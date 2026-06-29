HONG KONG, June 29, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) has upwardly revised its 2026 export forecast to year-on-year growth of above 20%. This follows a stronger-than-expected performance since the start of the year as well as sustained momentum in the global demand for technology products. Meanwhile, the HKTDC Export Confidence Index (2Q26), released today, shows an improvement in both of its key indicators - the Current Performance Index (51.0) and the Expectation Index (52.4). Both indicators rebounding above the 50 threshold reflects improved exporter sentiment stemming from evolving US trade policies and ongoing geopolitical developments.AI-driven electronics boom supporting export growthCommenting on the export performance, HKTDC Director of Research, Bruce Pang, said: 'The recent upturn has been supported by resilient regional trade amid the AI-driven technology cycle, which has been maintained despite lingering uncertainties in the Middle East. Overall, the outlook for many of Hong Kong's major markets has improved, with the Chinese Mainland and ASEAN remaining the most promising. Sentiment towards the US market has also strengthened following the Xi-Trump meeting in midMay and recent trade policy developments. At present, export momentum is expected to remain solid, although geopolitical developments and risks to global demand may continue to create uncertainties.'In the first five months of 2026, Hong Kong's exports recorded a robust 36.2% year-on-year increase, an uptick underpinned by strong demand for electronics amid an accelerating global AI cycle. Electronics remained the key growth driver, accounting for more than 70% of Hong Kong's total exports, with semiconductors and intermediate items putting in a particularly strong performance.Most notably, the proliferation of AI applications, including generative AI and enterprise digitalisation, has triggered a new wave of demand for high-performance chips, information and communications technology (ICT) equipment, and related components. This has significantly boosted Hong Kong's re-export trade, particularly to the Chinese Mainland, ASEAN production bases and major developed markets.Growth partly price-driven amid tight supply conditionsWhile demand has remained strong, a notable portion of recent growth has been driven by price. Tight supply conditions in the semiconductor sector have led to significant increases in component prices, particularly in the case of memory chips and advanced processors.HKTDC Deputy Director of Research, Wing Chu, said: 'The export value of key electronic components has risen faster than order volumes, with price increases amplifying overall growth. However, as production capacity expands and supply constraints gradually ease, semiconductor prices are expected to moderate. This may lead to some softening in export value growth over the longer-term, even as underlying demand for AI-enabled devices and infrastructure remains resilient.'From this, it is clear that Hong Kong is continuing to play a critical role as a regional trading hub, facilitating the flow of electronic parts and semi-manufactured goods across Asian supply chains and into global markets. This intermediary role has been a key factor in the city's strong export performance and is expected to remain a key source of resilience even as component prices normalise over the medium term.Structural strengths and risksKenneth Lee, HKTDC Section Head of Special Projects & Business Advisory, said: 'In addition to technology factors, steady overseas demand for consumer products has provided further support, reflecting the resilience of global consumption in recent months.'Looking ahead, several uncertainties could continue to weigh on trade performance, including:- Geopolitical tensions, particularly developments in the Middle East- Volatility in global energy prices- Policy uncertainties and rising protectionism, including evolving US trade measures and shifts among major trading partnersReferences- 2026 Mid-Year Export Review and Outlook: Hong Kong Export Growth Forecast Upgraded to above 20% https://research.hktdc.com/en/article/MjM2MzkxMjA0Nw- HKTDC Export Confidence Index 2Q26: Improved Sentiment Going into 2H https://research.hktdc.com/en/article/MjM1OTg2MDIzOQ- HKTDC Research website: https://research.hktdc.com/en/Photo download: https://bit.ly/4eLTSXxHKTDC Director of Research Bruce Pang (centre), Deputy Director of Research Wing Chu (left) and Section Head of Special Project & Business Advisory Kenneth Lee (right) announced the 2026 Mid-Year Trade Review and Outlook and HKTDC Export Confidence Index for the second quarter of the year at a press conference todayHKTDC Director of Research Bruce PangHKTDC Deputy Director of Research Wing ChuHKTDC Section Head of Special Project & Business Advisory Kenneth LeeMedia enquiriesPlease contact the HKTDC's Communications and Public Affairs Department:Christy Lee Tel: (852) 2584 4369 Email: christy.wn.lee@hktdc.orgJane Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4137 Email: jane.mh.cheung@hktdc.orgAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.Source: HKTDCCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.