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WKN: A0YHQB | ISIN: US36116M1062 | Ticker-Symbol: 3FF
Frankfurt
26.06.26 | 08:00
3,570 Euro
-1,11 % -0,040
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUTUREFUEL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUTUREFUEL CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,7003,74011:13
3,6503,80026.06.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.06.2026 22:36 Uhr
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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FutureFuel Corp.: FutureFuel Announces Director Resignation

BATESVILLE, Ark., June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) ("FutureFuel" or the "Company"), a manufacturer of custom and performance chemicals and biofuels, announced today that Paul M. Manheim, a member of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company, has determined not to stand for re-election to the Board at the Company's 2026 annual meeting (the "Annual Meeting"), and to thereby retire from the Board effective as of the Annual Meeting. Prior to the effective date of his resignation, Mr. Manheim has served as chair of the Audit Committee of the Board and as a member of the Compensation Committee. Mr. Manheim's resignation was not the result of any dispute or disagreement with the Company or the Board. Mr. Manheim had served on the Board of Directors since 2015. The Company thanks Mr. Manheim for his dedicated service to the Company.

As a result of Mr. Manheim's decision, the Board has approved a reduction in the size of the Board to eight members to be effective as of the Annual Meeting. The Board is also evaluating changes to the composition of the Committees of the Board.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel is a leading manufacturer of diversified chemical products, specialty chemical products, and biofuel products. In its chemicals business, FutureFuel manufactures specialty chemicals for specific customers ("custom chemicals"), as well as multi-customer specialty chemicals ("performance chemicals"). FutureFuel's custom chemicals product portfolio includes proprietary intermediates for major chemical companies and chlorinated polyolefin adhesion promoters and antioxidant precursors for a major chemical company. FutureFuel's performance chemicals product portfolio includes polymer (nylon) modifiers and several small-volume specialty chemicals for diverse applications. FutureFuel's biofuels segment primarily produces and sells biodiesel. Please visit www.futurefuelcorporation.com for more information.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Noel Ryan or Paul Bartolai
FF@val-adv.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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