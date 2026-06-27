Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2026) - NatBridge Resources Ltd. (CSE: NATB) (OTCID: NATBF) (FSE: GI80)("NatBridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") compliant technical report with respect to its Cahuilla Gold Project, entitled, "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Cahuilla Gold Project, Imperial County, California." (the "Report").

The Report, dated effective June 15, 2026, was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and provides a summary of geological, historical, tenure and exploration information for the Cahuilla Gold Project, along with recommendations for staged exploration programs.

The Company notes that the Report does not include a current mineral resource estimate and the Cahuilla Gold Project is considered an early-stage exploration property. Any historical resource estimates referenced in the Report should not be considered current, and there is no certainty that further exploration will result in the delineation of mineral resources.

The Report was filed in support of the company's disclosure relating to the Cahuilla Gold Project, including Parcels 45 and 46 or "Phase 1" and additional mineral titles comprising "Phase 2" as part of a larger mineral project, the Cahuilla Gold Project, in California, USA.

The Report was prepared by APEX Geoscience Ltd. in collaboration with Capps Geosciences, LLC, and written by Richard C. Capps, PhD, Georgia RPG, SME Registered Geologist, as coordinating author, and Michael B. Dufresne, M.Sc., P. Geol., P. Geo., as contributing author, and dated effective June 15, 2026. Dr. Capps and Mr. Dufresne are "qualified persons" as defined in NI 43-101 and are independent of the Company.

The Company was advised by the B.C. Securities Commission of its outstanding obligation to file the Report on December 4, 2025, and a cease trade order was issued ("CTO") until the required disclosure is filed.

In connection with the filing of the Report, the Company has filed an application for the revocation of the CTO.

About NatBridge Resources Ltd.

NatBridge Resources Ltd. (CSE: NATB) (OTCID: NATBF) (FSE: GI80) is a publicly traded Canadian company, also listed in the United States and Germany, focused on the acquisition and advancement of gold-prospective mineral properties. The Company's primary strategy is to advance its properties through exploration and technical evaluation with the objective of defining mineral resources and supporting future development in accordance with applicable industry standards. Where appropriate, the Company may also consider monetizing qualifying assets through sale to NatGold Digital Ltd. ("NatGold Digital") for tokenization within its digital gold ecosystem; however, such strategies are opportunistic, remain subject to further evaluation, and do not replace the Company's core objective of advancing projects in a manner that supports the establishment of reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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Source: NatBridge Resources Ltd.