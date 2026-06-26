Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 26.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Tagebau oder Tiefsee-Bergbau: Für welchen Fußabdruck entscheidet sich die Welt?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D8HA | ISIN: US00258Y1047 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
25.06.26 | 21:59
9,235 US-Dollar
-0,27 % -0,025
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ABACUS GLOBAL MANAGEMENT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABACUS GLOBAL MANAGEMENT INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.06.2026 14:06 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Abacus Global Management's Defamation Suit Against Coventry and its Chairman Alan Buerger Advances in U.S. District Court

Federal Court Finds Abacus Plausibly Alleged a "scheme to destroy Abacus" and Denies Coventry's Motion to Dismiss - Depositions, including Chairman Buerger and Coventry Executive Team to Move Ahead

Abacus Alleged a Years-Long Campaign to Systematically Disseminate False and Misleading Information About the Publicly-Traded Company

ORLANDO, Fla., June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abacus Global Management, Inc. ("Abacus" or the "Company") (NYSE: ABX), a leader in the alternative asset management space, announced a favorable ruling from the U.S. District Court, Middle District of Florida Orlando Division today in Abacus's lawsuit against Coventry First LLC, parent company of life settlements provider Coventry Direct ("Coventry"), and its Chairman Alan Buerger. The Court's decision found that Abacus alleged plausible claims of defamation and anticompetitive conduct and denied Coventry's Motion to Dismiss. The case will now proceed with depositions of top Coventry executives, including Buerger, whom Abacus believes possess evidence of, in the Court's words, Coventry's "scheme to destroy Abacus." Today's ruling can be found here

In July 2025, Abacus sued Coventry and its Chairman Buerger, detailing a concentrated effort by Coventry and Buerger to manipulate market sentiment about its biggest competitor, Abacus, through a slew of false and misleading statements to regulators, auditors, market analysts, customers, investors and the public. This onslaught was designed to cause confusion, concern, and financial injury to Abacus, its clients, and its shareholders. Today's decision, finding that Abacus has "successfully pled defamation claims," allows the company to press its suit for economic and punitive damages, and to compensate itself for those reputational harms.

"The court wiped away any impediment to this case going forward and confirmed we've presented real, credible, and plausible information about a scheme to destroy Abacus through malfeasance," said Abacus Global Management CEO Jay Jackson. "Coventry has been losing market share because we offer policyholders better terms and more transparent pricing, so instead of competing, they tried to manipulate markets. Yet while we live in a world filled with people who profit from peddling materially false information, the court today stood up and said this case has merit and is moving ahead."

Now Abacus will have the chance to uncover the details of Coventry's attempts to obscure the bottom line of Abacus's success, as described in the Amended Complaint: "Coventry's false narrative attempts to project its own financial vulnerabilities onto Abacus, but the facts demonstrate otherwise. The market analysts who came to Abacus' defense... recognize the truth: Abacus' transparent approach is a ray of sunshine in an otherwise beleaguered industry, and that explains its rapid rise."

Abacus is represented in the lawsuit by Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP. Abacus is seeking hundreds of millions in damages, some of which are still accruing, from the harms to its reputation, its customer base, and its relationships with current and potential investors.

The original lawsuit can be read here

Today's ruling, which allows the lawsuit to advance, can be found here

About Abacus

Abacus Global Management (NYSE: ABX) is a leading financial services company specializing in alternative asset management, data-driven wealth solutions, technology innovations, and institutional services. With a focus on longevity-based assets and personalized financial planning, Abacus leverages proprietary data analytics and decades of industry expertise to deliver innovative solutions that optimize financial outcomes for individuals and institutions worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.abacusgm.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations
David Jackson - Managing Director of Investor Relations
david@abacusgm.com | (321) 299-0716

Public Relations
press@abacusgm.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.