Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2026) - Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) (the "Company" or "BMR") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, ESI Energy Services Inc. ("ESI"), operating under the brand Ozzies, Inc. ("Ozzies"), has completed a new senior secured financing arrangement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. ("JPMorgan").

The financing establishes a new long-term banking relationship, strengthens ESI's capital structure and provides additional financial flexibility to support the continued growth of the business.

The new financing includes:

US$6.0 million, four-year term, senior secured loan;

US$1.0 million revolving line of credit; and

Up to an additional US$5.0 million equipment financing facility, which the Company expects to finalize with JPMorgan in the near term, subject to completion of definitive documentation and customary closing conditions.

Together, these facilities are expected to provide up to US$12.0 million of financing capacity to support ESI's operations, future equipment expansion and continued investment in its manufacturing capabilities.

Part of the proceeds of the new term loan were used to repay ESI's existing credit facility with Fiera Enhanced Private Debt Fund LP in full, with the remaining funds available to support the continued growth at ESI.

"This financing is an important validation of the business ESI has become, and we are pleased to have JPMorgan as our partner," said Laz Nikeas, Chief Executive Officer of Battery Mineral Resources. "ESI has delivered strong operating performance, profitability and cash generation over the past two years. The new financing strengthens our balance sheet, lowers our cost of capital, enhances our financial flexibility and positions us to continue investing in the growth of our ESI business."

Restricted Share Unit Grants

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 13,193,431 restricted share units ("RSUs") pursuant to its Performance Share Unit and Restricted Share Unit Plan.

The RSUs were granted to certain directors and executive officers of the Company, including 9,033,443 RSUs to Chief Executive Officer Laz Nikeas, 3,659,988 RSUs to Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Fulton Anderson and 500,000 RSUs to Director Keith Spano. Each RSU entitles the holder to receive one common share of the Company upon vesting.

The RSUs granted to Mr. Spano and Ms. Fulton Anderson vest in three equal annual installments commencing on the first anniversary of the date of grant. The RSUs granted to Mr. Nikeas vest on the third anniversary of the grant date. In each case, vesting is subject to the terms of the Company's Performance Share Unit and Restricted Share Unit Plan and the applicable award agreements.

About ESI Energy Services Inc.

ESI Energy Services Inc., operating under the brand Ozzies, Inc., is a leading designer and manufacturer of specialized equipment serving the renewable and conventional energy sectors. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the Company provides equipment leasing, sales, and manufacturing solutions supporting large-scale solar, wind, oil and gas, and utility infrastructure projects. ESI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Battery Mineral Resources Corp.

About Battery Mineral Resources Corp.

Battery Mineral Resources operates the Punitaqui Mining Complex, a historic copper, gold, and silver-producing mine in the Coquimbo region of Chile. The Company's portfolio also includes 100%-owned ESI Energy Services Inc. and North American mineral exploration assets. The Company is focused on providing shareholders with accretive exposure to copper and the global trend of electrification while targeting growth through cash flow, exploration, and acquisitions in favorable mining jurisdictions. Further information about BMR and its projects can be found on www.bmrcorp.com.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future events. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "believes", "will", "may", "could", "would", "should", or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the expected completion of the proposed equipment financing facility with JPMorgan; the anticipated availability of up to US$12.0 million of financing capacity; the anticipated use of the financing; ESI's future growth, fleet expansion and manufacturing capabilities; and the Company's expectations regarding the benefits of the financing.

These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, including, without limitation, that the parties will complete definitive documentation for the equipment financing facility, that customary closing conditions will be satisfied, and that ESI will continue to execute its business plan as currently anticipated.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the risk that the equipment financing facility is not completed on the terms currently anticipated, or at all; changes in economic, market or financing conditions; the ability of ESI to execute its business strategy; and other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because no assurance can be given that such statements will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306170

Source: Battery Mineral Resources Corp.