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WKN: A2N7M5 | ISIN: US4380908057 | Ticker-Symbol: HHP2
Frankfurt
26.06.26 | 16:38
13,200 Euro
-2,94 % -0,400
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,60014,40028.06.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD GDR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD GDR13,200-2,94 %
SHARP CORPORATION3,340+1,27 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.