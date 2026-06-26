Natixis Investment Managers (Natixis IM) today announces the appointment of Léa Dunand-Chatellet as Chief Executive Officer of Mirova, its affiliate dedicated to sustainable investing. Léa Dunand-Chatellet's appointment was approved today by Mirova's Board of Directors. She will assume her role on July 1, 2026, succeeding Philippe Zaouati.

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With over twenty years of experience in sustainable investing, Léa Dunand-Chatellet has worked for leading asset management firms, including more than a decade within Natixis IM, first at Mirova and subsequently at DNCA Finance. She is widely recognized for her long-standing commitment to the development of sustainable finance and actively contributes to industry working groups, notably with the AMF (French Financial Markets Authority), the AFG (French Asset Management Association), and the French Ministry of the Economy, Finance, and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty. Her leadership in sustainable finance, industry recognition, and deep knowledge of the Group will be major assets in driving Mirova's growth and expansion.

Philippe Setbon, Chief Executive Officer of Natixis Investment Managers, said: "We are delighted to promote a talented internal executive to lead Mirova. Her career path perfectly demonstrates the strength of our multi-affiliate model, which offers our professionals an ideal environment in which to grow by combining the rich diversity of our leading asset management firms with the support and stability of an international group.

Léa Dunand-Chatellet's mission will be to lead Mirova into its next phase of development. She will focus on strengthening its international reach in sustainable investing and leveraging the unique complementarity of its listed and private asset expertise to benefit clients.

Philippe Setbon added: "Since its inception fourteen years ago, Mirova has established itself as a leading international player in sustainable finance and a strategic pillar for Natixis IM and Groupe BPCE in responsible investing. Under Léa's leadership, I am confident that Mirova will continue its long-term growth trajectory, in line with its mission and the priorities of our VISION 2030 strategic plan. I also wish to express my deep gratitude to Philippe Zaouati, whose vision and unwavering commitment to sustainable finance have helped make Mirova one of the industry's pioneers since day one

Léa Dunand-Chatellet commented: "I am highly honored to join Mirova at such a pivotal moment in its development. Mirova possesses unique strengths, driven by the dedication and expertise of its teams, to meet investor expectations for sustainability and long-term performance. Given the scale of financing required, we have an essential role to play in directing capital toward projects that accelerate transitions and create sustainable value. I am convinced that Mirova has all the levers to continue leading the way and to pursue its long-term development for the benefit of our clients

Léa Dunand-Chatellet is currently Head of Responsible Investment and an ESG Portfolio Manager at DNCA Finance. She began her career in 2005 at Oddo Securities in extra-financial analysis, before joining Sycomore Asset Management, where she headed ESG management and developed a pioneering sustainable development integration model. In 2015, she joined Mirova as Head of Equity Management. In 2018, she joined DNCA Finance to create and lead the responsible investment department and launch the firm's first range of sustainable funds.

Léa Dunand-Chatellet is a graduate of the École Normale Supérieure (ENS) and holds an agrégation in Economics and Management. She is an active participant in several industry bodies: she has been a member of the AMF's Climate and Sustainable Finance Commission since 2022, Chair of the AFG's Responsible Investment Commission, and a member of the French Ministry of the Economy, Finance, and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty's ISR Label Committee since 2024. She teaches dedicated responsible investment modules at several leading business schools annually. She is also the co-author of the reference book "ISR et Finance responsable" (SRI and Responsible Finance), published in 2014 and 2022.

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About Mirova

Mirova is a global asset management company dedicated to sustainable investing and an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers. At the forefront of sustainable finance for over a decade, Mirova has been developing innovative investment solutions across all asset classes, aiming to combine long term value creation with positive environmental and social impact. Headquartered in Paris, Mirova offers a broad range of equity, fixed income, multi-asset, energy transition infrastructure, natural capital and private equity solutions designed for institutional investors, distribution platforms and retail investors in Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. Mirova and its affiliates had €34.2 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026. Mirova is a mission-driven company*, labeled B Corp**.

? www.mirova.com

The reference to a ranking or a label does not prejudge the future performance of the funds or its managers.

*Mirova has been a mission-driven company since 2020. For more information: www.entreprisesamission.com.

** Since 2006, the B Corp movement has been promoting strong values of change worldwide to make businesses "a force for good" and to distinguish those that reconcile profit (for profit) and the common good (for purpose). The goal of B Corp is to certify companies that incorporate social, societal, and environmental objectives into their business models and operations. B Corp certification is a designation indicating that a company meets high standards of verified performance, accountability, and transparency on factors ranging from employee benefits and charitable donations to supply chain practices and input materials. Certified since 2020, Mirova submits a new B Corp certification application every three years. The annual renewal fee for certification is €30,000. For more information, please visit the B Corp website here: https://www.bcorporation.net/en-us/certification.

About Natixis Investment Managers

Natixis Investment Managers' multi-affiliate approach connects clients to the independent thinking and focused expertise of more than 15 active managers. Ranked among the world's largest asset managerswith more than $1.4 trillion assets under management (€1.2 trillion), Natixis Investment Managers specializes in high-conviction active investment strategies, insurance and pension solutions, and private assets, and delivers a diverse offering across asset classes, styles, and vehicles. The firm partners with clients in order to understand their unique needs and provide insights and investment solutions tailored to their long-term goals.

Headquartered in Paris and Boston, Natixis Investment Managers is part of Groupe BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France through the Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne retail networks. Natixis Investment Managers' affiliated investment management firms include AEW; DNCA Investments Flexstone Partners; Gateway Investment Advisers; Harris Oakmark; Investors Mutual Limited; Loomis, Sayles Company; Mirova; Naxicap Partners; Ossiam; Ostrum Asset Management; Seventure Partners; Vauban Infrastructure Partners; Vaughan Nelson Investment Management; VEGA Investment Solutions and WCM Investment Management. Additionally, investment solutions are offered through Natixis Investment Managers Solutions and Natixis Advisors, LLC. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit Natixis Investment Managers' website at im.natixis.com LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/natixis-investment-managers.

Natixis Investment Managers' distribution and service groups include Natixis Distribution, LLC, a limited purpose broker-dealer and the distributor of various US registered investment companies for which advisory services are provided by affiliated firms of Natixis Investment Managers, Natixis Investment Managers International (France), and their affiliated distribution and service entities in Europe and Asia.

¹ Survey respondents and publicly available data ranked by Investment Pensions Europe/Top 500 Asset Managers 2025 ranked Natixis Investment Managers as the 20th largest asset manager in the world based on assets under management as of December 31, 2024.

² Assets under management (AUM) of affiliated entities measured as of March 31, 2026, are $1,452.8 billion (€1,261.0 billion). AUM, as reported, may include notional assets, assets serviced, gross assets, assets of minority-owned affiliated entities and other types of nonregulatory AUM managed or serviced by firms affiliated with Natixis Investment Managers.

³ A brand of DNCA Finance.

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Contacts:

Press contacts



Natixis IM (North America)

Kelly Cameron

kelly.cameron@natixis.com

+1 (617) 449-2543



Natixis IM (International)

Stéphanie Mallet-Dufour

stephanie.mallet@natixis.com

+33 6 23 94 60 61



Mirova

Claire Le Pennec

claire.lepennec@mirova.com

+33 6 75 33 50 43



DNCA

Anne De Genouillac

agenouillac@dnca-investments.com

+33 6 11 51 37 24



Steele Holt (France)

Laura Barkatz

laura@steeleandholt.com

+33 6 75 33 50 43