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WKN: A2ARP6 | ISIN: CA29872L2066 | Ticker-Symbol: OL11
Tradegate
26.06.26 | 17:59
0,090 Euro
-1,42 % -0,001
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
EURO SUN MINING INC Chart 1 Jahr
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EURO SUN MINING INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0870,09611:16
0,0860,09726.06.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.06.2026 00:06 Uhr
74 Leser
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Euro Sun Mining Inc. Announces 2026 AGM Voting Results

TORONTO, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSX: ESM) ("Euro Sun" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the voting results from its 2026 annual general meeting of shareholders in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The Company announces that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 13, 2026 (the "Circular") for the 2026 annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of the Company. Shareholders at the Meeting also approved the appointment of the Company's auditors. 14.65% of all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting on June 25, 2026, in Vaughan, Ontario are set out below.

Election of Directors

The shareholders approved the election as directors of the persons listed below, based on the following vote.

Nominee% Votes For% Votes Against
Grant Sboros98.2311.769
Deborah Battiston57.18842.812
Martin Schuermann57.15142.849
Carlo Livolsi98.2651.735
Charles Wachsberg68.58731.413

Shareholders voted 73.113% in favour of the approval of the appointment of the Company's auditors, with 26.887% of shareholders withholding their vote on the appointment of auditors.

Euro Sun's board would like to express its gratitude to its shareholders for their participation and continued support.

About Euro Sun Mining Inc.

Euro Sun is a Toronto Stock Exchange-listed mining company focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned Rovina Valley Project located in west-central Romania, which hosts the second largest copper & gold deposit in Europe. Already granted European strategic status, the Rovina Valley Project is expected to unlock much needed investment and job creation in Hunedoara County and will deliver critical minerals necessary for Europe's green energy transition.

Further information:

For further information about Euro Sun, or the contents of this press release, please contact Investor Relations at info@eurosunmining.com.

Caution regarding forward-looking information:

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's expectations for the Rovina Valley Project to unluck investment and job creation and deliver critical minerals. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, including: receipt of necessary approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, both in Romania and the European Union; future commodity prices and market demand; accidents, labour disputes and shortages; risks inherent in the mining industry; and other risks described in the public disclosure of the Company. Undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. This information is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulators, including the Company's annual information form, financial statements and related MD&A for the financial year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedarplus.ca-

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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