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WKN: A2PWZL | ISIN: FR0013467479 | Ticker-Symbol: 3OK
Frankfurt
29.06.26 | 10:07
27,600 Euro
-1,43 % -0,400
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CONSTELLIUM SE Chart 1 Jahr
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27,40028,20013:03
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.06.2026 12:06 Uhr
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Constellium Paris: Constellium Sells Automotive Structures Joint Venture in Changchun, China

PARIS, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) announced today that it sold its ownership stake in its automotive structures joint venture in Changchun, China, together with its partner, to a Chinese automotive holding company.

The Changchun facility produces aluminum crash management systems and other structural components for the Chinese automotive market and employs around 200 people.

"This transaction supports Constellium's Vision 2028 strategy and our efforts to optimize our footprint and enhance overall competitiveness," said Stephane Corre, President of Constellium's Automotive Structures and Industry business unit. "This decision allows us to focus our resources where we can best serve our automotive structures customers and create long-term value."

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value-added aluminum products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, packaging and automotive. Constellium generated $8.4 billion of revenue in 2025.

www.constellium.com

Media Contacts
Investor Relations Communications
Jason Hershiser Delphine Dahan-Kocher
Phone: +1 443 988-0600 Phone: +1 443 420-7860
investor-relations@constellium.com delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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