc.: Modular Medical Announces Launch of Pivot Insulin Delivery System Across Five Key U.S. Markets Beginning October 2026

First Phase of Strategic Rollout Targets Markets with Leading Insulin Pump Prescribers and Strong New Pump Adoption. Inizio will Provide Commercialization Expertise to Accelerate Awareness and Adoption of the Pivot Pump.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 3, 2026 / Modular Medical, Inc ("Modular Medical" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:MODD), a commercial-stage medical device company preparing for the full commercial launch of its next-generation Pivot tubeless patch pump, today announced plans to initiate the first phase of commercialization of its Pivot tubeless patch pump across five strategically selected U.S. markets beginning in October 2026. The initial rollout will include Atlanta, Cincinnati/Lexington, Dallas, Houston, and Philadelphia, representing a foundational step in the Company's capital efficient commercialization strategy with its mission to expand access to simplified insulin delivery solutions for all people living with diabetes.

This full-commercial launch follows an extensive analysis of national insurance claim, prescription, and market adoption data spanning more than 100 U.S. markets. The Company selected the initial five launch regions based on their concentration of high-value diabetes prescribers, robust new insulin pump adoption activity, and significant populations of patients currently managing diabetes with multiple daily injections (MDI), the primary population for whom the Pivot is be focused on.

Collectively, these five markets account for:

14% of the nation's highest volume insulin pump prescribers ‡

15% of all new insulin pump starts ‡

21% of prescribers who have a historically high affinity for new brand adoption for patients using MDI[JS1] ‡

‡Data Source: PurpleLab medical and pharmacy claims data for the 24 months ended June 2025.

"Launching Pivot in these five markets represents a critical first step in our commercialization strategy," said Jeb Besser, CEO of Modular Medical. "Despite meaningful advances in insulin pump technology, millions of people who rely on multiple daily injections have yet to adopt pump therapy because existing options can be perceived as too complex, burdensome, expensive, or difficult to integrate into everyday life. Pivot was developed to address these barriers by delivering a simpler insulin delivery experience designed around the needs of both the patients and providers."

The Company believes the selected initial markets will provide an optimal environment to establish a commercial foundation, while generating meaningful insights to support rapid, cost effective future geographic expansion.

To support this launch, Modular Medical has partnered with Inizio, a global commercialization partner that brings deep expertise, global reach, and integrated support to the commercial rollout. With strong therapeutic capabilities in metabolic health and diabetes care, Inizio will provide Modular Medical with specialized commercial execution, provider engagement, and launch support resources designed to accelerate awareness and adoption of the Pivot tubeless patch pump across its initial and future launch markets.

"Partnering with Inizio strengthens our ability to execute a focused and efficient launch strategy," continued Besser. "Their proven track record, diabetes expertise, and ability to deliver integrated commercialization support make them an ideal partner as we continue to introduce Pivot to patients, providers, and health systems."

About Modular Medical, Inc.

Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD) is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on the development of innovative insulin delivery technologies designed to simplify diabetes management and increase access to insulin pump therapy. The Company's Pivot tubeless patch pump has been developed to provide a user-friendly, flexible, and accessible approach to insulin delivery for people requiring intensive insulin therapy.

About Pivot

The Pivot tubeless patch pump is designed to offer a simplified approach to insulin delivery for individuals requiring intensive insulin therapy. Pivot was developed to address barriers that have limited broader adoption of insulin pump therapy among patients currently managing diabetes with multiple daily injections.

For more information, visit www.pivotpump.com.

About Inizio

Inizio is a global commercialization partner to the health and life sciences industry, helping organizations navigate the complexities of bringing cost efficient innovative therapies and medical technologies to market. Through a comprehensive portfolio of strategic, commercial, medical, and patient engagement services, Inizio is built to help clients realize the full potential of their products across every stage of the commercialization journey.

For more information, visit www.inizio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, trends, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including but not limited to, the Company's ability to commence the commercial launch of its Pivot pump product across multiple U.S. markets, successful development of Modular Medical's proprietary technologies, whether the market will accept Modular Medical's products and services, anticipated consumer demand for the Company's products, whether Modular Medical can successfully manufacture its products at high volumes, and general economic, and industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally, as well as other risk factors and business considerations described in Modular Medical's SEC filings, including its annual report on Form 10-K. Any forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated in light of these important risk factors. In addition, any forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Modular Medical's views only as of the date of its publication and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Modular Medical assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Pivot is a trademark of Modular Medical. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Company Contact:

Jeb Besser

Chief Executive Officer

Modular Medical, Inc.

IR@modular-medical.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

ModularMedical@KCSA.com

SOURCE: Modular Medical, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/modular-medical-announces-launch-of-pivot-insulin-delivery-system-acr-1199853