Osaka, Japan, June 27, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Hon Hai Technology Group (Head office: New Taipei City, Taiwan; Chairman: Young Liu; hereinafter "Foxconn") and Sharp Corporation (Head office: Osaka, Japan; President and CEO: Tetsuji Kawamura; hereinafter "Sharp") have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for strategic collaboration today, June 24, 2026. Through the establishment of a collaboration framework and communication structure, the two companies will combine Foxconn's technologies based on its "3+3+3" strategy (*1), as well as its global manufacturing capabilities, supply chain, and platform for creating new businesses, with Sharp's globally recognized brand, market channels, and service network. By jointly examining collaboration models for research and development and commercialization, the companies aim to expand market opportunities and accelerate the creation of new businesses.This MoU covers areas including AI infrastructure and solutions, energy and ESG-related applications, robotics and smart automation systems, next-generation communications technologies, and smart cities. It promotes the joint development of innovative products and services tailored to market needs.As a first step, the two companies will begin examining the establishment of a research and development platform. Leveraging technologies that Foxconn focuses on as key growth areas under its "3+3+3" strategy, such as AI, energy, robotics, EVs (electric vehicles), and next-generation communications, the companies will promote joint research and development, PoC (*2), and market deployment to strengthen their respective competitiveness.In addition, the companies will work on building a business development platform. This platform will serve as a vital foundation for commercialization and implementation. By combining Foxconn's manufacturing capabilities, supply chain, and global partner network with Sharp's brand and market advantages, the companies aim to jointly explore new business domains in global markets including Japan, and accelerate business expansion.One example of this initiative is AI infrastructure, which has been attracting significant attention in recent years. In the AI server business, where Sharp has announced its market entry, the companies will consider deploying AI server-related products and solutions under the Sharp brand. By providing end-to-end services from implementation support to product supply, operation, and maintenance, they aim to respond to rapidly growing demand for high-performance computing and AI applications.Comment by Young Liu, Chairman of Foxconn: "As an important affiliated company of the Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), Sharp possesses strong brand value and a solid market foundation. Through this collaboration framework, we look forward to creating synergies between our organizations and developing new business models in growth sectors such as AI, energy, and robotics, further enhancing Sharp's corporate value and the overall competitiveness of the Foxconn Group."Comment by Tetsuji Kawamura, President and CEO of Sharp Corporation: "Sharp has a strong brand presence deeply rooted in global markets including Japan, along with a solid customer base. We expect that this collaboration will enable us to jointly promote the launch of new businesses and drive further growth by combining Sharp's strengths with Foxconn's capabilities in research and development and global supply chains."Going forward, the two companies will carefully examine collaboration opportunities across various areas while closely monitoring market needs and industry trends. Through a phased approach to implementation, Foxconn and Sharp aim to create long-term value together.*1 Foxconn's "3+3+3" strategy combines three business sectors, EVs, digital health, and robotics, with three core technologies, AI, semiconductors, and next-generation communications, aiming to build three platforms: smart manufacturing, smart EV, and smart cities.*2 PoC (Proof of Concept): Verification activities conducted to confirm the feasibility of new ideas or services.Source: Sharp CorporationCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.