HONG KONG, June 29, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Ching Lee Holdings Limited (the 'Group', stock code: 3728.HK) announced its annual results for the twelve months ended 31 March 2026. Revenue increased by 14% year-on-year to approximately HK$1.47 billion.All operating segments recorded growth during the year. Revenue contributions included HK$1.4 million from substructure construction works, HK$1,407.6 million from superstructure construction works, HK$57.4 million from repair, maintenance, alteration and addition ('RMAA') services, as well as HK$0.2 million from property leasing.Administrative and other operating expenses, together with finance costs, decreased by HK$10.1 million. Profit for the year amounted to HK$7.0 million. However, due to higher cost of revenue resulting in a lower operating profit margin in 2026, net profit decreased by 25.6% compared with the previous year.In response to heightened safety awareness within Hong Kong's construction industry, the Group has increased its investment in safety resources to further enhance its safety standards. At the same time, the Group has adopted Building Information Modelling (BIM) technology to optimise construction processes, improve cost efficiency, and support overall business performance.The Group's Chairman, Mr. Ng Choi Wah, commented, 'We remain confident in Hong Kong's economic outlook and the prospects of the construction sector. The anticipated recovery of the property market, together with the Northern Metropolis development plan, is expected to provide continued support to the growth of the local construction industry.'Media enquiries:New Smile Limited Strategic IR & PR ConsultancyTel: +852 2126 7076Jenny Lai jenny.lai@newsmilehk.comJC Ching jacey.ching@newsmilehk.comZelia Wong zelia.wong@newsmilehk.comNote to editors:Ching Lee Holdings Limited 'Ching Lee' or 'The Group'Ching Lee Holdings Limited, a limited liability company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands, is a contractor in Hong Kong with over 28 years of experience in public and private sectors. The principal activities of Ching Lee Holdings and its subsidiaries are the provision of construction and consultancy works and project management services in Hong Kong, engaged in providing substructure building works services, superstructure building works services, and repair, maintenance, alteration and addition (RMAA) works services. Ching Lee Holdings Limited was transferred from GEM board to the main board in HKEx on September 18, 2017 with stock code 3728.hk. Company website: http://www.chingleeholdings.comSource: Ching Lee Holdings LimitedCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.