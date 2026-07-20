TOKYO, July 17, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) today announced deployment and strategic advancements in infrastructure technologies to meet the growing demands of high-performance computing environments, such as AI Factory.As AI Factory deployments accelerate, infrastructure requirements are rapidly expanding beyond conventional data centers toward industrial-scale environments. Leveraging its expertise in power systems, cooling technologies, and industrial engineering, MHI is advancing an integrated AI infrastructure portfolio that combines advanced cooling, modular systems, and power technologies to support this transition.To address increasing power and cooling challenges for scaling of AI-ready data center infrastructure, MHI has shipped its 10MW-class centrifugal chiller test unit to the United States, supporting next-generation high-density AI workloads with arrival scheduled at the Port of Brunswick, Georgia around July.The shipment marks an important commercialization milestone in MHI's integrated AI infrastructure strategy. As part of this strategy, MHI is advancing its Modular Chiller Plant (MCP), a pre-engineered cooling system that integrates MHI's centrifugal chiller as its core cooling component together with pumps, heat exchangers, and controls into a modular architecture. The MCP is designed to support NVIDIA DSX-aligned cooling architectures and scalable liquid-cooled AI deployments while simplifying deployment and enabling scalable expansion.MHI's MCP architecture enables effective utilization of free-cooling operation modes and improved Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE), while its closed-loop configuration addresses growing concerns around water scarcity and Water Usage Effectiveness (WUE) in large-scale data centers. MCP is currently undergoing U.S. safety and regulatory certification, including UL certification, with shipment of the centrifugal chiller contributing to certification readiness ahead of commercial deployment. Designed to reduce onsite integration requirements and support future growth, MCP helps hyperscale, colocation, and AI infrastructure operators efficiently manage cooling as computing densities continue to increase.Delivering AI factories at scale requires close collaboration across compute, power, and cooling. NVIDIA DSX is NVIDIA's AI factory-scale platform, unifying design, simulation, operations, and ecosystem technologies. Supporting this strategy, MHI participates in the NVIDIA Partner Network as a Power & Cooling Partner and works with NVIDIA and ecosystem partners to advance integrated power and cooling technologies for NVIDIA DSX.MHI's expertise in energy, engineering, and industrial infrastructure systems underpins these solutions. The centrifugal chiller is based on proven technology with a strong track record in mission-critical applications, while MHI's advanced power initiatives, including 800VDC, are built on decades of experience in large-scale power infrastructure and transportation systems, and are developed in collaboration with ecosystem partners."AI growth is driving a step-change in infrastructure scale and complexity," said Shin Gomi, Senior General Manager, Data Center & Energy Management, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. "By combining advanced cooling technologies, modular design, and industrial engineering expertise with NVIDIA AI infrastructure, MHI is helping enable the scalable, reliable, and energy-efficient AI infrastructure.""AI factories require compute, power, and cooling to be designed as one system. NVIDIA DSX provides the platform for that system-level approach. MHI's work in large-scale cooling and 800 VDC power infrastructure can help ecosystem partners build more scalable and energy-efficient AI factories," said Vladimir Troy, Vice President of AI infrastructure at NVIDIA.Looking ahead, MHI continues to expand its integrated AI infrastructure portfolio through technology investments that support the evolving requirements of AI Factory and high-density computing environments.About MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI)Copyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.