Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2026) - Data Watts Partners Inc. (CSE: DWTZ) ("Data Watts" or the "Company"), an investment issuer at the forefront of the Data Watts economy announces the following:

DEBT SETTLEMENT

The Company has entered into debt settlement agreements with two directors of the Company, pursuant to which the Company has agreed to issue an aggregate of 300,000 shares (each, a "Share") (75,000 Shares at $0.1466 per and 225,000 Shares at $0.2611 per) to settle a total indebtedness of CAD$69,750. The debt settlement is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). On closing, the shares will be subject to a statutory hold period of 4 months and one day.

CHANGE OF DIRECTORS

The Company announces the appointment of Mr. Shane Lowry as a new director of the Company effective June 25, 2026 and the concurrent resignation of Mr. Michael Sweatman. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Sweatman for his valuable contributions over the years to the Company.

STOCK OPTION GRANT

The Company announces it has granted to a director 185,000 incentive stock options with a strike price of $0.20 per common share until June 26, 2028.

ISSUANCE OF LOAN BONUS WARRANTS IN CONNECTION WITH PROMISSORY NOTES

The Company announces that, further to its news release dated April 24, 2025, it has entered into: i) an amended and restated promissory note (the "Amended Note"); and ii) a new promissory note (the "Lender Note") with an individual lender (the "Lender") and intends to issue loan bonus warrants in connection therewith, subject to approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

The Amended Note restates in its entirety the promissory note made effective April 25, 2025, Company, as borrower. The principal amount advanced to the Company under the Original Note is CDN$77,281.25, bearing simple interest at a rate of 7% per annum calculated from April 25, 2025, for a total amount outstanding of CDN$82,690.94 as at April 25, 2026, inclusive of accrued interest of CDN$5,409.69. The Amended Note matures on April 25, 2027. In connection with the Amended Note, the Company intends to issue, subject to CSE approval, 1,000,000 transferable common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants"). Each Warrant entitles the lender to acquire one (1) common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of CDN$0.15 per share for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance. The Warrants are issued in substitution for, and in replacement of, the 1,000,000 warrants at an exercise price of CDN$0.55 per warrant originally contemplated under the Original Note. The repricing of the warrant exercise price from CDN$0.55 to CDN$0.15 is subject to CSE approval.

Pursuant to the Lender Note, the Lender advanced CDN$200,000 to the Company on January 29, 2026. The Lender Note bears simple interest at a rate of 7% per annum calculated from January 29, 2026, maturing on January 29, 2028. In connection with the Lender Note, the Company intends to issue to the Lender, subject to CSE approval, as a loan bonus, 1,500,000 transferable common share purchase warrants (the "Lender Warrants"). Each Lender Warrant entitles the Lender to acquire one (1) common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of CDN$0.15 per share for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.

Hold Period

The Warrants and the Lender Warrants will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with the policies of the CSE and applicable securities laws. The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements thereunder.

RESCISSION AND CANCELLATION OF GRID PLATFORM ACQUISITION AND RETURN TO TREASURY OF 2,900,000 COMMON SHARES

Further to the Company's news release on March 4, 2025, the Company announces that the Company and Mr. Saheli (the "Vendor") have entered into a Mutual Rescission and Cancellation Agreement (the "Rescission Agreement"), pursuant to which the parties agreed to cancel the Grid Platform Acquisition and agreed to return all 2,900,000 common shares to the Company's treasury for immediate cancellation.

About Data Watts Partners Inc.

Data Watts Partners Inc. (CSE: DWTZ) is an investment issuer committed to the emerging "Data Watts Economy," focusing on uranium, data centers, AI applications, and quantum computing. The Company offers institutional and retail investors access to transformative opportunities in energy and deep tech, leveraging expertise in data and energy.

On behalf of the Board of Data Watts,

Signed// "Patrick Collins"

President and Director

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information is generally identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "scheduled", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" occur or be achieved.

In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the intended issuance of the Warrants and the Lender Warrants, the mutual rescission and cancellation of the Grid Acquisition Agreement, the granting of stock options and the intended issuance of shares for the debt incurred to two directors and the receipt of required CSE approvals in respect thereof.

Forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding general economic and market conditions and the receipt of required regulatory approvals. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including the ability of the Company to obtain the required approval of the CSE. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303057

Source: Data Watts Partners Inc.