Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Results of 2026 Annual General and Special Shareholders Meeting

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2026 / Canadian North Resources Inc. ("CNRI" or "the Company,")(TSXV:CNRI)(OTCQX:CNRSF)(FSE:EO0 (E-O-zero)) announces the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 25, 2026, in Mississauga, Ontario. A total of 62,506,011 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 54.68% of the common shares outstanding.

Shareholders approved the re-election of all Directors as listed in the Management Information Circular dated May 19, 2026, and the reappointment of MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors. In addition, the resolution to ratify and approve the Company's Stock Option Plan was passed.

Refer to the Table below for the detailed results of the votes.

1) Election of Directors Name of Nominee % For % Withheld Lee Q. Shim 99.99 0.01% Kaihui Yang 99.99 0.01% Aier Wang 99.99 0.01% Henderson Tse 99.99 0.01% Michael Weeks 99.99 0/01% 2) Appointment of Auditors MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants 100% 0.00% 3) Resolution - Stock Option Plan 99.89% 0.11% Against

About Canadian North Resources Inc.:

Canadian North Resources Inc. is an exploration and development company focusing on the critical metals for the clean-energy, electric vehicles, battery and high-tech industries. The company is advancing its 100% owned Ferguson Lake nickel, copper, cobalt, palladium, and platinum project in the Kivalliq Region of Nunavut, Canada.

Further information of the Company can be found at www.cnresources.com.

Also, for further information contact:

Dr. Kaihui Yang, President and CEO

905-696-8288 (Canada) 1-888-688-8809 (Toll-Free)

https://CNResources.com

Email: info@cnresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Canadian North Resources Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/canadian-north-resources-inc.-announces-results-of-2026-annual-general-and-specia-1182836