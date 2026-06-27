• The transaction involves an estimated investment of US$158 million, fully financed with own resources.• The acquisition of Makro adds 21 stores in 16 cities, strengthening Cencosud's position in the Cash & Carry format and expanding its presence in Colombia.SANTIAGO, Chile--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cencosud today announced the acquisition of 100% of Makro Supermayorista in Colombia, reinforcing its growth in the region and its positioning in the Cash & Carry format.The transaction, carried out through its subsidiary Cencosud Internacional SpA, involves an estimated investment of US$158 million, fully financed with the company's own resources.Makro has more than 25 years of experience in Colombia and operates 21 stores in 16 cities, including Bogotá, Medellín, Cali, and Barranquilla, with a wholesale-focused value proposition aimed at professional customers and entrepreneurs.The incorporation of Makro will allow Cencosud to expand its presence in the country, adding the wholesale format to its operations and creating opportunities for operational, logistical, and commercial synergies.In Colombia, the addition of Makro opens new growth opportunities in a high-potential segment, enhancing the value proposition for professional customers and entrepreneurs."Makro's acquisition represents an opportunity to strengthen our operations in Colombia and expand our offering for customers seeking wholesale solutions, with a focus on service, assortment, and competitiveness," said Ramiro Ortiz, Country Manager of Cencosud in Colombia.The closing of the transaction is subject to customary conditions for this type of operation, including approval by Colombia's Superintendence of Industry and Commerce.With this acquisition, Cencosud strengthens its presence in Colombia and continues to develop the wholesale format in the region, following the acquisition of Makro in Argentina in 2025 and the operation of Giga in Brazil.About CencosudCencosud is one of the largest and most prestigious retail companies in the Americas, whose purpose is to serve customers in an extraordinary way at every moment. It operates in six countries, with more than 115,000 employees, 1,446 retail stores, and over 3.5 million square meters of sales area. Its multi-format strategy includes Supermarkets, Home Improvement, Department Stores, Shopping Centers, and Financial Services. In addition, it develops innovative business lines such as Cencosud Media and Private Brands, integrating technology to enhance the customer experience.Contactsjose.martinezvinagre@cencosud.cl+56989057972

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