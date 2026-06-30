Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - Andean Precious Metals Corp. (TSX: APM) (OTCQX: ANPMF) ("Andean" or the "Company") today announced the voting results from the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Tuesday June 30, 2026.

A total of 102,512,780 common shares were voted at the Meeting, being 68.06% of the Company's total issued and outstanding common shares. A majority of shareholders voted in favor of the management resolutions brought before the Meeting, including:

Election of Directors:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Alberto Morales 90,977,500 91.63% 8,305,049 8.37% Grant Angwin 93,162,992 93.84% 6,119,557 6.16% Felipe Canales 93,305,504 93.98% 5,977,045 6.02% Michele Ashby 99,223,804 99.94% 58,745 0.06% Ramiro Villarreal 98,269,368 98.98% 1,013,181 1.02% Stephen Altmann 99,280,881 99.99% 1,668 0.01%

Other Matters:

Motion Votes For % For Votes Withheld/Against % Withheld Set the number of Directors at six (6) 102,481,523 99.97% 31,257 0.03% Appointment of Ernst & Young as Auditors 102,492,062 99.98% 20,718 0.02%

About Andean Precious Metals

Andean is a growing precious metals producer focused on expanding into top-tier jurisdictions in the Americas. The Company owns and operates the San Bartolome processing facility in Potosí, Bolivia and the Golden Queen mine in Mojave, California, and is well-funded to act on future growth opportunities. Andean's leadership team is committed to creating value; fostering safe, sustainable and responsible operations; and achieving its ambition to be a multi-asset, mid-tier precious metals producer.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303338

Source: Andean Precious Metals Corp.