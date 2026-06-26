HONG KONG, June 26, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The IP Go-Global Business Matching Session, jointly organised by the Intellectual Property Department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and the Guangdong Administration for Market Regulation (Guangdong Intellectual Property Administration), co-organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and the Intellectual Property Office of Guangzhou Development District, and supported by the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Guangdong, was held today at Science City in Guangzhou.The event arranged some 50 one-to-one business matching meetings between Guangdong enterprises and Hong Kong IP service providers. It also featured a networking luncheon and a thematic seminar which attracted more than 150 industry participants. The event is aimed at helping Chinese Mainland enterprises expand into international markets by leveraging Hong Kong as their primary launchpad and enhancing Guangdong-Hong Kong collaboration in the intellectual property field and strengthening global competitiveness.In December 2025, the HKTDC and the HKSAR Government jointly organised the 15th Business of IP Asia Forum. A dedicated 'IP Go-Global Business Matching Session' was hosted during that forum. Building on the success of last year's forum, this event serves as one of the key initiatives under the Guangdong-Hong Kong cooperation framework, further reinforcing Hong Kong's unique role as a 'super connector' and 'super value-adder' in overall national development.Peter Wong, HKTDC's Regional Director of Southern China said: 'Against the backdrop of the country's proactive promotion of expansion and its emphasis on high-quality development under the 15th Five-Year Plan, enterprises in Guangdong are actively expanding into overseas markets, driving sustained demand for internationally oriented IP services-particularly in overseas IP protection and dispute resolution. Hong Kong's legal and intellectual property system aligns with international standards, and with its well-established professional services sector, Hong Kong is positioned to provide value-added, comprehensive support to Mainland enterprises. This enables them to effectively protect their innovations, mitigate operational risks, enhance overall competitiveness, and achieve global expansion.'David Wong, Director of Intellectual Property of the HKSAR Government said: 'In the latest World Competitiveness Yearbook 2026, Hong Kong's global competitiveness has risen to second globally. Hong Kong is equipped with the unique advantages of the 'one country, two systems' principle, a sound common law system, an international business environment and world-class professional services, and is an ideal platform for Mainland enterprises to expand into overseas markets."The event brought together government representatives, enterprises, and IP professionals from both Guangdong and Hong Kong. Among them was a delegation of around 20 representatives nominated by associations of IP practitioners, including the Asian Patent Attorneys Association Hong Kong Group (APAA), the Hong Kong Chinese Patent Attorneys Association (HKCPAA), the Hong Kong Institute of Patent Practitioners Ltd (HIPP), the Hong Kong Institute of Trade Mark Practitioners (HKITMP), and The Law Society of Hong Kong (Intellectual Property Committee). Their participation in the event highlights Hong Kong's strengths in international legal and professional services, and consolidates its role as a strategic platform for Mainland enterprises seeking to expand globally.Facilitating some 50 one-to-one business matching sessions between Guangdong enterprises and Hong Kong IP professionals, the event focused on aligning with practical needs, promoting direct exchanges between Guangdong's innovation & technology, cultural and creative enterprises, and Hong Kong's IP service providers. The initiative serves a dual purpose: to better understand the key needs of Guangdong enterprises in their global expansion efforts, and to showcase Hong Kong's diverse IP professional services. The business matching arrangements are designed to enhance collaboration outcomes by establishing a regular exchange and matching platform, strengthening cooperation between the two places in IP protection, utilisation and services, promoting regional innovation and industrial upgrading, and fostering long-term partnerships.In addition to the business matching sessions, the thematic seminar covered key issues related to global expansion, including IP risk management, cross-border dispute resolution, global patent portfolio strategies, and international development approaches. It also introduced Hong Kong's favourable business environment and relevant support policies, providing forward-looking and practical insights to help enterprises achieve steady growth amid a complex and evolving global landscape.The HKTDC will continue to work closely with stakeholders to promote more cross-border exchange and cooperation platforms, facilitate complementary advantages between Hong Kong and the Mainland in professional services, further strengthen Hong Kong's position as a regional IP trading centre, and support enterprises in seizing opportunities and expanding internationally.Photo download: https://bit.ly/3R3WisLThe IP Go-Global Business Matching Business Session arranged some 50 one-to-one business matching meetings between Guangdong enterprises and Hong Kong IP service providers.The IP Go-Global Business Matching Business Session featured a networking luncheon and a thematic seminar, with the seminar covering key issues encountered by enterprises in the process of global expansion.Media enquiriesHKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs DepartmentKaty Wong Tel: (852) 2584 4524 Email: katy.ky.wong@hktdc.orgAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on @hktdc and LinkedInSource: HKTDCCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.