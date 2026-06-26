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WKN: A2PXTX | ISIN: CA92847V5018 | Ticker-Symbol: 6OVA
Frankfurt
26.06.26 | 08:11
4,300 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VITALHUB CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VITALHUB CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,4204,46011:13
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.06.2026 22:36 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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VitalHub Corp.: VitalHub Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitalhub Corp. (TSX:VHI) (OTCQX:VHIBF) (the "Company" or "VitalHub") announced today the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held virtually on June 26, 2026. All director nominees were elected to the Company's board of directors and Ernst & Young LLP was appointed as auditors, as further described in the Company's management information circular dated May 7, 2026.

The summary of the results are as follows:

Total Shares Voted: 36,825,157
Total Shares Issued and Outstanding: 63,259,564
Total Percentage of Shares Voted: 58.21%

1. Election of Directors

Each of the nominee directors listed in VitalHub's management information circular was elected as a director as set forth in the table below.

Name of NomineeVotes ForVotes For %Witheld VoteWithheld Vote %
Allan Brett36,074,28199.95%17,0200.05%
Stephen Garrington35,760,68799.08%330,6140.92%
Dan Matlow35,773,83799.12%317,4640.88%
Andrew Shen35,940,09599.58%151,2060.42%
Tony Shen29,922,52682.91%6,168,77517.09%
Barry Tissenbaum29,539,33681.85%6,551,96518.15%

2. Appointment and Compensation of Auditors

Ernst & Young LLP was appointed as the Company's auditor and the directors were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration.

Name of AuditorVotes ForVotes For %Withheld Vote Withheld Vote %
Ernst & Young LLP36,807,30799.95%
17,8500.05%

Final voting results on all matters voted on will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

About VitalHub

VitalHub is a leading software company dedicated to empowering health and human services providers globally. VitalHub's comprehensive product suite includes electronic health records, operational intelligence, and workforce automation solutions that serve over 1,300 clients across the UK, Canada, and other geographies. The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic opportunities within its product suite and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. VitalHub is headquartered in Toronto with over 700 employees globally, across key regions and the VitalHub Innovations Lab in Sri Lanka. For more information about VitalHub (TSX:VHI) (OTCQX:VHIBF), please visit www.vitalhub.com and LinkedIn.

Contact Information

Christian Sgro, CPA, CA, CFA
Head of IR and M&A Specialist
(365) 363-6433
christian.sgro@vitalhub.com

Dan Matlow
Chief Executive Officer, Director
(416) 727-9061
dan.matlow@vitalhub.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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