S&P Dow Jones Indices: Gulfport Energy and Mobility Global Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P SmallCap 600:

Gulfport Energy Corp. (NYSE: GPOR) will replace Select Medical Holdings Corp. (NYSE: SEM) effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, July 1. Select Medical Holdings is being acquired in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions.





Mobility Global Inc. (NYSE: MBGL) will replace Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE: CLB) effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, July 2. S&P 500 constituent S&P Global Inc. (NYSE: SPGI) is spinning off Mobility Global in a transaction expected to be completed July 1. Core Laboratories is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector July 1, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Gulfport Energy GPOR Energy July 1, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Select Medical Holdings SEM Health Care July 2, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Mobility Global MBGL Industrials July 2, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Core Laboratories CLB Energy

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