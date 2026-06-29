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WKN: A0DNRS | ISIN: BE0003816338 | Ticker-Symbol: OCW
Stuttgart
29.06.26 | 09:23
12,640 Euro
+2,27 % +0,280
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
CMB.TECH NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CMB.TECH NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,42012,74009:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.06.2026 08:10 Uhr
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CMB.TECH NV.: CMB.TECH fleet update

ANTWERP, Belgium, 29 June 2026, 08:00 CET - CMB.TECH NV ("CMBT", "CMB.TECH" or "the company") (NYSE: CMBT, Euronext Brussels: CMBT and Euronext Oslo Børs: CMBTO) has sold two Suezmaxes, generating a capital gain of approximately 100.5 million USD.

Euronav
CMB.TECH has sold two Suezmaxes: Brest (2023, 156,851 DWT) and Brugge (2023, 156,851 DWT). This sale will generate a capital gain of approximately 100.5 million USD in Q3 2026, based on the net sale price and book values. The vessels will be delivered to their new owner in Q3 2026.

"Historically strong Suezmax valuations have created an opportunity to unlock value at an attractive point in the cycle. We will deploy those returns in line with our capital allocation strategy and invest in the continued growth of our diversified maritime group.," said Alexander Saverys, CEO of CMB.TECH.

Announcement Q2 2026 results - 27 August 2026

About CMB.TECH

CMB.TECH (all capitals) is one of the largest listed, diversified and future-proof maritime groups in the world with a combined fleet of about 250 vessels: dry bulk vessels, crude oil tankers, chemical tankers, container vessels and offshore energy vessels. CMB.TECH also offers hydrogen and ammonia fuel to customers, through own production or third-party producers.

CMB.TECH is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, and has offices across Europe, Asia and Africa.

CMB.TECH is listed on Euronext Brussels and the NYSE under the ticker symbol "CMBT" and on Euronext Oslo Børs under the ticker symbol "CMBTO". More information can be found at https://cmb.tech

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbour protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbour provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbour legislation. The words "believe", "anticipate", "intends", "estimate", "forecast", "project", "plan", "potential", "may", "should", "expect", "pending" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with us, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for tanker vessel capacity, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry-docking and insurance costs, the market for our vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, charter counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties.

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations on Euronext Oslo Børs.

Contact

Katrien Hennin
Head of Marketing and Communications
+32 499 39 34 70
katrien.hennin@cmb.tech

Joris Daman
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +32 498 61 71 11
joris.daman@cmb.tech

Attachment

  • Press_Release_CMBT_Fleet_update_EN

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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