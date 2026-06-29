Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2026) - Andean Precious Metals Corp. (TSX: APM) (OTCQX: ANPMF) ("Andean" or the "Company") announces that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") has accepted the Company's notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") with respect to its outstanding common shares (the "Shares").

The notice provides that the Company may, during the 12-month period commencing July 2, 2026 and ending no later than July 1, 2027, purchase through the facilities of the TSX and/or alternative Canadian trading systems up to 4,000,000 common shares in total, representing approximately 2.65% of the Company's 151,025,419 issued and outstanding common shares as at June 22, 2026. Under TSX rules, the maximum number of common shares that may be purchased under the NCIB is 7,551,270 common shares, representing 5% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as of June 22, 2026.

All Shares purchased under the NCIB will be purchased at prevailing market prices at the time of acquisition, plus brokerage fees, and will be purchased in accordance with applicable securities laws and TSX rules. Daily purchases under the NCIB will be limited to 141,006 common shares, other than block purchase exceptions. All common shares purchased under the NCIB will be cancelled. The Company has engaged Desjardins Capital Markets to act as its designated broker for purposes of the NCIB.

Although the Company intends to acquire Shares under the NCIB, it is not obligated to make any purchases and purchases may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

The Company is undertaking the NCIB because, in the opinion of its board of directors, from time to time the market price of its Shares may not fully reflect the underlying value of the Company's business and future prospects, and that the repurchase of Shares at such times represents an appropriate use of available funds and is in the best interests of shareholders.

To the knowledge of the Company, no director, senior officer or other insider of the Company currently intends to sell Shares under the NCIB.

Automatic Securities Purchase Plan

The Company also announces that it has entered into an automatic securities purchase plan (the "ASPP") with Desjardins Capital Markets in connection with the NCIB. The ASPP has been accepted by the TSX and is intended to facilitate purchases of Shares under the NCIB during periods when the Company would ordinarily not be permitted to make purchases due to regulatory restrictions or customary self-imposed blackout periods.

Before the commencement of any applicable blackout period, the Company may provide instructions to its designated broker regarding purchases of Shares under the NCIB during such blackout period. Such purchases will be made by the broker in its sole discretion, based on parameters established by the Company prior to the blackout period and in accordance with the terms of the ASPP, applicable securities laws and TSX rules.

Outside of blackout periods, Shares may be purchased under the NCIB at the discretion of management, subject to applicable securities laws and TSX rules. Purchases made under the ASPP will be included in determining the number of Shares purchased under the NCIB.

The ASPP will terminate on the earliest of: (i) the date on which the maximum number of Shares permitted under the NCIB has been purchased; (ii) the expiry of the NCIB; or (iii) the termination of the ASPP in accordance with its terms.

All Shares purchased under the NCIB, including purchases made pursuant to the ASPP, will be cancelled.

About Andean Precious Metals Corp.

Andean is a growing precious metals producer focused on expanding into top-tier jurisdictions in the Americas. The Company owns and operates the San Bartolomé processing facility in Potosí, Bolivia and the Soledad Mountain mine in Kern County, California, and is well-funded to act on future growth opportunities. Andean's leadership team is committed to creating value; fostering safe, sustainable and responsible operations; and achieving our ambition to be a multi-asset, mid-tier precious metals producer.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's NCIB and ASPP, including the anticipated commencement and duration of the NCIB, the number of Shares that may be purchased under the NCIB, the Company's intention to purchase Shares under the NCIB, the implementation and operation of the ASPP, and the Company's rationale for undertaking the NCIB.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, changes in market conditions, share prices, applicable laws and regulations, the ability of the Company to make purchases under the NCIB, and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303186

Source: Andean Precious Metals Corp.