Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2026) - Burcon Nutrascience Corporation (TSX: BU): Stonegate Capital Partners updates their coverage on Burcon Nutrascience Corporation (TSX: BU). Burcon has moved from commissioning and into early utilization, with growing customer volume setting up better fixed-cost absorption at Galesburg. The Company completed commissioning and launched commercial production across Peazazz pea protein, Puratein C canola protein, and FavaPro fava protein in FY26. Revenue increased sequentially to $0.83M in 4Q26 from $0.74M in 3Q26, and management indicated current-quarter sales were tracking toward ~50% sequential growth based on April/May activity. Burcon also set a new production record, with daily output roughly 60% above January - March levels. As volume builds, the margin opportunity should come from better utilization, steadier production cadence, and start-up costs moving out of the run-rate cost structure, rather than pricing alone.

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Key Takeaways:

Burcon is moving into utilization ramp mode, with 4Q26 revenue of $0.83M and current-quarter sales tracking ~50% higher sequentially.

Customer traction is broadening, with 30+ purchasing customers and 200+ active projects across pea, canola, and fava applications.

Funding supports the Galesburg scale-up, with $6.9M completed, $3.0M undrawn, and management targeting $10M of CY26 sales.

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About Stonegate

Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking services for public and private companies.

Source: Stonegate, Inc.

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Source: Stonegate, Inc.