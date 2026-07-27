TOKYO, July 27, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - At Farnborough International Airshow 2026, the Sovereign Effects Partners (SEPs), consisting of MBDA UK, MBDA Italia, Mitsubishi Electric, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries signed a collaboration agreement with the intent to support the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP).The new collaboration agreement foresees a new operating model whereby the SEPs collaboratively advance a broad spectrum of joint work with the intent to support Edgewing's delivery of the core GCAP platform, including providing expert advice and engineering services relating to effects optimisation technologies and the digital integration of effector systems. This will be achieved through cutting-edge technologies and processes to ensure a best-in-class, next generation air combat capability whilst maintaining sovereign capability.The agreement between the SEPs is a clear indication of a collaborative approach operating as one team to support GCAP, working across country borders to ensure next generation complex effector capability can augment the new GCAP platform. The agreement does not include the joint development of effectors, but instead aligns sovereign approaches to effectors and supports the digital integration of effectors for GCAP.The SEPs are solidifying their partnership and are transitioning from national contracting to a sustained international construct and operating model that will enable them to work effectively together as part of a wider enterprise in this next phase and ensure readiness for future phases of the GCAP programme.All of the companies draw on lessons learned from major international collaborations and their national expertise;Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, as the only fighter aircraft manufacturer in Japan, serves as the prime contractor for the development and production of the F-2 fighter, as well as the production of the F-15 fighter. In addition, the company is responsible for the development and production of guided weapons for various platforms used by the Ground, Maritime, and Air Self-Defense Forces. Leveraging the advanced technological capabilities and extensive experience gained through these efforts, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries provides cutting-edge defence systems across a wide range of fields, contributing to national security.MBDA, a world leader in complex weapon systems, has a long history of working collaboratively on major defence programmes. As part of the UK's Team Tempest effort at the start of 2018, and expanding in 2019 as Italy joined the growing programme, the company brings decades of experience in developing and integrating weapon systems for various Combat Air platforms.Mitsubishi Electric is a recognised global leader in defence electronics. The company played a key role in Japan's F-2 programme and has been involved in the development of Japan's F-X next-generation fighter programme. With the UK, Italy and Japan have collaborating on the development of the GCAP fighter aircraft, Mitsubishi Electric is also working with Leonardo and ELT Group on GCAP's integrated sensing and communications.About MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI)Copyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.