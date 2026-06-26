Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2026) - EagleOne Metals Corporation (CSE: EAGL) (FSE: IJ2) (OTC Pink: EGLMF) ("EagleOne" or the "Company") is pleased to provide shareholders with an update regarding its U.S. market initiatives and strategic corporate developments.

OTC Markets Update

The Company is pleased to announce that its Form 211 application has successfully completed the FINRA review process and that the Company's common shares are now quoted on the OTC Open Market platform under the symbol EGLMF.

The Company is currently pursuing Depository Trust Company ("DTC") eligibility and intends to apply for an upgrade to the OTCQB Venture Market. Management believes these milestones will improve trading accessibility for U.S. investors, enhance market liquidity and increase the Company's visibility within the U.S. investment community.

Matthew Markin, Chief Executive Officer of EagleOne Metals Corporation, commented:

"The commencement of trading on the OTC Markets platform marks an important milestone for EagleOne and reflects our continued commitment to expanding the Company's presence within the U.S. capital markets. We believe that obtaining DTC eligibility and advancing to the OTCQB Venture Market will further improve accessibility for U.S. investors while supporting greater market visibility and liquidity. As we continue to execute on these initiatives, our focus remains on creating long-term shareholder value through disciplined corporate growth and strategic project development."

Termination of Surupampa Acquisition

The Company also announces that, following a comprehensive review of the proposed acquisition of the Surupampa Project in Peru, it has elected not to proceed with completion of the transaction.

The decision was made after careful consideration by management, with a focus on preserving shareholder value and ensuring that the Company's capital and equity resources are allocated in a manner that best serves the long-term interests of the Company and its shareholders.

Under the terms of the proposed transaction, EagleOne would have been required to issue 18,750,000 common shares in connection with the acquisition. Following further evaluation of the project, prevailing market conditions and the proposed transaction terms, the Company determined that proceeding with the acquisition would not be in the best interests of EagleOne or its shareholders at this time.

Matthew Markin, Chief Executive Officer of EagleOne Metals Corporation, stated:

"We continuously evaluate opportunities that have the potential to create long-term value for our shareholders. After careful review, we concluded that maintaining financial and capital structure discipline was the most prudent course of action. While we appreciate the efforts of all parties involved, we believe that not proceeding with the transaction at this time is the right decision for the Company. By avoiding the issuance of 18.75 million shares, we have preserved shareholder value while maintaining the flexibility to pursue opportunities that offer a stronger balance of risk and reward."

The Company remains focused on advancing its existing portfolio of mineral exploration assets, including its recently acquired uranium interests in Utah, while continuing to evaluate additional opportunities that align with its strategic objectives and commitment to shareholder value.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"), including statements regarding: the success of the Company's application for DTC eligibility and the application for listing on the OTCQB and the Company's ability to acquire interests in additional mineral exploration projects. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding commodity prices, exploration budgets, availability of financing, the timely receipt of required approvals and permits, and the performance of contractors and counterparties.

Forward-looking information is inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to exploration, geological uncertainty; regulatory approvals (including CSE acceptance); commodity price volatility; capital markets conditions and access to financing; reliance on third parties; execution and closing of a formal mineral property purchase agreement; and the other risk factors described in the Company's public filings. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking information except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302953

Source: EagleOne Metals Corporation