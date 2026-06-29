TOKYO, June 27, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has received an order from Hitachi Zosen Marine Engine Co., Ltd. (HZME) for its MAmmoSS(R) ammonia fuel handling system.(1)HZME is a dual licensee(2) of Everllence SE and WinGD, major licensors(3) of marine engines. MAmmoSS(R) will be designed and optimized to be compatible with the ammonia marine engines of these two licensors, and after delivery to HZME's facility, will be used for shop tests of both engines.The International Maritime Organization (IMO)'s Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) has been engaged in ongoing discussions on reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from international shipping. The MEPC 80 session adopted the 2023 IMO Strategy on Reduction of GHG Emissions from Ships, which aims to reach net-zero GHG emissions from international shipping by 2050, while MEPC 83 approved mid-term measures to reduce GHG emissions.Decarbonization in global shipping is a critical issue, and ammonia, which does not emit CO2 when burned, is attracting attention as a next-generation marine fuel that will significantly contribute to reducing GHG emissions in the shipping industry. However, as ammonia is a toxic fluid, safe handling technology onboard ships is essential and is expected to drive demand for MAmmoSS(R).Going forward, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will continue to provide safe and reliable products for ammonia-fueled vessels to support the expected market expansion, while also enhancing functionality and deliver greater value to meet the diverse needs of customers.(1) The Mitsubishi Ammonia Supply and Safety System (MAmmoSS(R)) consists of an Ammonia Fuel Supply System (AFSS) and an Ammonia Gas Abatement System (AGAS), along with control equipment to integrate and regulate these systems. "MAmmoSS(R)" is a registered trademark of Mitsubishi Shipbuilding in Japan and other countries.(2) Licensee: A company authorized to use designs or technologies(3) Licensor: A company that grants permission to use designs or technologiesAbout MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI)Copyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.