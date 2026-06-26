Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2026) - Mongoose Mining Ltd. (CSE: MNG) ("Mongoose" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held yesterday.

Shareholders in person or by proxy representing 24,080,070 common shares were in attendance, representing approximately 69% of all shares entitled to vote.

MATTERS AT THE ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

All seven of the nominees for election as director were re-elected to serve until the next annual general meeting of shareholders. Election results were as follows:

Director Nominee Votes For % of Votes For Votes Withheld % of Votes Withheld John Allan 24,080,070 100% - - Matthew Allas 24,080,070 100% - - David Alward 24,080,070 100% - - Terence Coughlan 24,080,070 100% - - Labi Kousoulis 24,080,070 100% - - Gerry Sklavounos Jr. 24,080,070 100% - - John van Driesum 24,080,070 100% - -

RE-APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR

McGovern Hurley LLP Chartered Professional Accountants were re-appointed as the Auditor for the current year and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration of the Auditor with 24,080,070 shares voted in favour and nil shares withheld.

About Mongoose Mining Ltd.

Mongoose Mining is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing its portfolio of mineral projects in Canada. The Company is committed to responsible exploration practices and to creating value through discovery, technical excellence, and strong community partnerships.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Providers (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Mongoose Mining Ltd.