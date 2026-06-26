Locafy Limited: Locafy Reports 31% Revenue Growth for the First Nine Months of Fiscal 2026

- Subscription revenues increased 36% from the comparative year-ago period to $3.0 million
- Operating expenses decreased 13% from the comparative year-ago period
- Net Loss improved by $1.3 million, or 36% from the comparative year-ago period
PERTH, Australia, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locafy Limited (Nasdaq: LCFY, LCFYW) ("Locafy" or the "Company"), a globally recognized software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology company specializing in location-based Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) solutions, today reported financial results for the fiscal nine-month period ended March 31, 2026, with solid year-over-year improvements in all key metrics. All financial results are reported in Australian dollars (AUD).
Business Highlights
- Subscription revenues increased by 36% on the back of core SEO/AEO product suite
- Decreased operational expenses through automation and headcount reduction
- Streamlined and automated product deployment
- Preparing for launch of "Poseidon", Locafy's advanced AEO (SaaS) platform
Management Commentary
"Our results through the first nine months of fiscal 2026 reflect continued progress against the plan we put in place last year to grow revenue, improve margins and move toward profitability," said Gavin Burnett, Chief Executive Officer of Locafy. "In addition to launching effective local SEO and AEO solutions into the market, we have made significant progress toward the release of Poseidon, our flagship AEO SaaS platform, which remains on track to launch in July 2026.
"The search landscape is rapidly evolving, with AI increasingly shaping how consumers discover and engage with businesses online. With Poseidon, we believe we have built a platform that will help businesses cost-effectively improve their visibility across traditional search engines, AI-driven search experiences and other digital discovery channels.
"As we look ahead, we believe Poseidon can become a central platform for marketing agencies and small business owners to manage key digital marketing functions, including local search, online advertising, review management and PR distribution, all from a single platform."
Fiscal Nine-Month 2026 Financial Highlights
Results compare the fiscal nine-month ended results (March 31, 2026) to the same period in 2025 (March 31, 2025) unless otherwise indicated. All financial results are reported in Australian Dollars (AUD).
- Total operating revenue was $3.1 million, compared to $2.4 million in the same year-ago period. Total operating revenue for the respective period was comprised of:
- Subscription revenue was $3.0 million, compared to $2.2 million in the same year-ago period. This increase was mainly due to the launch of our Localizer product.
- Advertising revenue was $78,000, compared to $117,000 in the same year-ago period.
- Services revenue was $58,000, compared to $47,000 in the same year-ago period.
- Other income was $38,000, compared to $257,000 in the same year-ago period. This variance is attributed to the Company's assessment of the extent and likelihood of its ability to claim a Research & Development tax incentive in Australia for non-capitalized expenditure.
- Total operating expenses were $5.2 million, compared to $5.9 million in the same year-ago period. Localizer sales were particularly strong through our Partner sales channel, leading to higher Partner commissions reflected in marketing expenses. Overall, marketing expenses increased to $504,000 compared to $91,000 in the year ago period. Share based payments expenses decreased by 80.4% to $278,000 (2025: $1.4 million) largely due to the expenses in the same year-ago period being non-recurring.
- Net loss totaled $2.2 million, or $1.16 per share, compared to net loss of $3.5 million, or $2.19 per share, in the comparable year-ago period.
Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)
Unless otherwise stated, KPI data is as of the 2026 fiscal third quarter ended (March 31, 2026).
- Monthly recurring revenue (MRR) for the 2026 fiscal third quarter was $399,000 per month, up 9.2% from 2026 fiscal second quarter and up 53.0% from the comparable year ago period.
For more information, please see Locafy's investor relations website at investors.locafy.com
About Locafy
Founded in 2009, Locafy's (Nasdaq: LCFY, LCFYW) mission is to accelerate visibility and prominence for local, national and brand focused businesses in both online and AI search engines using advanced SEO techniques, technologies and AI driven automation. For more information, please visit www.locafy.com
About Key Performance Indicators
Locafy defines MRR as the value of all recurring subscription contracts with active entitlements as at the end of each month. MRR across a period is the average of each month's MRR within that period.
The Company may introduce additional KPIs in future quarters if deemed relevant long-term indicators of performance.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "subject to", "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "project," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "can," the negatives thereof, variations thereon and similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors and risk factors, including those discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on November 12, 2025, and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.
Investor Relations Contact
Matt Glover
Gateway Investor Relations
(949) 574-3860
LCFY@gateway-grp.com
-Financial Tables to Follow-
|Locafy Limited
|Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
|6 months to
31 Dec 2025
AUD $
(unaudited)
|3 months to
31 Mar 2026
AUD $
(unaudited)
|9 months to
31 Mar 2026
AUD $
(unaudited)
|9 months to
31 Mar 2025
AUD $
(unaudited)
|Revenue
|1,910,867
|1,199,988
|3,110,855
|2,374,121
|Other income
|25,274
|12,583
|37,857
|256,594
|Operational expenses
|Technology expense
|(625,881
|-
|(365,004
|-
|(990,885
|-
|(943,946
|-
|Employee benefits expense
|(842,132
|-
|(525,573
|-
|(1,367,705
|-
|(1,295,118
|-
|Share based payments expense
|(56,667
|-
|(222,108
|-
|(278,775
|-
|(1,422,547
|-
|Occupancy expense
|(52,519
|-
|(13,004
|-
|(65,523
|-
|(79,333
|-
|Marketing expense
|(298,091
|-
|(205,604
|-
|(503,695
|-
|(90,809
|-
|Consultancy expense
|(428,546
|-
|(264,743
|-
|(693,289
|-
|(613,087
|-
|Other expenses
|(182,612
|-
|(86,509
|-
|(269,121
|-
|(87,477
|-
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|(672,440
|-
|(336,882
|-
|(1,009,322
|-
|(1,259,594
|-
|Expected credit loss expense
|(57,000
|-
|-
|(57,000
|-
|(184,593
|-
|Operating loss
|(1,279,747
|-
|(806,856
|-
|(2,086,603
|-
|(3,345,789
|-
|Foreign exchange (loss) / gain
|(17,399
|-
|(66,418
|-
|(83,817
|-
|39,830
|Financial cost
|(50,704
|-
|(22,615
|-
|(73,319
|-
|(173,024
|-
|Loss before income tax
|(1,347,850
|-
|(895,889
|-
|(2,243,739
|-
|(3,478,983
|-
|Income tax expense
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Loss for the period after tax
|(1,347,850
|-
|(895,889
|-
|(2,243,739
|-
|(3,478,983
|-
|Other comprehensive income
|Items that will be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss
|Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
|14,079
|14,393
|28,472
|(35,197
|-
|Total comprehensive loss for the period
|(1,333,771
|-
|(881,496
|-
|(2,215,267
|-
|(3,514,180
|-
|Earnings per share
|Basic loss per share
|(0.74
|-
|(0.41
|-
|(1.16
|-
|(2.19
|-
|Diluted loss per share
|(0.74
|-
|(0.41
|-
|(1.16
|-
|(2.19
|-
|Locafy Limited
|Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
|As at
31 Mar 2026
AUD $
(unaudited)
|As at
31 Dec 2025
AUD $
(unaudited)
|As at
30 Jun 2025
AUD $
(audited)
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|1,441,709
|459,921
|594,671
|Trade and other receivables
|732,722
|430,197
|876,347
|Other assets
|401,503
|371,332
|458,654
|Total current assets
|2,575,934
|1,261,450
|1,929,672
|Non-current assets
|Property, plant and equipment
|57,071
|51,701
|98,016
|Right of use assets
|77,465
|106,514
|164,613
|Intangible assets
|3,736,645
|3,582,284
|3,634,794
|Total non-current assets
|3,871,181
|3,740,499
|3,897,423
|Total assets
|6,447,115
|5,001,949
|5,827,095
|Liabilities
|Current liabilities
|Trade and other payables
|560,192
|450,265
|382,473
|Borrowings
|244,680
|327,265
|427,280
|Provisions
|259,895
|245,602
|136,508
|Accrued expenses
|525,194
|349,714
|518,930
|Lease liabilities
|99,449
|135,483
|141,174
|Contract and other liabilities
|181,429
|207,862
|170,215
|Total current liabilities
|1,870,839
|1,716,191
|1,776,580
|Non-current liabilities
|Lease liabilities
|-
|-
|62,736
|Provisions
|81,688
|84,055
|162,102
|Total non-current liabilities
|81,688
|84,055
|224,838
|Total liabilities
|1,952,527
|1,800,246
|2,001,418
|Net assets
|4,494,588
|3,201,703
|3,825,677
|Equity
|Issued capital
|56,144,520
|54,164,134
|53,201,097
|Reserves
|725,603
|517,216
|756,377
|Accumulated losses
|(52,375,535
|-
|(51,479,647
|-
|(50,131,797
|-
|Total equity
|4,494,588
|3,201,703
|3,825,677
|Locafy Limited
|Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|6 months to
31 Dec 2025
AUD $
(unaudited)
|3 months to
31 Mar 2026
AUD $
(unaudited)
|9 months to
31 Mar 2026
AUD $
(unaudited)
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Receipts from customers (inclusive of GST)
|1,899,195
|719,251
|2,618,446
|Payments to suppliers and employees (inclusive of GST)
|(1,993,616
|-
|(1,067,398
|-
|(3,061,014
|-
|R&D Tax Incentive
|571,418
|-
|571,418
|Financial cost
|(50,704
|-
|(22,615
|-
|(73,319
|-
|Net cash used by operating activities
|426,293
|(370,762
|-
|55,531
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Capitalised development costs
|(1,086,934
|-
|(246,249
|-
|(1,333,183
|-
|Purchase of intellectual property
|-
|(151,293
|-
|(151,293
|-
|Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|-
|(25,839
|-
|(25,839
|-
|Net cash used by investing activities
|(1,086,934
|-
|(423,381
|-
|(1,510,315
|-
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from issue of shares
|781,582
|1,976,699
|2,758,281
|Transaction costs on issuance of shares
|(62,364
|-
|(98,284
|-
|(160,648
|-
|Repayment of borrowings
|(138,979
|-
|(80,843
|-
|(219,822
|-
|Repayment of lease liabilities
|(68,427
|-
|(36,034
|-
|(104,461
|-
|Net cash from financing activities
|511,812
|1,761,538
|2,273,350
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|(148,829
|-
|967,395
|818,566
|Net foreign exchange difference
|14,079
|14,393
|28,472
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|594,671
|459,921
|594,671
|Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|459,921
|1,441,709
|1,441,709