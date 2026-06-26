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ACCESS Newswire
26.06.2026 18:50 Uhr
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GVA Management: Plaintiffs Drop Statutory Fraud Claim Against GVA in Kastleman Litigation

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2026 / GVA Real Estate Group, an Austin-based multifamily real estate investment and operating company, today took note that the plaintiffs in Bryan Kastleman's litigation against GVA have voluntarily abandoned their statutory fraud claim.

Background

Kastleman filed lawsuits in late 2025 accusing GVA of fraudulent activity. GVA maintains that no such conduct occurred.

A set of lawsuits by Overwatch Fund making allegations parallel to those in Kastleman's litigation were dismissed with prejudice by the Travis County district court in January, followed by an affidavit from Overwatch's principal stating that a thorough investigation yielded no evidence of the fraudulent transfer they had alleged.

Withdrawal of Fraud Claim

In a Notice of Partial Non-Suit Without Prejudice, Kastleman and associated parties voluntarily withdrew their cause of action for statutory fraud under Section 27.01 of the Texas Business & Commerce Code.

The withdrawal follows the recent relegation of Fry Wernick of Vinson & Elkins, LLP-formerly Kastleman's lead counsel-to a secondary role in the case.

"After all these months of litigation, the plaintiffs are walking away from their own claims," said Alan Stalcup, founder and CEO of GVA. "The Overwatch case has already been dismissed, Kasleman is reorganizing his counsel, and now the first key allegation has been abandoned. I remain determined to see this through to the end."

About GVA Property Management

GVA is a commercial real estate operator and investor specializing in multifamily apartment communities across the Southeastern United States and Texas markets. GVA was founded with a mission to make a positive impact on communities, deliver strong returns for investors, and provide exceptional career opportunities for employees.

Contact:

Michael Oberrender
512.497.0797
moberrender@gvamgt.com

SOURCE: GVA Management



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/plaintiffs-drop-statutory-fraud-claim-against-gva-in-kastleman-litigation-1180410

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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