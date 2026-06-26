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WKN: A0M5PT | ISIN: AU000000AON7 | Ticker-Symbol: 4AP
Tradegate
26.06.26 | 15:18
0,035 Euro
+14,75 % +0,005
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
APOLLO MINERALS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
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APOLLO MINERALS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
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0,0300,03619:48
0,0330,03515:18
Actusnews Wire
26.06.2026 19:23 Uhr
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APOLLO MINERALS LIMITED: APOLLO MINERALS TO LIST ON EURONEXT PARIS

PRESS RELEASE

APOLLO MINERALS TO LIST ON EURONEXT PARIS

26 June 2026, Apollo Minerals Limited (Euronext Growth: ALAON, ASX: AON) ("Apollo Minerals" or "Company") is pleased to announce that Euronext has formally approved the admission of the Company's ordinary shares to the Euronext Growth Paris Exchange.

The Company's flagship asset, the Couflens high grade tungsten-gold project ("Couflens Project") in France, includes the Salau mine which historically was one of the world's highest-grade tungsten operations, with mining grades averaging 1.5% WO3 during its operations from 1971 to 1986, including ~2.5% WO? in its final year. Tungsten is classified under the European Union Critical Raw Materials Act ("CRMA") as both a Critical Raw Material and Strategic Raw Material, the small subset of materials with the highest strategic importance and supply-risk profile. France and the broader European Union consider tungsten to be among the most economically important and supply-vulnerable raw materials noting its importance in defence, aerospace, industrial manufacturing and energy transition applications.

Accordingly, the Company's Paris listing represents a natural strategic step for the Company given the location of the Couflens Project and the growing importance of securing domestic and European sources of critical raw materials. The cross listing is also expected to raise the Company's profile in global capital markets and provide access to a deep pool of European investors.

Trading in the Company's shares on the Paris exchange is expected to commence at 9.00am CET on 30 June 2026 under the ticker ALAON.

The Company's existing listing on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") remains unchanged and is unaffected by the cross listing on Euronext Growth Paris, with no new equity being raised and no new shares being issued. The Company's shares will be fully transferable between the ASX and Euronext Growth Paris.

Apollo Minerals' Managing Director, Neil Inwood, commented:

" The admission of Apollo Minerals to trading in Paris represents an important milestone in the Company's development. As the owner of the Couflens Project in France, we believe Apollo Minerals is uniquely positioned to participate in Europe's efforts to secure strategic and critical mineral supply chains. We look forward to engaging with a broader European investor base and increasing awareness of the Company's high-quality asset portfolio, while continuing to advance and create long-term value for shareholders."

Aldebaran Global Advisors acted as Listing Sponsor, the regulated advisor responsible for the admission process and Jeantet as French legal adviser to the Company.

As part of its listing on Euronext Growth Paris, the Company has released a new website in both English and French languages which is accessible at www.apollominerals.com. The Information Document pertaining to the listing will be made available on the Company's website.

For further information contact:

Neil Inwood

Managing Director

Tel: +61 8 9322 6322

Email: info@apollominerals.com.au

Aldebaran Global Advisors

Listing Sponsor Euronext Growth

Email: hello@aldebaran-advisors.com

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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98918-260630-apollo-minerals-to-list-on-euronext-paris-final-e.pdf

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