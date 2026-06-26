DLocal Limited: dLocal added to membership of US small-cap Russell 2000 Index

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLocal Limited ("dLocal", "we", "us", and "our") (NASDAQ:DLO), a leading cross-border financial infrastructure platform connecting global merchants to emerging markets, today announced that the Company was added as a member of the US small-cap Russell 2000® Index, effective when the US market opens on June 29 as part of the 2026 Russell indexes reconstitution. Membership in the Russell 2000® Index is based on membership in the broad-market Russell 3000® Index. The stock also was automatically added to the appropriate growth indexes.

"Inclusion in the Russell 3000® and Russell 2000® Indexes marks an important milestone for dLocal and reinforces the growing institutional recognition of our platform, our scale, and our continued execution across emerging markets. We believe this inclusion also reflects the scale, market capitalization, and free float we have built as a public company, and will help broaden our shareholder base, improve trading liquidity, and increase visibility among institutional investors as we continue building the financial infrastructure that connects global enterprises to the markets of the future," said Pedro Arnt, CEO of dLocal.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to data as of the end of June 2025, about $12.2 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell US indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, the global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 2000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website

About dLocal

dLocal builds financial infrastructure for markets of the future, connecting global enterprises with billions of emerging market consumers in more than 60 countries across high-growth markets in Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. Through the "One dLocal" concept (one direct API, one platform, and one contract), global companies can accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds globally without the need to manage multiple local entities and integrations. For more information, visit www.dlocal.com

About FTSE Russell, an LSEG Business

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally. FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally.

Approximately $21.20 trillion is benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. Leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks choose FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by LSEG. For more information, visit FTSE Russell

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements convey dLocal's current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements regarding dLocal involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause dLocal's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are described in the "Risk Factors," and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" sections of dLocal's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Unless required by law, dLocal undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events after the date hereof.

Investor Relations Contact:

investor@dlocal.com

Media Contact:

media@dlocal.com