APOLLO MINERALS LIMITED: June 2026 Quarterly Report

PRESS RELEASE | EURONEXT GROWTH: ALAON, ASX: AON

JUNE 2026 QUARTERLY REPORT

Apollo Minerals Limited (Euronext Growth: ALAON, ASX: AON) ("Apollo Minerals" or "Company") presents its quarterly report for the period ending 30 June 2026.

During the quarter, the Company continued to progress activities at its Couflens Project ("Couflens") in France, that comprises a 42km2 exploration permit and includes the historical Salau mine ("Salau"), which was one of the world's highest grade tungsten mines when it operated from 1971 to 1986. In addition to tungsten, Couflens contains significant gold values up to 24.5g/t Au in rock chips at surface.

Highlights:

At Couflens, the Company progressed historical data review, permitting, studies, engagement with the government and local stakeholders, and discussions with potential contracting partners to advance mine access, in preparation for future activities.

Salau is a historical high-grade tungsten mine recorded to have produced approximately 930,000 tonnes at 1.5% WO 3 for around 13,950 tonnes of WO 3 in concentrate prior to closure, with production grades of up to 2.5% WO 3 in the mine's latter years.

in concentrate prior to closure, with production grades of up to in the mine's latter years. Couflens combines opportunities for the potential reactivation of the Salau mine coupled with significant untapped regional exploration potential, evidenced by widespread high grade tungsten mineralisation at surface, with grades up to 8.25% WO 3 .

evidenced by widespread high grade tungsten mineralisation at surface, with grades up to . Deposit remains open at depth , with previous drilling below the base of the existing underground development that confirmed the continuation of the mineralised system.

, with previous drilling below the base of the existing underground development that confirmed the continuation of the mineralised system. Tungsten is a strategic commodity, with essential applications in green technologies, aerospace and defence. Security supply concerns have resulted in the European Union categorising tungsten as a top-tier "Critical and Strategic Raw Material" .

. Potential exists for shear hosted gold mineralisation to be associated with large regional fault structures extending along a 5km corridor to the west of Salau, with the presence of gold confirmed down to depths of 600m, highlighting significant scale opportunity .

. The Company's shares were formally admitted to the Euronext Growth Paris Exchange under the ticker ALAON , representing a natural strategic step given the location of Couflens and the growing importance of securing domestic and European sources of critical raw materials.

, representing a natural strategic step given the location of Couflens and the growing importance of securing domestic and European sources of critical raw materials. Euronext is the leading equity listing venue in Europe, with more than €6.8tn in aggregate market capitalisation and average daily volumes of over €11bn, reaching a large, diversified pool of more than 4,200 active institutional investors across 80 countries.

The Company is in a strong financial position with quarter end cash and cash equivalents of $7.7 million and listed investments of $0.3 million.

For further information contact:

Neil Inwood

Managing Director

Tel: +61 8 9322 6322

Email: info@apollominerals.com.au

Aldebaran Global Advisors

Listing Sponsor Euronext Growth

Email: hello@aldebaran-advisors.com

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-99680-260630-aon-june-2026-quarterly-report-final-e.pdf