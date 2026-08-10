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The rear panel has a textured finish with fine unevenness, creating a matte surface that is less slippery and helps make fingerprints less noticeable.The AQUOS wish6 also offers a range of safety and security functions. The security alarm function emits a loud warning sound simply by shaking the phone (*6), automatically calls pre-registered contacts (*7), and sends location information by SMS. In addition, AI analyzes call content and issues an alert if a call may be suspicious (*8). As a measure against scams using international calls, the phone can also restrict incoming calls from overseas and outgoing calls to overseas numbers. The AI-powered Phone Assistant automatically transcribes voicemail messages when the user cannot answer a call.Outstanding Features1. Approximately 6.6-inch large display with improved maximum brightness for easy viewing outdoors2. Slim design with strength against bending3. Security alarm and scam/nuisance call protection functionsProduct name: SmartphoneBrand name: AQUOS wish6Release date (Japan): On and after mid-September 2026 (*1)(*1) Sales start dates vary by carrier or retailer.(*2) Compared with AQUOS wish5. As of August 2026, based on Sharp research. When Outdoor View is activated.(*3) When Smooth High-Speed Display is turned on. Depending on application specifications, the display may not operate at 120 Hz.(*4) Supports IPX5/IPX8/IPX9 water resistance and IP6X dust resistance. IPX5 means that the phone retains its functionality after being exposed to water jets from all directions under conditions using a nozzle with an inner diameter of 6.3 mm, spraying water at approximately 12.5 liters per minute from a distance of approximately 3 m for at least 3 minutes. IPX8 means that the phone retains its functionality after being gently submerged in still tap water at room temperature at a depth of 1.5 m for approximately 30 minutes and then removed. IPX9 means that the phone retains its functionality after being sprayed with high-temperature water of 80 'C at high pressure for 30 seconds each from four angles (0', 30', 60' and 90'), for a total of 2 minutes. IP6X indicates the degree of protection and means that dust particles with a diameter of 75 um or less do not enter the phone after it is placed for 8 hours in a device containing dust. Before use, make sure the card tray is securely closed. To maintain water and dust resistance, replacement of parts once every two years is recommended regardless of whether any abnormality is found (fee applies).(*5) Tests were conducted for 18 items based on the U.S. Department of Defense procurement standard MIL-STD-810H: water resistance (immersion), water resistance (rain), blowing dust (sand), blowing dust (dust), shock resistance (drop), vibration resistance, humidity, high-temperature storage (constant), high-temperature storage (variable), high-temperature operation (constant), high-temperature operation (variable), low-temperature operation, low-temperature storage, temperature shock, low-pressure storage, low-pressure operation, icing (condensation) and icing (freezing). The product's performance has been confirmed under test conditions and does not guarantee operation of all functions under all actual usage conditions. It also does not guarantee no damage or failure against all shocks.(*6) Prior setup is required. The security alarm is intended to draw attention from surrounding people and does not guarantee prevention of all crimes or safety.(*7) Prior setup is required. Location information with an emergency message can be sent by SMS to up to three emergency contacts.(*8) Prior setup is required.Outstanding Features1. Approximately 6.6-inch large display with improved maximum brightness for easy viewing outdoorsThe AQUOS wish6 features an approximately 6.6-inch large display. Maximum brightness has been improved to approximately 1,000 nits, about twice that of the previous Sharp model. This enables easy viewing even outdoors under strong sunlight. The display also supports a 120 Hz high refresh rate, smoothly rendering fast-moving video such as sports broadcasts.2. Slim design with strength against bendingThe phone adopts a three-piece structure consisting of front glass, a frame and a back panel. By incorporating metal components into the frame, the body is made slimmer while improving strength against bending by approximately 20% compared with the previous Sharp model (*9).The phone comes with a large capacity 5,000 mAh battery. Sharp's proprietary Intelligent Charge function reduces the load placed on the battery during charging and helps slow battery deterioration. The model also offers water resistance, dust resistance and shock resistance compliant with the U.S. Department of Defense procurement standard MIL-STD-810H, as well as resistance to drops onto concrete surface (*10). It can also be washed with hand soap (*11) and wiped with alcohol disinfecting sheets (*12).The design was supervised by miyake design, founded by Kazushige Miyake. In addition to a gently rounded form that fits comfortably in the hand, the rear panel features a textured finish with fine unevenness, creating a matte surface that is less slippery and helps make fingerprints less noticeable.(*9) Compared with AQUOS wish5. As of August 2026, based on Sharp research. Based on Sharp's evaluation of strength against bending load under specified conditions.(*10) A test was conducted by dropping the product onto a concrete surface from a height of 1.22 m in 26 directions. This does not guarantee no damage or failure against all shocks.(*11) Based on Sharp's proprietary washing test. Use household foam-type hand soap made by a domestic manufacturer. Use of all hand soaps is not guaranteed. If hand soap components remain in the microphone, earpiece or speaker, clogging may occur and ringtone or call sound quality may deteriorate. In addition, rinse the external connector thoroughly, as residue may cause charging failure or other malfunction.(*12) A wiping test was conducted 1,000 times using 70% ethanol. Sharp confirmed no significant change in peeling, discoloration or fading of the coating. However, the product's performance has been confirmed under test conditions and does not guarantee that discoloration, coating peeling or deformation will not occur in all cases.3. Security alarm and scam/nuisance call protection functionsThe security alarm function emits a loud warning sound simply by shaking the phone, automatically calls pre-registered contacts, and sends location information by SMS. In addition, AI analyzes call content based on past cases of special fraud and alerts users to potentially suspicious calls. As a measure against scams and nuisance calls that exploit international calling, the AQUOS wish6 is also the first model in the AQUOS wish series to offer functions that can restrict incoming calls from overseas and outgoing calls to overseas numbers.The phone is also equipped with Phone Assistant, which uses AI to automatically transcribe voicemail messages when the user cannot answer a call.Other Features- Camera functions that make records easy to view with shadow removal and keystone correctionThe camera automatically removes shadows captured during shooting and corrects keystone distortion, allowing users to record documents, menus, notices and other items in an easy-to-view form.- Fonts and home screen settings tailored to usage and preferenceUsers can choose from fonts such as Tazugane Gothic Info, designed with visibility in mind, and UD Gakusan Maru Gothic, which is also used in textbooks. The phone also supports Easy Mode, which displays large icons and easy-to-read text, and Junior Mode, which allows guardians to manage the apps that can be used. In addition, Home Deco and Lock Photo Shuffle enable users to customize the home screen and lock screen to suit their preferences.- Core functions and expandability for long-term useThe phone supports microSD cards up to 2 TB and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. It also supports up to two OS updates (*13) and four years of security updates (*14). Virtual memory can be expanded by up to 4 GB.(*13) Up to two upgrades to the latest OS will be provided, counting from the time of release. The number of OS version upgrades available varies depending on the time of purchase. The latest OS refers to the latest Android OS version available for upgrade from the Android OS installed on AQUOS wish6 at the time when OS version upgrades are available.(*14) Security updates are planned as of the start of sales and may be subject to change. The security update period is counted from the time of release. The period varies depending on the time of purchase.Main Specifications (for Japan)*15 35 mm equivalent.*16 Actual usable battery capacity may vary.- Specifications and design may be changed at the time of launch because the product is under development.- "AQUOS", the "AQUOS" logo, "AQUOS wish" and the "AQUOS wish" logo are registered trademarks of Sharp Corporation.- "Osaifu-Keitai" is a registered trademark of NTT DOCOMO, INC.- Google, Android, and related logos and marks are trademarks of Google LLC.- Other product names and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.About SharpFor more than 110 years, Sharp Corporation has been developing pioneering, world-first and industry-first products and technologies primarily in electronics. Based on its business creed "Sincerity and Creativity" the company has established its corporate slogan "In step with your future." and aims to create New Cultures through innovative products and services in every aspect of how people live and work.For more information, please visit: https://global.sharp/Source: Sharp CorporationCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.