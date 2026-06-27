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WKN: A3CQZY | ISIN: US4026355028 | Ticker-Symbol: G2U0
Stuttgart
26.06.26 | 21:56
142,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
142,00145,0026.06.
142,00144,0026.06.
PR Newswire
27.06.2026 00:24 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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S&P Dow Jones Indices: Gulfport Energy and Mobility Global Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P SmallCap 600:

  • Gulfport Energy Corp. (NYSE: GPOR) will replace Select Medical Holdings Corp. (NYSE: SEM) effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, July 1. Select Medical Holdings is being acquired in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions.

  • Mobility Global Inc. (NYSE: MBGL) will replace Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE: CLB) effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, July 2. S&P 500 constituent S&P Global Inc. (NYSE: SPGI) is spinning off Mobility Global in a transaction expected to be completed July 1. Core Laboratories is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

July 1, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Gulfport Energy

GPOR

Energy

July 1, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Select Medical Holdings

SEM

Health Care

July 2, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Mobility Global

MBGL

Industrials

July 2, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Core Laboratories

CLB

Energy

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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