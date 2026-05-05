Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2026) - Mongoose Mining Ltd. (CSE: MNG) ("Mongoose" or the "Company") announces that it has elected to adopt semi-annual financial reporting relying on Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 - Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the "Blanket Order").

On a go-forward basis, the Company will file interim financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis on a semi-annual basis rather than quarterly.

The first interim period for which the Company will rely on the Blanket Order is the three-month period ending March 31, 2026, for which the Company will not file interim financial statements or MD&A. The first semi-annual reporting period will be the six-month period ending June 30, 2026. The Company intends to continue filing on a semi-annual basis thereafter.

The Company believes that adopting semi-annual reporting will reduce the administrative and financial burden associated with quarterly reporting and is consistent with the objective of the Blanket Order to provide reporting flexibility for venture issuers. The Company expects that the reduced reporting requirements will allow management to devote additional time and financial resources toward advancing the Company's exploration and development activities and other business objectives.

About Mongoose Mining Ltd.

Mongoose Mining is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing its portfolio of mineral projects in Canada. The Company is committed to responsible exploration practices and to creating value through discovery, technical excellence, and strong community partnerships.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Providers (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296049

Source: Mongoose Mining Ltd.