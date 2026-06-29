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Management provided in-depth briefings on the company's 2025 operating performance, AI digital transformation progress, and medium-to-long-term pathways for each business segment, presenting to the capital markets a complete picture of its high-resilience business model-built on four synergistic core businesses: commodity marketing, logistics services, financial services, and engineering services-and outlining a clear, trackable value growth blueprint.Mr. Wang Kan (center), Executive Director and Chairman; Mr. Shang Duoxu (right), Executive Director and CEO; and Ms. Yan Shen (left), Chief Financial Officer2025 Performance Steadies Upward, Earnings Quality Continues to ImproveIn 2025, amid a complex and volatile global trade and supply chain environment, CWT leveraged the coordinated strength of its four core businesses to achieve growth in both scale and profitability, with operating quality continuing to rise. Full-year revenue reached HK$46.6 billion, up 18.4% year-on-year; profit amounted to HK$371 million, a 22.0% increase year-on-year, with profit growth consistently outpacing revenue growth. The company's financial structure continued to improve, with debt ratios steadily declining and its overall operating foundation growing increasingly robust.Commodity Marketing Hits Record High, Cementing Its Role as a Growth EngineThe commodity marketing segment, serving as the core growth engine, has seen its performance surge year after year. In 2025, it generated revenue of HK$39.5 billion, up 23.1% year-on-year, and pre-tax profit of HK$130 million, up 39.4% year-on-year-both reaching record highs. Key drivers included: a 12.1% year-on-year increase in trading volume of copper and gold concentrates, benefiting from robust global smelting demand and tight concentrate market supply-demand dynamics. In addition, geographic expansion into Africa and Southeast Asia yielded positive results, with investments in logistics and ground operations improving delivery reliability, reducing costs, and enhancing supply stability. In December 2025, the company successfully completed its first energy trade, marking a major breakthrough in product portfolio diversification. Going forward, the commodity marketing segment will continue to advance diversification of its product and service mix, including energy and precious metals trading, tap opportunities in the Hainan Free Trade Port, and strengthen structured financing solutions to support client growth, secure long-term supply relationships, and enhance value creation.Logistics Services: Warehousing Steady and Resilient Amid ChallengesLeveraging its millions of square feet of certified warehousing assets and a leading Asian global less-than-container-load (LCL) network, the logistics services segment achieved revenue of HK$5.2 billion in 2025, of which freight forwarding logistics contributed HK$3.5 billion and logistics warehousing services contributed HK$1.509 billion. In 2025, the global freight forwarding market faced headwinds from the Red Sea crisis, U.S. tariff policies, and geopolitical tensions, putting pressure on the industry as a whole. In response to the challenging external environment, the company proactively pursued refined operations and regional structural optimization. In the second half of the year, it will integrate its Shenzhen and Hong Kong operations into Guangzhou, completing a Greater Bay Area business reorganization to strengthen regional synergy and operational efficiency. Through meticulous cost control and deepened engagement with core customers, the company has stabilized its business performance.Core warehousing and logistics assets performed steadily, with occupancy rates at Singapore's core warehousing assets remaining above 90%. The scarcity value of LME- and ICE-certified warehouses continued to stand out, providing stable cash flow. In January 2026, the company signed a memorandum of cooperation with SF Express Singapore, joining forces to expand cross-border e-commerce, international trade, and supply chain value-added services-unlocking new strategic space for the long-term development of the logistics segment. In the future, the logistics segment will step up development of automated warehousing, strengthen overseas network coverage, and seize opportunities from port expansion.Financial Services: Licensing Breakthrough and Further Global Footprint ExpansionIn 2025, the financial services segment generated brokerage service revenue of HK$673 million, up 7.6% year-on-year, and interest income of HK$403 million. Client margin balances grew steadily, and business operations remained on a sound trajectory. The core breakthrough came from upgraded licensing and cross-border service capabilities. In May 2026, the company's subsidiary, Straits Financial, officially obtained qualifications from the Shanghai Futures Exchange and the Guangzhou Futures Exchange to act as an overseas intermediary for futures brokerage, effectively establishing a compliant channel for overseas investors to participate in China's futures markets. This enhancement further completes the company's global, multi-category, cross-market financial services system, strengthens its cross-border derivatives service capabilities and global client service capabilities, and lays a solid compliance foundation for the medium-to-long-term incremental growth of the financial segment.Engineering Services: Steady Growth with High-Quality Client BaseWith over four decades of deep-rooted presence in the Singapore market, the engineering services segment achieved revenue of HK$799.4 million in 2025, up 23.27% year-on-year. The segment's top five clients-the Singapore Ministry of Home Affairs, the Land Transport Authority, the Ministry of Defence, Changi Airport, and the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore-together accounted for over 91% of revenue contribution. These clients are characterized by high credit quality and strong payment capacity, underscoring the company's moat advantage in Singapore's facility management and maintenance sector. Currently, the segment is actively aligning with the Singapore government's policy direction to promote electric vehicle development, with plans to enter the electric vehicle charging facility operation and maintenance space, cultivating new growth drivers for the future.Technology Empowerment: Embracing the "AI+" EraIn parallel, CWT has established "technology empowerment, quality and efficiency enhancement" as a mid-to-long-term corporate strategic direction. The company recently set up an AI & IT Office to coordinate the development of a company-wide AI system, build an AI infrastructure reusable across businesses, and steadily roll out intelligent pilot projects across various scenarios. Data automation tools have already been deployed in the freight forwarding business, with expectations of significantly improving process efficiency. Practical applications such as smart dispatching for warehouse fleets and AI-based visual inspection for engineering operations and maintenance are also on the horizon. Looking ahead, the company plans to leverage AI to optimize trade analysis, smart warehousing, freight rate analytics, and financial risk management systems, further enhancing core competitiveness and continuously strengthening its operating fundamentals and growth certainty.Leveraging Diverse Business Segments to Anchor Incremental Growth and Reshape Long-Term ValueLooking forward, CWT will steadily deliver on its growth expectations along four major pathways: diversified expansion in commodity trading, intelligent upgrades in logistics, conversion of cross-border financial licenses, and extension into new energy within engineering. As AI technologies are pragmatically implemented across scenarios such as trade analysis, smart warehousing, freight rate analytics, and financial risk management, incremental growth across business segments will be released in an orderly manner, further enhancing the company's operational resilience and earnings visibility. Anchored by prudent operations, compliant governance, and pragmatic innovation, CWT will continue to solidify its fundamentals, outline a more definitive value-revaluation proposition to the capital markets, and remain committed to delivering sustainable medium-to-long-term returns for its investors.Source: CWT International LimitedCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.