Locafy Limited: Locafy Reports 31% Revenue Growth for the First Nine Months of Fiscal 2026

Subscription revenues increased 36% from the comparative year-ago period to $3.0 million

Operating expenses decreased 13% from the comparative year-ago period

Net Loss improved by $1.3 million, or 36% from the comparative year-ago period



PERTH, Australia, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locafy Limited (Nasdaq: LCFY, LCFYW) ("Locafy" or the "Company"), a globally recognized software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology company specializing in location-based Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) solutions, today reported financial results for the fiscal nine-month period ended March 31, 2026, with solid year-over-year improvements in all key metrics. All financial results are reported in Australian dollars (AUD).

Business Highlights

Subscription revenues increased by 36% on the back of core SEO/AEO product suite

Decreased operational expenses through automation and headcount reduction

Streamlined and automated product deployment

Preparing for launch of "Poseidon", Locafy's advanced AEO (SaaS) platform

Management Commentary

"Our results through the first nine months of fiscal 2026 reflect continued progress against the plan we put in place last year to grow revenue, improve margins and move toward profitability," said Gavin Burnett, Chief Executive Officer of Locafy. "In addition to launching effective local SEO and AEO solutions into the market, we have made significant progress toward the release of Poseidon, our flagship AEO SaaS platform, which remains on track to launch in July 2026.

"The search landscape is rapidly evolving, with AI increasingly shaping how consumers discover and engage with businesses online. With Poseidon, we believe we have built a platform that will help businesses cost-effectively improve their visibility across traditional search engines, AI-driven search experiences and other digital discovery channels.

"As we look ahead, we believe Poseidon can become a central platform for marketing agencies and small business owners to manage key digital marketing functions, including local search, online advertising, review management and PR distribution, all from a single platform."

Fiscal Nine-Month 2026 Financial Highlights

Results compare the fiscal nine-month ended results (March 31, 2026) to the same period in 2025 (March 31, 2025) unless otherwise indicated. All financial results are reported in Australian Dollars (AUD).

Total operating revenue was $3.1 million, compared to $2.4 million in the same year-ago period. Total operating revenue for the respective period was comprised of: Subscription revenue was $3.0 million, compared to $2.2 million in the same year-ago period. This increase was mainly due to the launch of our Localizer product. Advertising revenue was $78,000, compared to $117,000 in the same year-ago period. Services revenue was $58,000, compared to $47,000 in the same year-ago period.

was $3.1 million, compared to $2.4 million in the same year-ago period. Total operating revenue for the respective period was comprised of: Other income was $38,000, compared to $257,000 in the same year-ago period. This variance is attributed to the Company's assessment of the extent and likelihood of its ability to claim a Research & Development tax incentive in Australia for non-capitalized expenditure.

was $38,000, compared to $257,000 in the same year-ago period. This variance is attributed to the Company's assessment of the extent and likelihood of its ability to claim a Research & Development tax incentive in Australia for non-capitalized expenditure. Total operating expenses were $5.2 million, compared to $5.9 million in the same year-ago period. Localizer sales were particularly strong through our Partner sales channel, leading to higher Partner commissions reflected in marketing expenses. Overall, marketing expenses increased to $504,000 compared to $91,000 in the year ago period. Share based payments expenses decreased by 80.4% to $278,000 (2025: $1.4 million) largely due to the expenses in the same year-ago period being non-recurring.

Net loss totaled $2.2 million, or $1.16 per share, compared to net loss of $3.5 million, or $2.19 per share, in the comparable year-ago period.



Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)

Unless otherwise stated, KPI data is as of the 2026 fiscal third quarter ended (March 31, 2026).

Monthly recurring revenue (MRR) for the 2026 fiscal third quarter was $399,000 per month, up 9.2% from 2026 fiscal second quarter and up 53.0% from the comparable year ago period.



For more information, please see Locafy's investor relations website at investors.locafy.com

About Locafy

Founded in 2009, Locafy's (Nasdaq: LCFY, LCFYW) mission is to accelerate visibility and prominence for local, national and brand focused businesses in both online and AI search engines using advanced SEO techniques, technologies and AI driven automation. For more information, please visit www.locafy.com

About Key Performance Indicators

Locafy defines MRR as the value of all recurring subscription contracts with active entitlements as at the end of each month. MRR across a period is the average of each month's MRR within that period.

The Company may introduce additional KPIs in future quarters if deemed relevant long-term indicators of performance.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "subject to", "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "project," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "can," the negatives thereof, variations thereon and similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors and risk factors, including those discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on November 12, 2025, and available on its website ( http://www.sec.gov ). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact

Matt Glover

Gateway Investor Relations

(949) 574-3860

LCFY@gateway-grp.com

-Financial Tables to Follow-

Locafy Limited

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

6 months to

31 Dec 2025

AUD $

(unaudited) 3 months to

31 Mar 2026

AUD $

(unaudited) 9 months to

31 Mar 2026

AUD $

(unaudited) 9 months to

31 Mar 2025

AUD $

(unaudited) Revenue 1,910,867 1,199,988 3,110,855 2,374,121 Other income 25,274 12,583 37,857 256,594 Operational expenses Technology expense (625,881 - (365,004 - (990,885 - (943,946 - Employee benefits expense (842,132 - (525,573 - (1,367,705 - (1,295,118 - Share based payments expense (56,667 - (222,108 - (278,775 - (1,422,547 - Occupancy expense (52,519 - (13,004 - (65,523 - (79,333 - Marketing expense (298,091 - (205,604 - (503,695 - (90,809 - Consultancy expense (428,546 - (264,743 - (693,289 - (613,087 - Other expenses (182,612 - (86,509 - (269,121 - (87,477 - Depreciation and amortization expense (672,440 - (336,882 - (1,009,322 - (1,259,594 - Expected credit loss expense (57,000 - - (57,000 - (184,593 - Operating loss (1,279,747 - (806,856 - (2,086,603 - (3,345,789 - Foreign exchange (loss) / gain (17,399 - (66,418 - (83,817 - 39,830 Financial cost (50,704 - (22,615 - (73,319 - (173,024 - Loss before income tax (1,347,850 - (895,889 - (2,243,739 - (3,478,983 - Income tax expense - - - - Loss for the period after tax (1,347,850 - (895,889 - (2,243,739 - (3,478,983 - Other comprehensive income Items that will be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss Exchange differences on translating foreign operations 14,079 14,393 28,472 (35,197 - Total comprehensive loss for the period (1,333,771 - (881,496 - (2,215,267 - (3,514,180 - Earnings per share Basic loss per share (0.74 - (0.41 - (1.16 - (2.19 - Diluted loss per share (0.74 - (0.41 - (1.16 - (2.19 -

Locafy Limited

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

As at

31 Mar 2026

AUD $

(unaudited) As at

31 Dec 2025

AUD $

(unaudited) As at

30 Jun 2025

AUD $

(audited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 1,441,709 459,921 594,671 Trade and other receivables 732,722 430,197 876,347 Other assets 401,503 371,332 458,654 Total current assets 2,575,934 1,261,450 1,929,672 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 57,071 51,701 98,016 Right of use assets 77,465 106,514 164,613 Intangible assets 3,736,645 3,582,284 3,634,794 Total non-current assets 3,871,181 3,740,499 3,897,423 Total assets 6,447,115 5,001,949 5,827,095 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 560,192 450,265 382,473 Borrowings 244,680 327,265 427,280 Provisions 259,895 245,602 136,508 Accrued expenses 525,194 349,714 518,930 Lease liabilities 99,449 135,483 141,174 Contract and other liabilities 181,429 207,862 170,215 Total current liabilities 1,870,839 1,716,191 1,776,580 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities - - 62,736 Provisions 81,688 84,055 162,102 Total non-current liabilities 81,688 84,055 224,838 Total liabilities 1,952,527 1,800,246 2,001,418 Net assets 4,494,588 3,201,703 3,825,677 Equity Issued capital 56,144,520 54,164,134 53,201,097 Reserves 725,603 517,216 756,377 Accumulated losses (52,375,535 - (51,479,647 - (50,131,797 - Total equity 4,494,588 3,201,703 3,825,677