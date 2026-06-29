HONG KONG, June 29, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - On June 25, CanSino Biologics Inc. (SSE: 688185, HKEX: 06185) announced that the Company's ACYW135 Meningococcal Polysaccharide Conjugate Vaccine (CRM197) (the "MCV4", trade name: Menhycia(R)) has recently received the drug registration certificate granted by the Administracion Nacional de Medicamentos, Alimentos y Tecnologia Medica (ANMAT) of Argentina.



This approval represents another important milestone in the international development of CanSinoBIO's innovative vaccine products and further strengthens the Company's presence in South America. It also reflects the effectiveness of the company's internationalization strategy as it advances deeply into diversified cooperation models, including technology transfer, intermediate product supply, and finished product supply.



Notably, Argentina was selected based on its favorable market fundamentals and strategic importance. According to market research firm Grand View Research, Argentina's meningococcal vaccine market was valued at approximately USD 43.8 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 74.6 million by 2033, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% [1]. The introduction of Menhycia(R) aligns with growing regional demand for high-quality vaccines and is expected to improve access to meningococcal immunization in the country.



Menhycia(R), the first quadrivalent meningococcal conjugate vaccine approved in China, has demonstrated significant clinical advantages in preventing meningococcal disease caused by Neisseria meningitidis serogroups A, C, Y, and W135. The vaccine provides stronger immune responses, longer-lasting protection, and the ability to reduce bacterial carriage. Currently, it is approved for use in children aged 3 months to 6 years (83 months) in China.



Concurrently, CanSinoBIO has completed clinical studies for age expansion of Menhycia(R) to cover individuals aged 7 to 59 years and has obtained the clinical summary report. The company is actively pursuing supplementary applications, which are expected to further broaden the product's target population coverage.



From a global public health perspective, meningococcal meningitis is a severe infectious disease characterized by rapid onset and severe progression, posing significant health risks, particularly to infants and children [2] . According to the World Health Organization's Defeating Meningitis by 2030: A Global Road Map, by 2030, the world aims to reduce vaccine-preventable bacterial meningitis cases by 50% and deaths by 70% [3] compared with 2015 levels. Against this backdrop, a significant supply gap for innovative vaccines remains. As Asia's first quadrivalent meningococcal conjugate vaccine, Menhycia's international expansion aligns with the WHO's meningitis prevention and control agenda.



More broadly, CanSinoBIO is transitioning from exporting individual products to delivering technology, manufacturing know-how, and production capabilities to international markets. The company has identified Southeast Asia, the Middle East, North Africa, and South America as key markets, advancing its internationalization through diversified cooperation models such as technology transfer, intermediate product supply, and finished product supply.



Conclusion



As demand for upgraded meningococcal vaccines continues to grow alongside the steady expansion of the South American market, CanSinoBIO is accelerating the international commercialization of its key products while broadening its global market presence.



For investors, the significance of this latest milestone extends beyond the overseas approval of a single product. It further demonstrates the company's growing synergies across innovation, regulatory registration, manufacturing and supply capabilities, and commercialization. The progress also provides additional validation of CanSinoBIO's globalization strategy and valuable experience for the future international expansion of its innovative product portfolio.



References



[1]:Argentina Meningococcal Vaccines Market Size & Outlook https://www.grandviewresearch.com/horizon/outlook/meningococcal-vaccines-market/argentina



[2]:Chinese Preventive Medicine Association. Expert consensus on immunization with meningococcal vaccines in China(2023 version). Chin Prev Med, 2023, 24(2):81-92. [Chinese]



[3]:Defeating Meningitis by 2030: A Global Road Map, World Health Organization. https://www.who.int.initivaties/defeating-meningitis-by-2030







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