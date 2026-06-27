Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2026) - Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) (the "Company" or "BMR") is pleased to announce the appointments of Ryan Welker and Peter Doyle to its Board of Directors, effective June 26, 2026.

Mr. Welker is a natural resources executive and board director with more than 20 years of experience across producing operations, structured finance and public company governance in Australia and the United States. Mr. Welker currently serves as a Non-Executive Director of ASX-listed Ten Sixty Four Limited and U.S.-based Uranium America Resources. Earlier in his career, he worked in investment banking and equity capital markets in both Australia and the United States. Mr. Welker previously held FINRA Series 7 and Series 63 qualifications and is a Graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

Mr. Doyle is the Company's Vice President, Exploration and has more than 40 years of international mineral exploration experience spanning regional reconnaissance through project evaluation and development. Throughout his career, he has worked across Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, Asia, and South America in a broad range of geological settings. Mr. Doyle previously held senior exploration roles with PT Freeport Indonesia, Gold Fields, and Troy Resources and holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Geology. He is also a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM).

"We are pleased to welcome Ryan and Peter to the Board," said Laz Nikeas, Chief Executive Officer of Battery Mineral Resources. "Ryan brings significant operating, capital markets, and public company governance experience while Peter adds extensive global exploration and technical expertise together with a deep understanding of our assets. We look forward to their contributions as we continue to advance the Company's strategic and operational objectives."

The Company also announces the resignations of Joseph Tuso and Julia Aspillaga from the Board of Directors. The Board and management would like to sincerely thank Mr. Tuso and Ms. Aspillaga for their valuable guidance, leadership, and contributions to the Company over the past several years and wish them every success in their future endeavours.

The Company further announces that it has granted 250,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to Mr. Welker pursuant to the Company's Restricted Share Unit Plan. The RSUs are subject to the terms and conditions of the Plan and applicable TSX Venture Exchange policies and will vest in three equal annual instalments commencing on the first anniversary of the grant date.

About Battery Mineral Resources Corp.

Battery Mineral Resources operates the Punitaqui Mining Complex, a historic copper, gold, and silver-producing mine in the Coquimbo region of Chile. The Company's portfolio also includes 100%-owned ESI Energy Services Inc. and North American mineral exploration assets. The Company is focused on providing shareholders with accretive exposure to copper and the global trend of electrification while targeting growth through cash flow, exploration, and acquisitions in favorable mining jurisdictions. Further information about BMR and its projects can be found on www.bmrcorp.com.

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Source: Battery Mineral Resources Corp.