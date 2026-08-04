

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (MHVYF) released earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY134.680 billion, or JPY40.07 per share. This compares with JPY68.227 billion, or JPY20.31 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 15.5% to JPY1.194 trillion from JPY1.034 trillion last year.



Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY134.680 Bln. vs. JPY68.227 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY40.07 vs. JPY20.31 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.194 Tn vs. JPY1.034 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 113.09 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 5.400 T



Guidance is Basic EPS



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