Comstock Inc.: Comstock Metals Advances Industry-Scale Facility Commissioning

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev., June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Inc. (NYSE: LODE) ("Comstock" and the "Company") and Comstock Metals LLC ("Comstock Metals"), a leader in the responsible recycling of end-of-life solar panels with the only certified, North American, zero-landfill solution, announced today that all of the industry-scale facility precision equipment and unit operations have arrived and are assembled. Three of those unit operations have been commissioned and tested and are undergoing integration to date: the robotic loading arms, the Eddy system, and the washing system. This represents significant progress toward the full commissioning, start-up and continuous operation of the 100,000 ton per year solar panel recycling production line.

"We are pleased to report that, as of last week, we completed the "tuning" of the entire glass-upgrading Eddy system, including full capacity stress-testing. The unit met and exceeded its quality and capacity performance requirements operating at full capacity levels and working towards delivering clean glass that meets or exceeds all the quality specifications communicated from our customers," stated Corrado De Gasperis, CEO of Comstock Inc.





"A production plant comes to life the way a finely tuned orchestra does. Each instrument is tuned individually to make sure it is working and if not, then retuned, and then stress-tested at volumes representing the equipment's stated capacities, and only then does the true performance begin," stated Dr. Fortunato Villamagna, Comstock Metals' President. "Our plant is moving through that same sequence, and the instruments, the nine distinct unit operations that make up our process, are now being tuned one by one."

"The start-up sequence is largely dictated by the engineering requirements and, in part, in response to requests for materials and samples from the growing population of our potential offtake customers," continued Villamagna. "We are currently stress-testing the other two-unit operations that are now calibrated- while beginning the "tuning process" for the next three in the sequence."

Commissioning, and all aspects of integration, tuning, and staged stress-testing will continue through late July 2026, when continuous operations will commence. The first full month of operation will begin within the next two months.

About Comstock Inc.

Comstock Inc. (NYSE: LODE) innovates and commercializes technologies, systems and supply chains that enable, support and sustain clean energy systems by efficiently, effectively, and expediently extracting and converting under-utilized natural resources into reusable metals, like silver, aluminum, gold, and other critical minerals, primarily from end-of-life photovoltaics. To learn more, please visit www.comstock.inc

Comstock Social Media Policy

Comstock Inc. has used, and intends to continue using, its investor relations link and main website at www.comstock.inc in addition to its X.com LinkedIn and YouTube accounts, as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Contacts

For investor inquiries-

Judd B. Merrill, Chief Financial Officer

Tel (775) 413-6222

ir@comstockinc.com

For media inquiries-

Zach Spencer, Director of External Relations

Tel (775) 847-7573

media@comstockinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any related calls or discussions may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "plan," "forecast," "seek," "target," "should," "intend," "may," "will," "would," "potential" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of doing so. Forward-looking statements include statements about matters such as: future market conditions; future financial, natural, and social gains; future prices and sales of, and demand for, our products and services; permits; production capacity and operations; operating and overhead costs; future capital expenditures and their impact on us; operational and management changes (including changes in the Board of Directors); changes in business strategies, planning and tactics; future employment and contributions of personnel, including consultants; future land and asset sales; investments, acquisitions, joint ventures, strategic alliances and business combinations; litigation, administrative or arbitration proceedings; environmental compliance and changes in the regulatory environment; offerings of equity or debt securities; and future working capital needs, revenues, variable costs, throughput rates, operating expenses, debt levels, cash flows, margins, taxes and earnings. These statements are based on assumptions and assessments made by our management in light of their experience and their perception of historical and current trends, current conditions, possible future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, representations or warranties and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are unforeseeable and beyond our control and could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Some of those risks and uncertainties include the risk factors set forth in our filings with the SEC. Occurrence of such events or circumstances could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations or cash flows, or the market price of our securities. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements by or attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Except as may be required by securities or other law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Neither this press release nor any related calls or discussions constitutes an offer to sell, the solicitation of an offer to buy or a recommendation with respect to any securities of the Company or any other issuer.

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