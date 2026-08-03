HIGHLIGHTS:

41m at 14.5 g/t Au from 260m in 26CN079

in 26CN079 75m at 2.3 g/t Au from 253m in 26CN064

in 26CN064 39m at 3.6 g/t Au from 186m , including 8m at 15.6 g/t Au from 192m , in 26CN074

, including , in 26CN074 62m at 2.5 g/t Au from 179m in 26CN073 within a broader 102m at 1.7 g/t Au

in 26CN073 within a broader Previously reported Benz results: 25m at 16.53 g/t Au in 26CN029, 95m at 4.3 g/t Au in 25GLR232 and 47m at 5.1 g/t Au in 25GLR237, are now interpreted to form part of the NE-plunging high-grade hinge systems at Icon.

in 26CN029, in 25GLR232 in 25GLR237, are now interpreted to form part of the NE-plunging high-grade hinge systems at Icon. Systematic drilling within the established mineralised footprint is proving to be an ounce growth driver comparable to extensional drilling along strike and at depth. As drilling tightens, new NE-plunging high-grade hinge zones keep emerging, unlocking substantial new ounce potential from within the existing footprint.

is proving to be an ounce growth driver comparable to extensional drilling along strike and at depth. As drilling tightens, new NE-plunging high-grade hinge zones keep emerging, unlocking new ounce potential from within the existing footprint. High-grade gold at Icon is increasingly associated with NE-plunging fold hinge zones , closely mirroring the structural architecture observed at the Hurricane camp.

, closely mirroring the structural architecture observed at the Hurricane camp. Benz's baseline 50m by 25m drilling pattern is generating substantial additional mineralisation potential within the existing Icon footprint.

The next phase of drilling will focus on completing the planned baseline drilling pattern across the Hurricane, Icon and Thunderbolt camps to ensure high-grade hinge zones are fully resolved and captured in the geological model prior to maiden resource in H1 27.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2026) - Benz Mining Corp. (ASX: BNZ) (TSXV: BZ) ("Benz" or the "Company") is pleased to report further exceptional gold results from systematic drilling at the Icon deposit, part of the Company's Glenburgh Gold Project in Western Australia.

Figure 1: Icon long-section looking north showing NE-plunging high-grade hinge zones with selected drill intercepts (g/t Au). See red call out text for intercepts reported in this release.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1818/307644_40b4c308b431d85b_002full.jpg

The latest results demonstrate that increasing drill density at Icon is doing considerably more than confirming previously identified mineralisation. It is providing the geological resolution required to identify additional fold hinges and high-grade gold positions that could not be resolved by earlier, wider-spaced drilling.

In addition, the planned drill lines also extend beyond the currently interpreted mineralised trends, providing significant potential for further discoveries and continued growth across Glenburgh.

As Benz progressively drills Icon on its baseline 50m by 25m pattern, additional NE-plunging hinge zones are emerging as important controls on high-grade gold mineralisation and potential drivers of future ounce growth. Earlier explorers missed these high-grade hinge zones in broader spaced shallow drilling which Benz first identified in early 2026 with intercepts such as:

95m at 4.3g/t Au from 13m in 25GLR232

29m at 8.8g/t Au from 84m in 25GLR190

47m at 5.1 g/t Au from 55m in 25GLR237

82m at 2.2g/t Au from 32m in 25GLR196

See ASX release dated 28 January 2026 for further details.

The same structural architecture is evident at the Hurricane camp, strengthening the Company's confidence that NE-plunging fold hinges represent an important and repeatable control on the distribution of high-grade gold across Glenburgh.

In a tightly folded mineral system such as Glenburgh, increasing geological resolution can materially change the understanding of the mineralised architecture. What may initially appear to be a broad mineralised envelope can resolve into multiple fold hinges, limbs and high-grade shoots as drilling advances.

Systematic drilling at Icon is therefore not simply increasing confidence in known mineralisation. It is revealing additional high-grade positions and generating substantial new mineralisation potential within the existing drilled footprint.

The results released today demonstrate the value of this approach and have the potential to add significantly to future contained ounces within an already exceptionally well-endowed gold system.

Importantly, the Company's baseline drill lines are not restricted to the currently interpreted mineralised trends. The 50m by 25m drilling pattern extends into areas outside the existing interpretation, providing further opportunities to identify previously unrecognised mineralised positions.

The program is therefore delivering on two fronts: revealing additional high-grade gold within the known Icon system while continuing to test substantial upside beyond the currently interpreted mineralised trends.

Management Commentary

Benz Chief Executive Officer, Mark Lynch-Staunton, commented:

"What excites us at Icon is that every new drill line seems to reveal more of the system. As drilling tightens, new NE-plunging high-grade hinge zones keep emerging, unlocking substantial additional ounce potential within the existing footprint.

"We are advancing Glenburgh at a pace that very few gold projects in Australia can currently match. This is one of the country's most aggressive drilling campaigns, and we are maintaining that momentum because systematic drilling is adding value to the project so quickly.

"Our immediate priority is to complete the baseline drilling across Hurricane, Icon and Thunderbolt, where drilling is now underway for the first time. These high-grade hinges can make an enormous contribution to contained ounces, and we want to ensure they are properly resolved and captured in the geological model.

"In parallel, we are advancing permitting and development activities. Glenburgh already benefits from a mature permitting position, giving us a clear and potentially rapid pathway forward as the resource work progresses. Tungsten re-assaying is also underway to assess the potential contribution of another strategically important metal.

"Approximately 80% of our maiden Exploration Target was already drill-constrained. We are not drilling to establish whether the target exists. We are completing the baseline drilling and geological work required to properly resolve the system and support the conversion of this substantial drill-supported inventory into a maiden Mineral Resource.

"The reason we are so confident about Glenburgh's scale is that the geology supports it. We have the craton-margin architecture, clear evidence of a huge magmatic-hydrothermal engine and a highly reactive sedimentary basin capable of trapping and concentrating enormous volumes of gold. These are the ingredients that build giant gold systems.

"The high-grade hinges emerging at Icon and Hurricane are part of something much bigger. This is not a one-deposit or one-camp story. We believe Glenburgh has the scale, architecture and geological engine to keep delivering new gold well beyond what we have defined today, with the potential to become truly world class.

"The Exploration Target was always intended as a starting point, not a limit. We look forward to delivering a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate which, based on the scale of the drill-constrained inventory already defined in the target, has the potential to rank amongst largest maiden gold resources reported on the ASX in recent years.

"The more we drill Glenburgh, the more gold it gives us. We believe this is just the beginning."

Glenburgh Geology: Makings of a Giant Gold System at Glenburgh

Benz has previously outlined the geological characteristics that point to Glenburgh being part of a large magmatic-hydrothermal mineral system. Continued drilling, multi-element geochemistry and geochronology are now refining that interpretation and providing greater clarity on how the different components of the system fit together.

While the precise deposit classification remains secondary, the fundamental geological processes identified by Benz are those associated with the formation of world-class mineral systems.

Through multi-element geochemistry, geochronology and systematic drilling, Benz is looking back through the effects of high-grade metamorphism and progressively reconstructing a vast, approximately 20 km-scale magmatic-hydrothermal alteration cell.

The developing model indicates that this system transported and concentrated gold, tungsten and iron within a volcano-sedimentary basin positioned along the margin of the Yilgarn Craton.

Benz believes Glenburgh contains three fundamental ingredients required to develop a giant gold system:

1. Crustal-scale structural architecture

Glenburgh is positioned along a craton margin where deep-seated breaks in the lithosphere created direct pathways between the mantle and the crust.

These long-lived structures provided the architecture required to focus magmas, heat and mineralising fluids through the Glenburgh system.

2. Magmatic heat, fluids and metals

Mantle-derived magmatic intrusions provided a powerful source of heat and metal-rich hydrothermal fluids.

This heat engine drove the development of a vast hydrothermal alteration cell capable of transporting gold and other metals through the broader Glenburgh system.

3. Geochemically reactive sedimentary basins

The mineralising fluids interacted with highly reactive rocks and basin-derived brines within the volcano-sedimentary sequence.

These reactive sedimentary rocks provided an effective environment for the trapping and concentration of huge volumes of gold.

The combination of crustal-scale structural architecture, a powerful magmatic-hydrothermal heat engine and a highly reactive sedimentary basin provides the geological framework for a potentially exceptional gold system.

Plan Ahead: Completing the Baseline Drill-Out Across Glenburgh

The next phase of drilling will focus on completing Benz's baseline 50m by 25m drilling pattern across all three principal camps at Glenburgh: Hurricane, Icon and Thunderbolt.

The objective is to ensure that the high-grade NE-plunging hinge zones are systematically identified, properly resolved and incorporated into the geological model. These hinge positions can make a significant contribution to contained gold but may not be adequately defined by wider-spaced drilling.

Benz has already observed this effect through closer-spaced drilling within the Icon data cube. As geological resolution increased, additional high-grade mineralisation and structural positions emerged that were not apparent from the earlier drilling pattern, as reported in the Company's announcement dated 28 January 2026.

This experience has reinforced the importance of completing the baseline drilling pattern across each of Glenburgh's major camps before the broader geological and mineralisation models are finalised.

The program is designed to ensure that high-grade hinge zones are not left behind simply because the drilling was too widely spaced to identify or connect them.

At the same time, the 50 m by 25 m drill lines will continue to extend beyond the currently interpreted mineralised trends, providing opportunities to identify additional folds, hinge zones and previously unrecognised mineralisation.

Glenburgh continues to demonstrate a compelling characteristic: the more systematically Benz drills the system, the more gold it defines.

The repeated emergence of high-grade hinge zones within broad mineralised envelopes reinforces Benz's view that Glenburgh is a phenomenally well-endowed gold system with substantial potential for continued ounce growth.

Figure 2: Collar Map of holes included in this release.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1818/307644_40b4c308b431d85b_003full.jpg

- END -

This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Benz Mining Corp.

About Benz Mining Corp.

Benz Mining Corp. (TSXV: BZ) (ASX: BNZ) is a pure-play gold exploration company dual-listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and Australian Securities Exchange. The Company owns the Eastmain Gold Project in Quebec, and the recently acquired Glenburgh and Mt Egerton Gold Projects in Western Australia.

Benz's key point of difference lies in its team's deep geological expertise and the use of advanced geological techniques, particularly in high-metamorphic terrane exploration. The Company aims to rapidly grow its global resource base and solidify its position as a leading gold explorer across two of the world's most prolific gold regions.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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For more information, please visit: https://benzmining.com/.

Qualified Person's Statement (NI 43-101)

The disclosure of scientific or technical information in this news release is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Mr Mark Lynch-Staunton, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and a Member of Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG) (Membership ID: 6918). Mr Lynch-Staunton has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release. Mr Lynch-Staunton owns securities in Benz Mining Corp.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward looking statements" (collectively Forward-Looking Information) as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure regarding the exploration potential of the Glenburgh Gold Project and the anticipated benefits thereof, planned exploration and related activities on the Glenburgh Gold Project. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified by the use of words and phrases or variations of such words and phrases or statements such as "anticipates", "complete", "become", "expects", "next steps", "commitments" and "potential", in relation to certain actions, events or results "could", "may", "will", "would", be achieved. In preparing the Forward-Looking Information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, that the accuracy and reliability of the Company's exploration thesis in respect of additional drilling at the Glenburgh Gold Project will be consistent with the Company's expectations based on available information; the Company will be able to raise additional capital as necessary; the current exploration, development, environmental and other objectives concerning the Company's Projects (including Glenburgh and Mt Egerton Gold Projects) can be achieved; and the continuity of the price of gold and other metals, economic and political conditions, and operations.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the early stage nature of the Company's exploration of the Glenburgh Gold Project, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, that occurrences such as those referred to above are realized and result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company's financial condition and development plans change, and delays in regulatory approval, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and www.asx.com.au. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. The Forward-looking information in this news release is based on plans, expectations, and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Appendix 1

Table 1: Collar Table. Glenburgh metallurgical drill hole details Coordinates system: GDA94/MGA Zone 50

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Dip Azimuth End Depth 26CN073 409580 7191570 296 60 163 534 26CN084 409237 7191188 294 60 160 60 26CN061 409407 7191586 295 60 160 621 26CN076 409661 7191456 296 60 160 360 26CN075 409700 7191432 296 60 162 300 26CN093 409239 7191327 295 61 159 282 26CN092 409248 7191304 295 60 160 252 26CN090 409265 7191257 295 61 158 150 26CN089 409274 7191233 295 60 160 102 26CN088 409284 7191205 295 60 157 60 26CN062 409459 7191596 295 61 158 457 26CN074 409567 7191585 296 61 161 552 26CN081 409738 7191553 297 59 159 522 26CN105 409371 7191249 295 60 158 102 26CN080 409750 7191519 297 60 159 492 26CN079 409757 7191505 297 61 160 432 26CN102 409286 7191344 295 60 161 264 26CN101 409295 7191321 295 60 161 204 26CN100 409303 7191297 295 61 160 150 26CN099 409312 7191274 295 60 159 120 26CN098 409320 7191250 295 60 160 102 26CN078 409673 7191583 297 66 160 600 26CN077 409653 7191479 297 61 160 402 26CN063 409836 7191429 296 60 161 222 26CN066 409767 7191615 297 61 161 612 26CN064 409711 7191629 297 59 160 588 26CN038 409600 7191639 296 59 156 600 26CN057 409633 7191414 296 60 155 252

High-Grade Intercepts: A nominal 0.5g/t Au lower cut off has been applied to results including up to a 5m limit on internal dilution unless otherwise stated. A minimum composite length of 2m is applied.

Hole ID From To Au (ppm) Length 26CN073 179 241 2.5 62 26CN073 248 253 0.6 5 26CN073 315 318 0.7 3 26CN073 338 341 0.5 3 26CN073 347 359 0.6 12 26CN061 320 322 0.9 2 26CN061 330 345 2 15 26CN061 354 362 2.2 8 26CN076 89 98 0.6 9 26CN076 108 110 0.8 2 26CN075 49 51 0.8 2 26CN075 59 83 0.7 24 26CN075 228 230 13.5 2 26CN090 12 14 0.7 2 26CN090 94 99 2.3 5 26CN089 10 36 0.8 26 26CN088 4 6 1.7 2 26CN062 343 345 0.8 2 26CN074 192 200 15.6 8 26CN074 213 225 0.9 12 26CN074 276 278 0.6 2 26CN074 329 336 0.9 7 26CN074 342 372 1.1 30 26CN074 402 406 1.1 4 26CN074 422 424 0.9 2 26CN074 430 434 0.6 4 26CN074 470 473 0.8 3 26CN081 169 188 1 19 26CN081 207 212 1 5 26CN081 268 274 0.5 6 26CN081 282 292 0.6 10 26CN081 298 320 0.8 22 26CN081 333 350 0.8 17 26CN081 360 379 0.7 19 26CN081 380 393 0.7 13 26CN081 419 425 1.3 6 26CN105 41 43 1 2 26CN080 135 164 1.3 29 26CN080 202 218 1.2 16 26CN080 267 282 1 15 26CN080 304 310 1.2 6 26CN080 356 362 0.5 6 26CN079 58 61 1 3 26CN079 116 120 1 4 26CN079 129 138 1.2 9 26CN079 148 150 1.8 2 26CN079 161 163 0.9 2 26CN079 260 295 17 35 26CN079 335 346 1.5 11 26CN102 205 212 0.9 7 26CN100 12 25 1.5 13 26CN100 61 67 1.5 6 26CN100 137 144 0.9 7 26CN099 13 50 1.2 37 26CN099 62 71 0.9 9 26CN099 84 92 1.3 8 26CN078 223 236 1.2 13 26CN078 256 269 0.9 13 26CN078 405 424 0.9 19 26CN078 431 470 1.4 39 26CN077 109 120 1.6 11 26CN077 126 141 0.7 15 26CN077 146 157 0.6 11 26CN066 169 171 1.1 2 26CN066 270 280 0.7 10 26CN066 290 296 0.6 6 26CN066 318 320 0.6 2 26CN066 338 346 0.5 8 26CN066 350 352 0.6 2 26CN066 356 358 0.6 2 26CN066 378 382 1.3 4 26CN064 257 313 2.9 56 26CN064 319 321 1.5 2 26CN064 444 472 1 28 26CN064 480 484 0.6 4 26CN064 525 527 1 2 26CN064 583 587 0.6 4 26CN038 232 239 0.6 7 26CN038 268 295 0.9 27 26CN038 504 507 1.3 3 26CN038 515 521 0.7 6 26CN038 530 538 0.6 8 26CN038 542 557 0.6 15 26CN057 40 49 10.2 9 26CN057 56 60 0.8 4 26CN057 108 119 1.6 11

Bulk Intercepts: A nominal 0.3g/t Au lower cut off has been applied to results including up to a 10m limit on internal dilution unless otherwise stated. Short high-grade composites > 1.5 gram metres are included, otherwise a minimum composite length of 2m is applied.

Hole ID From To Au (ppm) Length 26CN073 158 159 1.6 1 26CN073 170 272 1.7 102 26CN073 284 286 0.4 2 26CN073 294 359 0.4 65 26CN073 409 422 0.3 13 26CN073 507 509 0.6 2 26CN084 8 14 0.4 6 26CN061 315 362 1.1 47 26CN076 89 112 0.5 23 26CN076 142 144 1.5 2 26CN075 49 90 0.5 41 26CN075 115 122 1.3 7 26CN075 228 230 13.5 2 26CN093 259 268 0.3 9 26CN092 228 230 0.3 2 26CN090 0 2 0.4 2 26CN090 12 14 0.7 2 26CN090 79 99 0.8 20 26CN089 1 43 0.6 42 26CN088 3 15 0.5 12 26CN062 317 322 0.4 5 26CN062 341 345 0.5 4 26CN062 392 395 0.4 3 26CN074 186 225 3.6 39 26CN074 276 280 0.5 4 26CN074 323 380 0.8 57 26CN074 395 439 0.4 44 26CN074 470 473 0.8 3 26CN081 73 74 2.4 1 26CN081 169 194 0.8 25 26CN081 205 225 0.4 20 26CN081 243 247 0.4 4 26CN081 254 270 0.3 16 26CN081 273 343 0.6 70 26CN081 345 413 0.5 68 26CN081 417 440 0.6 23 26CN105 4 15 0.3 11 26CN105 40 44 0.7 4 26CN105 99 101 0.5 2 26CN080 80 82 0.7 2 26CN080 127 172 0.9 45 26CN080 195 218 0.9 23 26CN080 229 234 0.4 5 26CN080 267 283 1 16 26CN080 304 310 1.2 6 26CN080 341 362 0.4 21 26CN079 47 61 0.3 14 26CN079 78 81 0.5 3 26CN079 101 105 0.3 4 26CN079 116 150 0.6 34 26CN079 161 173 0.7 12 26CN079 260 301 14.5 41 26CN079 330 347 1 17 26CN079 392 394 0.4 2 26CN102 198 226 0.4 28 26CN101 145 165 0.3 20 26CN100 11 25 1.4 14 26CN100 60 72 0.9 12 26CN100 137 148 0.6 11 26CN099 0 5 0.6 5 26CN099 9 97 0.8 88 26CN099 109 113 0.4 4 26CN098 12 20 0.3 8 26CN098 33 37 0.9 4 26CN078 215 218 0.4 3 26CN078 223 272 0.7 49 26CN078 302 306 2.5 4 26CN078 341 342 2.7 1 26CN078 353 372 0.3 19 26CN078 386 470 1.1 84 26CN078 582 584 0.4 2 26CN077 108 166 0.7 58 26CN077 184 192 0.3 8 26CN077 195 197 0.4 2 26CN077 201 204 0.4 3 26CN063 24 25 2.3 1 26CN063 169 178 0.5 9 26CN066 159 174 0.3 15 26CN066 233 242 0.3 9 26CN066 266 299 0.4 33 26CN066 318 323 0.4 5 26CN066 338 366 0.4 28 26CN066 378 385 0.9 7 26CN066 439 448 0.4 9 26CN064 253 328 2.3 75 26CN064 352 354 0.5 2 26CN064 398 406 0.4 8 26CN064 430 492 0.6 62 26CN064 525 528 0.8 3 26CN064 572 588 0.4 16 26CN038 232 248 0.3 16 26CN038 254 304 0.6 50 26CN038 366 370 0.6 4 26CN038 386 390 0.4 4 26CN038 416 419 0.3 3 26CN038 483 485 0.4 2 26CN038 503 557 0.5 54 26CN038 575 576 6.9 1 26CN038 596 598 0.9 2 26CN057 33 73 2.6 40 26CN057 105 119 1.3 14

Appendix 2: JORC Tables

JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 report template

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections)

Criteria Commentary Sampling techniques Results are part of BNZ's RC drilling campaign at the recently acquired Glenburgh Gold Project situated ~285 km east of Carnarvon via Gascoyne Junction, WA.

RC drilling samples were collected as 1m single samples.

Each sample collected represents each one (1) metre drilled collected from the rig-mounted cone splitter into individual calico bags (~3kg).

The rig mounted cyclone/cone splitter was levelled at the start of each hole to aid an even fall of the sample through the cyclone into the cone splitter.

RC drilling sample submissions include the use of certified standards (CRMs), and field duplicates were added to the submitted sample sequence to test laboratory equipment calibrations. Standards selected are matched to the analytical method of photon assaying at ALS labs in Perth (~500g units). No composites were taken.

Based on statistical analysis of these results, there is no evidence to suggest the samples are not representative. Drilling techniques The RC drill rig was a Schramm C685 & T685 rig type with the capability to reach >500m depths with a rig-mounted cyclone/cone splitter using a face sample hammer bit of 5 1/2 - 6" size.

The booster was used to apply air to keep drill holes dry and reach deeper depths. Drill sample recovery RC sample recovery is visually assessed and recorded where significantly reduced. Negligible sample loss has been recorded.

RC samples were visually checked for recovery, moisture and contamination. A cyclone and cone splitter were used to provide a uniform sample, and these were routinely cleaned.

RC Sample recoveries are generally high. No significant sample loss has been recorded. Logging RC chip samples have been geologically logged on a per 1 metre process recording lithology, mineralisation, veining, alteration, and weathering.

Geological logging is considered appropriate for this style of deposit (metamorphosed orogenic gold). The entire length of all holes has been geologically logged.

RC drill logging was completed by Benz Mining staff and data entered into BNZ's MXDeposit digital data collection platform provided by Expedio.

All drill chips were collected into 20 compartment-trays for future reference and stored securely at Glenburgh camp. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation RC chips were cone split at the rig. Samples were generally dry.

A sample size of between 3 and 5 kg was collected. This size is considered appropriate, and representative of the material being sampled given the width and continuity of the intersections, and the grain size of the material being collected.

For the 1 metre samples, certified analytical standards (appropriate for photon assaying) and field duplicates were inserted at appropriate intervals at a rate equal to 1 in 20 and sent for analysis with the samples.

Sample preparation was undertaken at ALS Laboratory - Perth. Gold analysis utilised the photon assaying methodology where original samples are crushed to 90% better than -3mm with a sub-set 500g separated for non-destructive analysis.

Any sample reporting as having elevated > 1µSv readings during the preparation for photon assaying at ALS labs were flagged and were submitted for fire assay (Au-AA26) methodology at ALS labs in Perth as a quantifying check against the Photon assays. Quality of assay data and laboratory test PhotonAssay at ALS Perth: Samples submitted for PhotonAssay analysis were dried, crushed to achieve approximately 90% passing 3.15 mm, rotary split, and a nominal ~500 g sub-sample was collected (method codes CRU-32a and SPL-32a). The ~500 g sub-sample was analysed for gold using the PhotonAssay technique (method code Au-PA01), together with quality control samples including certified reference materials and field duplicates.

ALS PhotonAssay Analysis Technique: Developed by CSIRO in collaboration with Chrysos Corporation, PhotonAssay is a rapid, chemical-free alternative to conventional fire assay that uses high-energy X-rays. The technique is non-destructive and analyses a substantially larger sample mass than the standard 50 g fire assay. ALS has extensively tested and validated the PhotonAssay method, with results benchmarked against traditional fire assay.

Routine mutli-element analysis - four acid digest with ICP-MS finish (method code ME-MS61) and portable XRF (method code pXRF-NQ) has been completed down hole on a pulverize 500 g split to better than 85% passing 75um (method code PUL-32m) but this information does not form part of this report.

Laboratory QA/QC is maintained through the routine use of internal certified reference materials and blanks as part of standard in-house procedures. In addition, BNZ submitted an independent suite of certified reference materials (see above). These data are formally reviewed on a periodic basis. Verification of sampling and assaying Significant drill intersections are checked by the supervising personnel. The intersections are compared to recorded geology and neighbouring data and reviewed in Leapfrog and QGIS software.

No twinned holes have been drilled to date by Benz Mining, but, planned holes have tested the interpreted mineralised trends, verifying the geometry of the mineralised targets.

All logs were validated by the Project Geologist prior to being sent to the Database Administrator for import

No adjustments have been made to assay data apart from values below the detection limit which are assigned a value of half the detection limit (positive number) Location of data points Hole collar coordinates including RLs have been located by handheld GPS in the field during initial drill site preparation. Actual hole collars were collected by a DGPS system at the Glenburgh Gold Project.

The grid system used for the location of all drill holes is GDA94_MGA _Zone 50s.

Planned hole coordinates and final GPS coordinates are compared in QGIS and Leapfrog project files to ensure all targets have been tested as intended.

The drill string path is monitored as drilling progresses using downhole Axis Champ Gyro tool and compared against the planned drill path, adjustment to the drilling technique is requested as required to ensure the intended path is followed.

Readings were recorded at 30m intervals from surface to end of hole after Benz reviewed single shot verses EOH continuous surveying of the Axis Champ Gyro tool and noted >3 degrees variance in azimuth with hole depth. The single shots produce less variability and are used for hole trace reporting in the database.

Historical drill hole surveys and methods will be reviewed in preparation for any updates to MRE in the future. Data spacing and distribution BNZ's Glenburgh RC drilling has been designed to infill and extend mineralisation defined by historical drilling. Drill spacings are varied. Holes were generally angled between -65 degrees towards ~145 degrees.

The mineralised domains established for pre-BNZ Mineral Resource Estimates have sufficient continuity in both geology and grade to be considered appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedures and classification applied under the 2012 JORC Code. Ongoing drilling will be sufficiently spaced for a reinterpretation based on BNZ's structural model.

No sample compositing of material from drilling has been applied during this drilling campaign. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Drilling has primarily been undertaken perpendicular to the interpreted mineralised structures as stated above.

No orientation-based sampling bias has been identified - observed intercepts to date indicate the interpreted geology hosting mineralisation is robust. Sample security All samples were prepared in the field by Benz Mining staff and delivered by contracted couriers from the field site to the ALS laboratory in Perth directly.

Individual pre-numbered calco sample bags are placed in polywoven plastic bags (5 per bag) secured at the top with a cable tie. These bags are annotated with the company name and sample numbers, the bags are placed in larger bulker bags for transport to ALS labs in Perth, also labelled with corresponding company name, drill hole and sample identifiers.

Sample pulps are stored in a dry, secure location at Benz's Glenburgh camp. Audits or reviews Data is validated by Benz staff and Geolytic database consultants as it is entered into MXDeposit. Errors are returned to field staff for validation.

All drilled hole collars have been located with a DGPS.

There have been no audits undertaken.

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section)

Criteria Commentary Mineral tenement and land tenure status Glenburgh Gold Project is a group of 10 tenements and 2 applications. The majority of known gold deposits are located on Mining Lease M09/148.

The tenement is 100% owned by Benz Mining Limited.

The tenements are in good standing and no known impediments exist. Exploration done by other parties Since Helix Resources in 1994 and subsequent work by Gascoyne Resources, about 159,149 soil samples, 1,349 vacuum holes and 2,285 auger holes have been completed at Glenburgh.

48 diamond holes, 398 RC holes, 6 air-core holes and 462 RAB holes have been drilled in the Glenburgh area to identify the distribution and evaluate the potential of the deposit.

Drilling to date has identified 10 high potential deposits in the Glenburgh area which are: Tuxedo, Icon, Apollo, Mustang, Shelby, Hurricane, Zone 102, Zone 126, NE3 and NE4 deposits. Geology Gold mineralisation at the Glenburgh deposit is hosted in Paleoproterozoic upper-amphibolite to granulite facies siliciclastic rocks of the Glenburgh Terrane, in the southern Gascoyne Province of Western Australia.

Gold was first discovered at the Glenburgh deposit in 1994 by Helix Resources during follow-up drilling of soil geochemical anomalies. Mineralisation occurs in shears within quartz + feldspar + biotite ± garnet gneiss, which contains discontinuous blocks or lenses of amphibolite and occasional thin magnetite-bearing metamorphics, probably derived from chemical sediments.

Higher-grade mineralisation appears to be directly related to silica flooding in the gneiss. This silica flooding may give rise to quartz 'veins' up to several metres thick, although scales of several centimetres to tens of centimetres are the norm. Neither the higher-grade silica lodes nor the more pervasive lower-grade mineralisation exhibits sharp or well-defined lithological contacts. Drill hole Information For this announcement, 28 new Reverse Circulation (RC) are being reported.

For earlier released results, see previous announcements by Gascoyne Resources and Spartan Resources. Data aggregation methods No material information has been excluded.

Bulk intercepts: A nominal 0.3g/t Au lower cut off has been applied to results including up to a 10m limit on internal dilution unless otherwise stated. Short high-grade composites > 1.5 gram metres are included, otherwise a minimum composite length of 2m is applied.

High grade: A nominal 0.5g/t Au lower cut off has been applied to results including up to a 5m limit on internal dilution unless otherwise stated. A minimum composite length of 2m is applied.

Higher grade Au intervals lying within broader zones of Au mineralisation are reported as included intervals.

No top cuts have been applied to reported intercepts.

No metal equivalent values have been used.

All reported assays have been length weighted if appropriate.

Some drill holes reported in this announcement were previously disclosed based on partial assay results. Completion of outstanding assays has resulted in updated intercepts now being reported. Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths Drilling is generally oriented perpendicular to the interpreted strike of mineralisation, and intercepts are reported as downhole lengths unless otherwise stated.

To improve understanding of true widths, a subset of holes in this program were drilled from the opposite azimuth to previous drilling to test structural geometry. Ongoing drilling and geological modelling are required to confirm the true orientation and extent of mineralised lenses. Diagrams Relevant diagrams are included in the report. Balanced reporting All meaningful data relating to the Exploration program has been included and reported to the market as assays are received. Other substantive exploration data See body of announcement. Further work Assays for the remainder of the programme will be reported once received and validated.

Ongoing drilling across the Glenburgh camp to extend mineralisation along strike and at depth.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307644

Source: Benz Mining Corp.