HIGHLIGHTS:

Latest Icon drilling continues to validate the modelled wireframes underpinning Benz's recently released Glenburgh Exploration Target and advance the drill-supported target toward maiden Mineral Resource definition.



The Icon camp is a major component of the Glenburgh Exploration Target, contributing 63-69 Mt at 1.40-1.47 g/t Au for 2.8-3.3 Moz within the broader Glenburgh higher-grade domain Exploration Target of 110-125 Mt at 1.7-1.8 g/t Au for 6.1-7.3 Moz .



The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain whether further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource. Full details are set out in the announcement dated 24 June 2026.



Approximately 80% of the Exploration Target is already drill-defined, assay-supported and wireframed. The current systematic fence-line drilling at Icon continues to support the target wireframes, improve connectivity, add mineralised volume and define high-grade zones as Benz advances toward maiden Mineral Resource definition.

27m at 15.33 g/t Au from 229m was returned from standout hole 26CN029, stepping out from Icon into the adjacent Apollo area and opening a new high-grade position along the Icon-Apollo trend.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2026) - Benz Mining Corp (ASX: BNZ) (TSXV: BZ) ("Benz" or the "Company") is pleased to report ongoing results from its 2026 Icon drill program.

Drilling highlights include:

• 27m at 15.33 g/t Au from 229m (26CN029) • 52m at 1.50 g/t Au from 47m (26CN018) • 59m at 2.47 g/t Au from 288m (26CN041) • 48m at 1.00 g/t Au from 166m (26CN051) • 63m at 1.53 g/t Au from 85m (26CN021) • 13m at 2.79 g/t Au from 106m (26CN015) • 88m at 1.87 g/t Au from 103m (26CN043) • 102m at 0.68 g/t Au from 137m (26CN050) • 60m at 0.87 g/t Au from 184m (26CN039) • 44m at 0.81 g/t Au from 355m (26CN052) • 39m at 1.66 g/t Au from 154m (26CN030) • 64m at 0.63 g/t Au from 219m (26CN044) • 52m at 0.95 g/t Au from 396m (26CN032) • 34m at 1.22 g/t Au from 205m (26CN014) • 53m at 0.88 g/t Au from 234m (26CN032) • 75m at 0.52 g/t Au from 315m (26CN042) • 66m at 1.03 g/t Au from 211m (26CN053)



Figure 1: Drill section looking east across Icon, 20 m viewing window. Systematic infill drilling continues to support, connect and extend the modelled wireframes underpinning the Icon component of the Glenburgh Exploration Target as Benz advances toward maiden Mineral Resource definition. Previous drilling is shown as grey trace lines.

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Benz CEO Mark Lynch-Staunton commented:

"The more we drill at Icon, the more we find, and the more confidence we build. Every drill fence completed to date has supported the wireframes underpinning the Exploration Target - and in several areas has extended them - adding mineralised volume, improving continuity and growing high-grade zones within the broader Icon Camp.

"Icon remains firmly on track. The model is holding together, the high-grade zones are growing, and drilling continues to support the Exploration Target as we advance the drill-supported wireframes toward maiden Mineral Resource definition.

"Importantly, Icon is only one part of the Glenburgh story. It represents approximately one-third of the project footprint, with Hurricane and Thunderbolt camps providing major additional upside across the Mining Lease. We continue to drill aggressively at Hurricane and have now mobilised three rigs to Thunderbolt, accelerating the systematic drilling required to drive conversion of the broader Glenburgh Exploration Target toward maiden Mineral Resource definition."

Summary of Results and Interpretation

The latest Icon Camp results continue to support Benz's interpretation of Icon as a large gold system made up of broad mineralised zones with high-grade cores developed within them.

The drilling has delivered three important outcomes:

Validation of the modelled wireframes

New holes continue to intersect mineralisation within the interpreted wireframes that underpin the Icon component of the Glenburgh Exploration Target. This supports the geological model and increases confidence in the continuity of the mineralised system. Improved connectivity and added mineralised volume

Systematic fence-line drilling is linking previously separate mineralised positions, improving continuity between lodes and adding mineralised volume within the broader Icon Camp. This is important for future Mineral Resource definition, as the current program is focused on tightening drill spacing and improving confidence in the model. Growth of high-grade zones and extension toward Apollo

Several holes have returned thick, high-grade intercepts, demonstrating that high-grade zones remain open and continue to develop within the broader mineralised system. The standout step-out in 26CN029 also opens a new high-grade position toward Apollo, supporting the potential for the Icon-Apollo trend to form a larger connected mineralised corridor.

Overall, the results show that the Icon model is holding together under systematic drilling. Each completed drill fence has supported the wireframes underpinning the Exploration Target, while also improving continuity, adding mineralised volume and defining high-grade zones. This provides increasing confidence as Benz advances the drill-supported Icon target toward maiden Mineral Resource definition.

Next Steps

Benz is now advancing Glenburgh on two fronts: accelerating systematic drilling across Icon, Hurricane and Thunderbolt, while also progressing the pre-development workstreams required to support future study work.

At Icon, drilling will continue to step through the camp on systematic fence lines to tighten spacing, confirm continuity and define high-grade zones. At Hurricane, aggressive drilling is continuing to validate and extend the second major camp. At Thunderbolt, three rigs have now been mobilised to accelerate testing of the third major camp on the Glenburgh Mining Lease.

In parallel, Benz is progressing metallurgical testwork, processing flowsheet evaluation, geotechnical, hydrogeology, environmental baseline, infrastructure and permitting-related work programs.

Figure 2: Collar Map holes in this announcement.

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Glenburgh Deposit Geology

The Glenburgh deposit geology is interpreted to comprise muddy pelitic sediments and mafic volcanic rocks metamorphosed to migmatites and amphibolites during the ca. 1990 Ma Glenburgh Orogeny. Within this package of rocks, an extensive sea floor or sub-sea floor alteration system is associated with gold mineralisation.

The core of the mineralised envelope at Glenburgh is defined by a folded sequence of metapelitic rocks interlayered with silica-rich grey chert bands, sulphide and oxide sedimentary iron formations, iron-rich grunerite bearing layers, and tungsten-rich and phosphate bands.

Recrystallisation of gold and other silicate minerals during granulite facies metamorphism is considered responsible for the exceptional metallurgical recoveries reported in the announcement dated 17 June 2026.

Glenburgh - A New Frontier Gold District

The 100%-owned Glenburgh Gold Project is rapidly emerging as a new frontier gold district with multi-million-ounce potential. Located in Western Australia's Gascoyne region, Glenburgh hosts an 18-20 kilometre mineralised corridor anchored by the large-scale Icon-Apollo trend and the high-grade Zone 126 system.

Glenburgh's unique combination of thick, bulk-style gold mineralisation (Icon-Apollo) and multiple high-grade underground lenses (Zone 126) positions it as a rare opportunity in the Australian gold sector. With gold prices at record levels, the ability to develop both large-scale open pit and underground operations offers exceptional leverage and growth potential.

Figure 3: Geological overview of the Glenburgh Gold Project.

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- END -

This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Benz Mining Corp.

About Benz Mining Corp.

Benz Mining Corp. (TSXV: BZ) (ASX: BNZ) is a pure-play gold exploration company dual-listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and Australian Securities Exchange. The Company owns the Eastmain Gold Project in Quebec, and the recently acquired Glenburgh and Mt Egerton Gold Projects in Western Australia.

Benz's key point of difference lies in its team's deep geological expertise and the use of advanced geological techniques, particularly in high-metamorphic terrane exploration. The Company aims to rapidly grow its global resource base and solidify its position as a leading gold explorer across two of the world's most prolific gold regions.





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For more information, please visit: https://benzmining.com/.

Qualified Person's Statement (NI 43-101)

The scientific and technical information in this announcement is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation compiled by Mr Mark Lynch-Staunton, a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG) (Membership ID: 6918), and a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101. Mr Lynch-Staunton is the Chief Executive Officer Benz Mining Corp and has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activity being undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code). Mr Lynch-Staunton consents to the inclusion in this news release of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears. Mr Lynch-Staunton owns securities in Benz Mining Corp.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as at the date of this news release, are made as of the date of this news release, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: (i) the nature, scope and results of the Company's exploration programs; (ii) the potential quantity and grade of the Company's exploration targets; (iii) the potential for delineation of a Mineral Resource from the Exploration Target; the timing and results of future drilling, metallurgical testwork and geological modelling; the Company's plans, objectives and expectations with respect to advancing its mineral properties; and the potential for future development of its mineral properties. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements relating to exploration targets are inherently speculative in nature.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to: (i) risks relating to the inherently uncertain nature of mineral exploration and development; (ii) uncertainty in the estimation of Mineral Resources and exploration targets; (iii) the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with expectations; (iv) commodity price fluctuations; (v) changes in general economic and market conditions; (vi) the Company's ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms; (vii) risks related to permitting, environmental regulation and community relations; (viii) operational risks in conducting exploration activities, including weather, equipment failure and access issues; and other risks disclosed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that these assumptions will prove to be correct, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Exploration Target is conceptual in nature; there has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain whether further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that the Exploration Target will be realized or that future exploration will result in any Mineral Resources being identified. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

APPENDIX 1: DETAILED BREAKDOWN OF EXPLORATION TARGET

GLENBURGH EXPLORATION TARGET - by deposit and grade domain





Hurricane Camp





Basis Tonnes (Mt) Grade (g/t Au) Contained Gold (Moz) High grade





Drill-constrained (data-driven) 25 - 28 2.50 - 2.72 2.0 - 2.5 Conceptual projection 6 - 7 2.50 - 2.72 0.5 - 0.6 Subtotal - high grade 31 - 35 2.50 - 2.72 2.5 - 3.0 Mineralised halo





Drill-constrained (data-driven) 166 - 184 0.37 - 0.39 2.0 - 2.3 Conceptual projection 40 - 44 0.37 - 0.39 0.5 - 0.6 Subtotal - mineralised halo 206 - 229 0.37 - 0.39 2.4 - 2.9 TOTAL - Hurricane 235 - 265 0.65 - 0.70 5.0 - 5.9





Icon





Basis Tonnes (Mt) Grade (g/t Au) Contained Gold (Moz) High grade





Drill-constrained (data-driven) 54 - 60 1.40 - 1.47 2.4 - 2.8 Conceptual projection 8 - 9 1.40 - 1.47 0.35 - 0.41 Subtotal - high grade 62 - 69 1.40 - 1.47 2.8 - 3.3 Mineralised halo





Drill-constrained (data-driven) 125 - 139 0.28 - 0.29 1.1 - 1.3 Conceptual projection 18 - 20 0.28 - 0.29 0.16 - 0.19 Subtotal - mineralised halo 143 - 159 0.28 - 0.29 1.3 - 1.5 TOTAL - Icon 205 - 230 0.62 - 0.65 4.1 - 4.7





Thunderbolt





Basis Tonnes (Mt) Grade (g/t Au) Contained Gold (Moz) High grade





Drill-constrained (data-driven) 3.07 - 3.41 1.40 - 1.55 0.1 - 0.2 Conceptual projection 16 - 17 1.40 - 1.55 0.7 - 0.9 Subtotal - high grade 19 - 21 1.40 - 1.55 0.8 - 1.0 Mineralised halo





Drill-constrained (data-driven) 4 - 5 0.28 - 0.31 0.04 - 0.05 Conceptual projection 21 - 24 0.28 - 0.31 0.19 - 0.24 Subtotal - mineralised halo 26 - 29 0.28 - 0.31 0.2 - 0.3 TOTAL - Thunderbolt 45 - 50 0.75 - 0.83 1.1 - 1.3





Glenburgh Exploration Target - reconciliation by camp





Basis Tonnes (Mt) Grade (g/t Au) Contained Gold (Moz) Hurricane 235 - 265 0.65 - 0.70 5.0 - 5.9 Icon 205 - 230 0.62 - 0.65 4.1 - 4.7 Thunderbolt 45 - 50 0.75 - 0.83 1.1 - 1.3 GLENBURGH EXPLORATION TARGET 485 - 540 0.65 - 0.69 10.1 - 12.0

Appendix 2: JORC Tables

JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 report template

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections)

Criteria Commentary Sampling techniques Results are part of BNZ's RC drilling campaign at the recently acquired Glenburgh Gold Project situated ~285 km east of Carnarvon via Gascoyne Junction, WA.

RC drilling samples were collected as 1m single samples.

Each sample collected represents each one (1) metre drilled collected from the rig-mounted cone splitter into individual calico bags (~3kg).

The rig mounted cyclone/cone splitter was levelled at the start of each hole to aid an even fall of the sample through the cyclone into the cone splitter.

RC drilling sample submissions include the use of certified standards (CRMs), and field duplicates were added to the submitted sample sequence to test laboratory equipment calibrations. Standards selected are matched to the analytical method of photon assaying at ALS labs in Perth (~500g units). No composites were taken.

Based on statistical analysis of these results, there is no evidence to suggest the samples are not representative. Drilling techniques The RC drill rig was a Schramm C685 & T685 rig type with the capability to reach >500m depths with a rig-mounted cyclone/cone splitter using a face sample hammer bit of 5 1/2 - 6" size.

The booster was used to apply air to keep drill holes dry and reach deeper depths. Drill sample recovery RC sample recovery is visually assessed and recorded where significantly reduced. Negligible sample loss has been recorded.

RC samples were visually checked for recovery, moisture and contamination. A cyclone and cone splitter were used to provide a uniform sample, and these were routinely cleaned.

RC Sample recoveries are generally high. No significant sample loss has been recorded. Logging RC chip samples have been geologically logged on a per 1 metre process recording lithology, mineralisation, veining, alteration, and weathering.

Geological logging is considered appropriate for this style of deposit (metamorphosed orogenic gold). The entire length of all holes has been geologically logged.

RC drill logging was completed by Benz Mining staff and data entered into BNZ's MXDeposit digital data collection platform provided by Expedio.

All drill chips were collected into 20 compartment-trays for future reference and stored securely at Glenburgh camp. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation RC chips were cone split at the rig. Samples were generally dry.

A sample size of between 3 and 5 kg was collected. This size is considered appropriate, and representative of the material being sampled given the width and continuity of the intersections, and the grain size of the material being collected.

For the 1 metre samples, certified analytical standards (appropriate for photon assaying) and field duplicates were inserted at appropriate intervals at a rate equal to 1 in 20 and sent for analysis with the samples.

Sample preparation was undertaken at ALS Laboratory - Perth. Gold analysis utilised the photon assaying methodology where original samples are crushed to 90% better than -3mm with a sub-set 500g separated for non-destructive analysis.

Any sample reporting as having elevated > 1µSv readings during the preparation for photon assaying at ALS labs were flagged and were submitted for fire assay (Au-AA26) methodology at ALS labs in Perth as a quantifying check against the Photon assays. Quality of assay data and laboratory test PhotonAssay at ALS Perth: Samples submitted for PhotonAssay analysis were dried, crushed to achieve approximately 90% passing 3.15 mm, rotary split, and a nominal ~500 g sub-sample was collected (method codes CRU-32a and SPL-32a). The ~500 g sub-sample was analysed for gold using the PhotonAssay technique (method code Au-PA01), together with quality control samples including certified reference materials and field duplicates.

ALS PhotonAssay Analysis Technique: Developed by CSIRO in collaboration with Chrysos Corporation, PhotonAssay is a rapid, chemical-free alternative to conventional fire assay that uses high-energy X-rays. The technique is non-destructive and analyses a substantially larger sample mass than the standard 50 g fire assay. ALS has extensively tested and validated the PhotonAssay method, with results benchmarked against traditional fire assay.

Routine mutli-element analysis - four acid digest with ICP-MS finish (method code ME-MS61) and portable XRF (method code pXRF-NQ) has been completed down hole on a pulverize 500 g split to better than 85% passing 75um (method code PUL-32m) but this information does not form part of this report.

Laboratory QA/QC is maintained through the routine use of internal certified reference materials and blanks as part of standard in-house procedures. In addition, BNZ submitted an independent suite of certified reference materials (see above). These data are formally reviewed on a periodic basis. Verification of sampling and assaying Significant drill intersections are checked by the supervising personnel. The intersections are compared to recorded geology and neighbouring data and reviewed in Leapfrog and QGIS software.

No twinned holes have been drilled to date by Benz Mining, but, planned holes have tested the interpreted mineralised trends, verifying the geometry of the mineralised targets.

All logs were validated by the Project Geologist prior to being sent to the Database Administrator for import

No adjustments have been made to assay data apart from values below the detection limit which are assigned a value of half the detection limit (positive number) Location of data points Hole collar coordinates including RLs have been located by handheld GPS in the field during initial drill site preparation. Actual hole collars were collected by a DGPS system at the Glenburgh Gold Project.

The grid system used for the location of all drill holes is GDA94_MGA _Zone 50s.

Planned hole coordinates and final GPS coordinates are compared in QGIS and Leapfrog project files to ensure all targets have been tested as intended.

The drill string path is monitored as drilling progresses using downhole Axis Champ Gyro tool and compared against the planned drill path, adjustment to the drilling technique is requested as required to ensure the intended path is followed.

Readings were recorded at 30m intervals from surface to end of hole after Benz reviewed single shot verses EOH continuous surveying of the Axis Champ Gyro tool and noted >3 degrees variance in azimuth with hole depth. The single shots produce less variability and are used for hole trace reporting in the database.

Historical drill hole surveys and methods will be reviewed in preparation for any updates to MRE in the future. Data spacing and distribution BNZ's Glenburgh RC drilling has been designed to infill and extend mineralisation defined by historical drilling. Drill spacings are varied. Holes were generally angled between -65 degrees towards ~145 degrees.

The mineralised domains established for pre-BNZ Mineral Resource Estimates have sufficient continuity in both geology and grade to be considered appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedures and classification applied under the 2012 JORC Code. Ongoing drilling will be sufficiently spaced for a reinterpretation based on BNZ's structural model.

No sample compositing of material from drilling has been applied during this drilling campaign. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Drilling has primarily been undertaken perpendicular to the interpreted mineralised structures as stated above.

No orientation-based sampling bias has been identified - observed intercepts to date indicate the interpreted geology hosting mineralisation is robust. Sample security All samples were prepared in the field by Benz Mining staff and delivered by contracted couriers from the field site to the ALS laboratory in Perth directly.

Individual pre-numbered calco sample bags are placed in polywoven plastic bags (5 per bag) secured at the top with a cable tie. These bags are annotated with the company name and sample numbers, the bags are placed in larger bulker bags for transport to ALS labs in Perth, also labelled with corresponding company name, drill hole and sample identifiers.

Sample pulps are stored in a dry, secure location at Benz's Glenburgh camp. Audits or reviews Data is validated by Benz staff and Geolytic database consultants as it is entered into MXDeposit. Errors are returned to field staff for validation.

All drilled hole collars have been located with a DGPS.

There have been no audits undertaken.

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section)

Criteria Commentary Mineral tenement and land tenure status Glenburgh Gold Project is a group of 10 tenements and 2 applications. The majority of known gold deposits are located on Mining Lease M09/148.

The tenement is 100% owned by Benz Mining Limited.

The tenements are in good standing and no known impediments exist. Exploration done by other parties Since Helix Resources in 1994 and subsequent work by Gascoyne Resources, about 159,149 soil samples, 1,349 vacuum holes and 2,285 auger holes have been completed at Glenburgh.

48 diamond holes, 398 RC holes, 6 air-core holes and 462 RAB holes have been drilled in the Glenburgh area to identify the distribution and evaluate the potential of the deposit.

Drilling to date has identified 10 high potential deposits in the Glenburgh area which are: Tuxedo, Icon, Apollo, Mustang, Shelby, Hurricane, Zone 102, Zone 126, NE3 and NE4 deposits. Geology Gold mineralisation at the Glenburgh deposit is hosted in Paleoproterozoic upper-amphibolite to granulite facies siliciclastic rocks of the Glenburgh Terrane, in the southern Gascoyne Province of Western Australia.

Gold was first discovered at the Glenburgh deposit in 1994 by Helix Resources during follow-up drilling of soil geochemical anomalies. Mineralisation occurs in shears within quartz + feldspar + biotite ± garnet gneiss, which contains discontinuous blocks or lenses of amphibolite and occasional thin magnetite-bearing metamorphics, probably derived from chemical sediments.

Higher-grade mineralisation appears to be directly related to silica flooding in the gneiss. This silica flooding may give rise to quartz 'veins' up to several metres thick, although scales of several centimetres to tens of centimetres are the norm. Neither the higher-grade silica lodes nor the more pervasive lower-grade mineralisation exhibits sharp or well-defined lithological contacts. Drill hole Information For this announcement, 53 RC holes are being reported.

For earlier released results, see previous announcements by Gascoyne Resources and Spartan Resources. Data aggregation methods No material information has been excluded.

High grade Intercepts: A nominal 0.5g/t Au lower cut off has been applied to results including up to a 5m limit on internal dilution unless otherwise stated. A minimum composite length of 2m is applied.

Bulk Intercepts: A nominal 0.3g/t Au lower cut off has been applied to results including up to a 10m limit on internal dilution unless otherwise stated. Short high-grade composites < 1.5 gram metres are included, otherwise a minimum composite length of 2m is applied.

Higher grade Au intervals lying within broader zones of Au mineralisation are reported as included intervals.

No top cuts have been applied to reported intercepts.

No metal equivalent values have been used.

All reported assays have been length weighted if appropriate.

Some drill holes reported in this announcement were previously disclosed based on partial assay results. Completion of outstanding assays has resulted in updated intercepts now being reported. Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths Drilling is generally oriented perpendicular to the interpreted strike of mineralisation, and intercepts are reported as downhole lengths unless otherwise stated.

To improve understanding of true widths, a subset of holes in this program were drilled from the opposite azimuth to previous drilling to test structural geometry. Ongoing drilling and geological modelling are required to confirm the true orientation and extent of mineralised lenses. Diagrams Relevant diagrams are included in the report. Balanced reporting All meaningful data relating to the Exploration program has been included and reported to the market as assays are received. Other substantive exploration data See body of announcement. Further work Assays for the remainder of the programme will be reported once received and validated.

Ongoing drilling across the Glenburgh camp to extend mineralisation along strike and at depth.

Appendix 3: Collar Table. Coordinates system: GDA94/MGA Zone 50

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Dip Azimuth End Depth 26CN001 411182 7191690 300 56 335 684 26CN002 411576 7192248 304 56 156 585 26CN005 411213 7192140 300 55 154 366 26CN004 411657 7191793 304 55 335 660 26CN008 410238 7191682 296 65 147 505 26CN007 410552 7192130 296 55 179 402 26CN006 411891 7191926 311 55 335 600 26CN013 411656 7191797 304 53 325 585 26CN011 410499 7191661 297 56 359 450 26CN010 410325 7191722 297 61 151 605 26CN009 410777 7192134 297 57 182 336 26CN039 409626 7191568 296 63 159 528 26CN019 409466 7191571 295 63 161 600 26CN017 409547 7191376 296 60 162 150 26CN022 409759 7191211 298 62 338 528 26CN016 409527 7191254 297 68 338 402 26CN015 409515 7191286 297 66 339 354 26CN014 409443 7191461 295 60 158 450 26CN040 409626 7191567 296 56 157 468 26CN037 409935 7191463 297 60 160 105 26CN056 409642 7191390 296 61 159 200 26CN055 409651 7191366 296 60 160 102 26CN053 409516 7191577 295 64 159 600 26CN035 409777 7191445 297 61 160 324 26CN052 409527 7191548 295 62 159 600 26CN034 409784 7191426 297 59 160 284 26CN033 409793 7191402 297 60 161 204 26CN050 409546 7191490 295 63 159 426 26CN051 409532 7191524 295 62 164 588 26CN049 409565 7191440 296 62 161 480 26CN048 409574 7191426 296 60 160 312 26CN032 409781 7191281 298 69 339 522 26CN047 409582 7191404 296 61 161 270 26CN046 409591 7191379 296 60 160 204 26CN045 409608 7191356 296 60 160 120 26CN031 409674 7191578 296 60 160 552 26CN044 409485 7191546 295 60 160 600 26CN030 409699 7191517 297 62 161 360 26CN043 409510 7191484 295 60 159 450 26CN029 409710 7191487 297 60 160 450 26CN042 409493 7191525 295 60 160 580 26CN028 409725 7191461 297 60 159 384 26CN041 409503 7191496 295 60 161 552 26CN027 409740 7191433 297 61 161 168 26CN025 409754 7191408 297 60 160 102 26CN021 409509 7191473 295 60 161 450 26CN024 409678 7191418 296 58 159 150 26CN023 409688 7191390 296 60 160 120 26CN020 409519 7191449 295 59 164 282 26CN018 409538 7191401 296 60 159 204 26CN059 409615 7191463 296 60 162 354 26CN060 409623 7191439 296 60 162 324 26CN036 409765 7191482 297 58 160 402

Appendix 4a: High Grade Intercepts

A nominal 0.5g/t Au lower cut off has been applied to results including up to a 5m limit on internal dilution unless otherwise stated. A minimum composite length of 2m is applied.

Hole ID From To Au (ppm) Length 26CN001 335 342 0.7 7 26CN001 369 372 0.6 3 26CN001 405 407 0.7 2 26CN001 428 433 1.3 5 26CN001 454 457 3.1 3 26CN001 478 482 1.6 4 26CN001 554 559 1.4 5 26CN001 578 581 1.4 3 26CN001 646 669 0.6 23 26CN001 680 684 2 4 26CN005 246 253 0.8 7 26CN005 260 268 1.6 8 26CN005 293 298 0.8 5 26CN005 309 322 0.6 13 26CN005 338 341 0.9 3 26CN004 405 407 0.8 2 26CN008 214 216 1.2 2 26CN008 240 242 1.2 2 26CN008 253 271 0.6 18 26CN006 526 533 1.7 7 26CN006 542 545 1 3 26CN013 558 570 1.2 12 26CN011 368 373 0.8 5 26CN010 183 188 1.4 5 26CN010 198 202 1 4 26CN010 222 225 1.2 3 26CN010 238 252 0.9 14 26CN010 258 260 0.8 2 26CN010 284 287 0.7 3 26CN009 91 95 1.2 4 26CN009 102 105 0.7 3 26CN039 184 232 1 48 26CN039 282 290 0.6 8 26CN039 299 307 0.7 8 26CN039 315 323 0.7 8 26CN039 333 341 0.6 8 26CN039 347 356 1 9 26CN039 377 384 2 7 26CN039 422 435 0.9 13 26CN019 282 287 0.9 5 26CN019 296 305 0.6 9 26CN019 565 569 0.6 4 26CN017 45 59 0.9 14 26CN017 86 95 0.7 9 26CN022 300 308 0.6 8 26CN022 418 426 0.8 8 26CN022 433 445 1.1 12 26CN016 170 173 0.6 3 26CN016 198 202 0.8 4 26CN016 216 224 0.5 8 26CN016 239 242 0.5 3 26CN016 300 310 0.8 10 26CN015 106 113 5 7 26CN015 201 203 0.6 2 26CN015 228 232 0.7 4 26CN015 247 249 1.1 2 26CN014 102 120 0.7 18 26CN014 137 148 0.8 11 26CN014 156 158 1.1 2 26CN014 214 216 11.5 2 26CN014 224 227 1.9 3 26CN014 236 239 2.7 3 26CN014 257 266 0.7 9 26CN014 272 289 0.9 17 26CN040 168 179 0.7 11 26CN040 192 194 1.9 2 26CN040 234 241 0.9 7 26CN040 254 268 1.1 14 26CN040 295 301 0.5 6 26CN040 305 312 0.5 7 26CN040 321 338 0.7 17 26CN040 351 358 0.8 7 26CN040 374 376 1.6 2 26CN037 39 41 1.5 2 26CN056 25 27 0.6 2 26CN056 50 55 1.2 5 26CN056 71 77 1.2 6 26CN056 85 90 0.7 5 26CN055 6 11 1.1 5 26CN055 18 22 0.8 4 26CN055 44 46 2.3 2 26CN053 211 214 1.5 3 26CN053 225 228 2.8 3 26CN053 238 241 0.8 3 26CN053 249 258 0.9 9 26CN053 266 277 3.6 11 26CN053 383 390 1 7 26CN053 441 443 2.1 2 26CN035 18 22 0.5 4 26CN035 54 56 1.5 2 26CN052 192 195 1.5 3 26CN052 206 218 0.8 12 26CN052 253 258 0.5 5 26CN052 299 305 1.5 6 26CN052 324 329 0.8 5 26CN052 371 395 1 24 26CN034 7 12 0.5 5 26CN034 27 30 0.7 3 26CN050 114 127 1.6 13 26CN050 138 157 1.4 19 26CN050 180 182 0.7 2 26CN050 194 212 1.1 18 26CN050 218 239 0.5 21 26CN050 254 256 0.5 2 26CN050 354 358 1.3 4 26CN051 166 173 0.7 7 26CN051 183 204 1.7 21 26CN051 210 213 1.2 3 26CN051 246 249 0.6 3 26CN051 319 344 0.8 25 26CN051 392 399 0.9 7 26CN051 440 459 0.7 19 26CN051 476 485 0.7 9 26CN051 545 548 3.2 3 26CN051 556 577 0.6 21 26CN049 15 22 0.7 7 26CN049 36 47 1.4 11 26CN049 158 168 0.5 10 26CN048 7 30 0.7 23 26CN048 85 104 0.8 19 26CN048 112 119 0.5 7 26CN048 133 140 0.6 7 26CN032 245 253 1.5 8 26CN032 265 285 1.5 20 26CN032 306 314 1.9 8 26CN032 331 333 1.5 2 26CN032 344 346 1.8 2 26CN032 403 428 1.6 25 26CN032 443 448 0.7 5 26CN047 51 53 0.8 2 26CN047 59 84 0.9 25 26CN047 99 101 1.4 2 26CN046 35 43 0.5 8 26CN046 56 68 1 12 26CN046 105 108 3.1 3 26CN045 14 21 0.7 7 26CN031 181 183 0.6 2 26CN031 198 205 0.9 7 26CN031 229 233 0.7 4 26CN031 254 271 0.5 17 26CN031 330 335 1.2 5 26CN031 351 373 0.6 22 26CN044 183 185 1.5 2 26CN044 231 236 1.8 5 26CN044 248 280 0.8 32 26CN044 464 468 1.2 4 26CN030 66 69 1.2 3 26CN030 154 162 1.3 8 26CN030 172 181 0.5 9 26CN030 190 193 15.4 3 26CN030 251 257 0.6 6 26CN030 262 265 0.8 3 26CN030 280 288 1 8 26CN043 103 111 4.5 8 26CN043 128 135 6.1 7 26CN043 141 143 1.2 2 26CN043 156 187 2.4 31 26CN043 194 204 0.7 10 26CN043 218 221 0.8 3 26CN043 232 240 1.4 8 26CN043 248 250 0.8 2 26CN043 265 274 1.3 9 26CN043 302 305 2.2 3 26CN029 30 32 2.3 2 26CN029 47 50 0.5 3 26CN029 112 120 0.7 8 26CN029 229 254 16.5 25 26CN029 294 296 0.7 2 26CN029 374 376 1.2 2 26CN029 408 410 0.5 2 26CN042 213 234 1 21 26CN042 262 265 0.6 3 26CN042 274 276 4.1 2 26CN042 329 336 0.7 7 26CN042 346 372 0.9 26 26CN042 521 523 1.9 2 26CN028 71 85 0.6 14 26CN028 91 98 1.5 7 26CN028 289 291 0.9 2 26CN041 94 96 0.8 2 26CN041 104 106 0.9 2 26CN041 128 141 1.3 13 26CN041 154 161 1 7 26CN041 169 172 0.7 3 26CN041 234 236 1.6 2 26CN041 290 295 0.8 5 26CN041 311 347 3.8 36 26CN041 543 546 1.1 3 26CN027 28 34 0.5 6 26CN025 7 14 1.9 7 26CN025 31 36 0.8 5 26CN021 85 139 1.8 54 26CN021 162 173 0.7 11 26CN021 202 204 0.8 2 26CN021 209 211 0.7 2 26CN024 9 11 1 2 26CN024 17 23 0.6 6 26CN024 54 56 1.3 2 26CN024 63 71 0.7 8 26CN024 82 90 0.6 8 26CN023 22 25 0.7 3 26CN020 42 44 0.7 2 26CN020 48 69 0.7 21 26CN020 89 93 1.1 4 26CN020 140 153 0.9 13 26CN020 191 194 0.6 3 26CN018 53 61 4.8 8 26CN018 70 84 2.4 14 26CN018 101 111 0.7 10 26CN059 51 66 0.6 15 26CN059 67 78 1.2 11 26CN059 100 120 0.7 20 26CN059 133 152 0.8 19 26CN060 30 32 0.8 2 26CN060 103 110 1.1 7 26CN036 96 107 1.6 11

Appendix 4b: Bulk Intercepts

A nominal 0.3g/t Au lower cut off has been applied to results including up to a 10m limit on internal dilution unless otherwise stated. Short high-grade composites < 1.5 gram metres are included, otherwise a minimum composite length of 2m is applied.

Hole ID From To Au (ppm) Length 26CN001 329 342 0.5 13 26CN001 369 384 0.3 15 26CN001 404 408 0.5 4 26CN001 428 459 0.7 31 26CN001 478 496 0.6 18 26CN001 515 518 0.4 3 26CN001 554 582 0.6 28 26CN001 645 684 0.6 39 26CN002 255 265 0.7 10 26CN005 239 268 0.8 29 26CN005 292 353 0.4 61 26CN004 327 328 2.6 1 26CN004 405 407 0.8 2 26CN008 187 191 0.4 4 26CN008 214 226 0.4 12 26CN008 240 272 0.5 32 26CN008 358 363 0.4 5 26CN008 474 476 0.4 2 26CN007 220 222 0.3 2 26CN006 463 467 0.4 4 26CN006 523 546 0.8 23 26CN006 558 561 0.4 3 26CN013 547 577 0.6 30 26CN011 9 12 0.7 3 26CN011 152 157 0.3 5 26CN011 189 194 0.3 5 26CN011 368 373 0.8 5 26CN010 183 207 0.6 24 26CN010 211 225 0.4 14 26CN010 238 262 0.7 24 26CN010 284 293 0.4 9 26CN010 308 310 0.8 2 26CN010 364 366 0.6 2 26CN010 547 548 3 1 26CN010 562 567 0.8 5 26CN009 35 36 2 1 26CN009 89 114 0.4 25 26CN039 169 171 1.7 2 26CN039 184 244 0.9 60 26CN039 274 343 0.4 69 26CN039 346 389 0.6 43 26CN039 419 442 0.7 23 26CN039 484 488 0.3 4 26CN039 501 508 0.4 7 26CN019 156 164 0.4 8 26CN019 282 312 0.5 30 26CN019 448 450 0.4 2 26CN019 463 470 0.4 7 26CN019 565 578 0.3 13 26CN017 37 59 0.6 22 26CN017 70 95 0.4 25 26CN022 300 330 0.4 30 26CN022 380 384 0.4 4 26CN022 392 394 0.4 2 26CN022 418 449 0.7 31 26CN016 170 174 0.6 4 26CN016 196 202 0.6 6 26CN016 216 220 0.5 4 26CN016 221 261 0.3 40 26CN016 287 311 0.5 24 26CN015 106 119 2.8 13 26CN015 201 203 0.6 2 26CN015 219 256 0.4 37 26CN015 277 280 0.5 3 26CN014 99 120 0.6 21 26CN014 137 158 0.6 21 26CN014 205 239 1.2 34 26CN014 255 289 0.7 34 26CN040 124 127 0.3 3 26CN040 167 208 0.4 41 26CN040 223 273 0.6 50 26CN040 291 376 0.5 85 26CN040 445 452 0.5 7 26CN037 14 23 0.3 9 26CN037 31 48 0.3 17 26CN056 23 35 0.4 12 26CN056 50 56 1 6 26CN056 71 90 0.6 19 26CN055 6 11 1.1 5 26CN055 18 46 0.4 28 26CN053 36 38 0.3 2 26CN053 205 207 0.4 2 26CN053 211 277 1 66 26CN053 373 396 0.5 23 26CN053 414 423 0.5 9 26CN053 433 461 0.3 28 26CN035 18 31 0.4 13 26CN035 36 68 0.4 32 26CN052 111 113 0.4 2 26CN052 155 157 0.5 2 26CN052 188 226 0.5 38 26CN052 240 243 0.4 3 26CN052 252 267 0.3 15 26CN052 285 305 0.6 20 26CN052 321 342 0.4 21 26CN052 355 399 0.8 44 26CN034 0 18 0.3 18 26CN034 23 42 0.3 19 26CN033 164 167 0.9 3 26CN050 94 127 0.8 33 26CN050 137 239 0.7 102 26CN050 250 256 0.4 6 26CN050 274 280 0.3 6 26CN050 287 292 0.4 5 26CN050 354 366 0.6 12 26CN051 109 120 0.4 11 26CN051 166 214 1 48 26CN051 229 232 0.4 3 26CN051 244 262 0.3 18 26CN051 288 291 0.4 3 26CN051 294 347 0.5 53 26CN051 363 381 0.3 18 26CN051 392 401 0.8 9 26CN051 438 486 0.5 48 26CN051 517 521 0.5 4 26CN051 542 586 0.6 44 26CN049 15 23 0.7 8 26CN049 35 48 1.2 13 26CN049 76 79 0.4 3 26CN049 110 116 0.4 6 26CN049 158 168 0.5 10 26CN049 179 183 0.4 4 26CN049 188 190 0.6 2 26CN049 236 247 0.4 11 26CN048 7 30 0.7 23 26CN048 56 58 0.4 2 26CN048 71 120 0.5 49 26CN048 128 145 0.4 17 26CN048 170 172 0.4 2 26CN048 195 200 0.5 5 26CN032 234 287 0.9 53 26CN032 298 316 1 18 26CN032 331 346 0.6 15 26CN032 396 448 0.9 52 26CN032 493 497 0.4 4 26CN047 49 86 0.7 37 26CN047 99 106 0.5 7 26CN046 28 71 0.5 43 26CN046 95 108 0.8 13 26CN045 5 22 0.4 17 26CN031 181 183 0.6 2 26CN031 196 207 0.7 11 26CN031 229 281 0.4 52 26CN031 330 374 0.6 44 26CN031 412 414 0.4 2 26CN044 35 38 0.4 3 26CN044 183 185 1.5 2 26CN044 219 283 0.6 64 26CN044 445 448 0.4 3 26CN044 461 468 0.8 7 26CN030 66 76 0.5 10 26CN030 154 193 1.7 39 26CN030 217 222 0.4 5 26CN030 250 268 0.5 18 26CN030 280 310 0.4 30 26CN030 320 324 0.4 4 26CN043 75 77 0.5 2 26CN043 103 191 1.9 88 26CN043 194 225 0.4 31 26CN043 232 284 0.6 52 26CN043 292 305 0.6 13 26CN029 30 32 2.3 2 26CN029 43 50 0.4 7 26CN029 96 131 0.4 35 26CN029 161 172 1.3 11 26CN029 229 256 15.3 27 26CN029 294 296 0.7 2 26CN029 344 347 0.3 3 26CN029 358 376 0.3 18 26CN029 408 420 0.4 12 26CN042 150 153 0.3 3 26CN042 194 234 0.8 40 26CN042 257 288 0.5 31 26CN042 315 390 0.5 75 26CN042 518 523 0.9 5 26CN028 71 99 0.7 28 26CN028 131 132 4.5 1 26CN028 289 291 0.9 2 26CN041 94 106 0.3 12 26CN041 121 141 0.9 20 26CN041 153 172 0.6 19 26CN041 234 261 0.4 27 26CN041 275 277 0.3 2 26CN041 279 283 0.3 4 26CN041 288 347 2.5 59 26CN041 534 549 0.4 15 26CN027 27 53 0.3 26 26CN025 6 36 0.7 30 26CN021 85 148 1.5 63 26CN021 162 187 0.5 25 26CN021 202 215 0.4 13 26CN021 277 279 1.5 2 26CN021 313 315 0.7 2 26CN021 435 437 0.5 2 26CN024 8 23 0.4 15 26CN024 52 90 0.5 38 26CN023 11 26 0.4 15 26CN020 42 78 0.5 36 26CN020 89 93 1.1 4 26CN020 109 111 0.5 2 26CN020 138 153 0.8 15 26CN020 169 170 4.1 1 26CN020 184 196 0.3 12 26CN018 47 99 1.5 52 26CN018 101 118 0.5 17 26CN018 132 138 0.4 6 26CN059 51 91 0.6 40 26CN059 100 149 0.6 49 26CN059 170 181 0.4 11 26CN060 10 12 0.5 2 26CN060 18 21 0.4 3 26CN060 30 39 0.4 9 26CN060 67 70 0.4 3 26CN060 85 92 0.4 7 26CN060 99 144 0.4 45 26CN036 34 36 0.4 2 26CN036 88 114 0.8 26

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Source: Benz Mining Corp.